शुक्रवार, 14 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 14 फ़रवरी 2025 (07:24 IST)

पीएम मोदी से बोले ट्रंप, भारत पर लागू होगा स्पेशल टैरिफ

LIVE: पीएम मोदी से बोले ट्रंप, भारत पर लागू होगा स्पेशल टैरिफ - Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 14 february 2025 live update
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 13 फरवरी को वाशिंगटन डीसी के व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से मुलाकात की। दोनों दिग्गजों की इस बहुप्रतिक्षित मुलाकात में टैरिफ मामले में बीच का रास्ता निकल गया। पल पल की जानकारी... 


07:23 AM, 14th Feb
-अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ट्रंप ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी भारत में अच्छा काम कर रहा है। ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को महान नेता बताया। 
-ट्रंप ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी से टैरिफ पर हुई बात, स्पेशल टैरिफ लागू होगा। 
-मोदी ने ट्रंप को भारत आने का न्योता दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके साथ मिलकर काम करेंगे।

07:21 AM, 14th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 13 फरवरी को वाशिंगटन डीसी के व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से मुलाकात की। 20 जनवरी, 2025 को राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के 47वें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेने के बाद दोनों नेताओं के बीच यह पहली बैठक थी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'व्हाइट हाउस में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के साथ एक उत्कृष्ट बैठक हुई। हमारी बातचीत से भारत-अमेरिका मैत्री को महत्वपूर्ण गति मिलेगी!'

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प अक्सर MAGA के बारे में बात करते हैं। भारत में, हम एक विकसित भारत की दिशा में काम कर रहे हैं, जिसका अमेरिकी संदर्भ में अर्थ MIGA है और साथ मिलकर, भारत-अमेरिका समृद्धि के लिए एक मेगा साझेदारी कर रहे हैं।'

लालू यादव पर उनके साले का बड़ा आरोप, अपहरण के बाद CM आवास में होता था सेटलमेंट

लालू यादव पर उनके साले का बड़ा आरोप, अपहरण के बाद CM आवास में होता था सेटलमेंटLalu Prasad Yadav News : राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद के साले सुभाष यादव ने बृहस्पतिवार को आरोप लगाया कि जब उनके जीजा एवं बहन राबड़ी देवी बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री थे, तब मुख्यमंत्री आवास से अपहरण के बाद सेटलमेंट (सौदेबाजी) होता था। हालांकि राजद ने सुभाष यादव के इन आरोपों को पूरी तरह से खारिज करते हुए इसे राजनीतिक साजिश करार दिया है।

क्या दिल्ली में होंगे 2 डिप्टी CM, खत्म हुआ सस्पेंस, BJP की ओर से आया बड़ा अपडेट

क्या दिल्ली में होंगे 2 डिप्टी CM, खत्म हुआ सस्पेंस, BJP की ओर से आया बड़ा अपडेटBJP's statement regarding Chief Minister : दिल्ली के नए मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर भाजपा में जारी आंतरिक विचार-विमर्श के बीच पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अंतिम फैसला लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से उनके विदेश से लौटने के बाद मिल सकते हैं। इस बीच संकेत मिल रहे हैं कि पार्टी दिल्ली में कोई उपमुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाएगी। अंतिम निर्णय मोदी के लौटने के तुरंत बाद लिया जाएगा। मोदी इस समय अमेरिका की यात्रा पर हैं।

gold rate : क्या ऐसे ही बढ़ते रहेंगे सोने के दाम, कीमत कब तक 1 लाख तक पहुंचने के आसार, आखिर क्यों आ रही है तेजी

gold rate : क्या ऐसे ही बढ़ते रहेंगे सोने के दाम, कीमत कब तक 1 लाख तक पहुंचने के आसार, आखिर क्यों आ रही है तेजीकुल मिलाकर सोने और चांदी की कीमतों में दिख रही मजबूती के पीछे ग्लोबल लेवल पर जारी उथल-पुथल से जुड़ी चिंताओं और व्यापार से जुड़े टेंशन का असर है।

Instagram और WhatsApp यूजर्स के लिए आई बड़ी खुशखबरी

Instagram और WhatsApp यूजर्स के लिए आई बड़ी खुशखबरीWhatsApp यूजर्स जल्द ही ऐप में अपने इंस्टाग्राम प्रोफाइल को लिंक कर सकेंगे। इस फीचर को टेस्टिंग के दौरान देखा गया है। पिछले कुछ समय से WhatsApp के इस फीचर को टेस्ट किया जा रहा है। फिलहाल इस फीचर को iOS बीटा वर्जन में स्पॉट किया गया है। इसका अर्थ है कि iPhone यूजर्स को यह फीचर जल्द मिलेगा। WhatsApp के करोड़ों यूजर्स को जल्द यह फीचर मिलने लगेगा।

वक्फ बिल पर JPC रिपोर्ट संसद में पेश, पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की चेतावनी- पारित हुआ तो आंदोलन, क्या बोले विपक्षी नेता

वक्फ बिल पर JPC रिपोर्ट संसद में पेश, पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की चेतावनी- पारित हुआ तो आंदोलन, क्या बोले विपक्षी नेताAIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि ये वक्फ बिल मुसलमानों को बर्बाद करने के लिए लाया जा रहा है

आचार्य सतेन्द्र दास ने मां सरयू की गोद में ली समाधि, अयोध्यावासियों ने दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि

आचार्य सतेन्द्र दास ने मां सरयू की गोद में ली समाधि, अयोध्यावासियों ने दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलिAcharya Satendra Das : रामलला की सेवा में अपना संपूर्ण जीवन समर्पित किए आचार्य सतेन्द्र दास, जिन्होंने जब उनके आराध्य प्रभु रामलला जब विवादित ढांचा में रहे हों या टेंट में रहे हों या फिर राम मंदिर के गर्भगृह में विराजमान हुए हों, हमेशा मुख्य पुजारी के रूप में आचार्य सतेन्द्र दास ही प्रभु की सेवा में सक्रिय रहे, जो कि विगत काफी दिनों से अस्वस्थ चल रहे थे। 12 फरवरी माघ पूर्णिमा की तिथि को उन्‍होंने प्रातः 7 बजे अंतिम सांस ली।

उत्तर प्रदेश में एग्री टूरिज्म को मिले बढ़ावा : राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल

उत्तर प्रदेश में एग्री टूरिज्म को मिले बढ़ावा : राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेलAgricultural Universities Vice Chancellors Conference : अयोध्या एक जनपद ही नहीं बल्कि करोड़ों भारतीयों की श्रद्धा का स्थल है। शहरों में रहने वाले ऐसे पर्यटक जो ग्रामीण जीवन के बारे में नहीं जानते वे गांव की परंपराओं संस्कृति और रीति-रिवाज में भाग लेकर ग्रामीण जीवन के बारे में जान सकते हैं। यह बातें प्रदेश की राज्यपाल/कुलाधिपति आनंदीबेन पटेल ने आचार्य नरेंद्र देव कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिक विश्वविद्यालय के एग्री बिजनेस मैनेजमेंट के प्रेक्षागृह में कही।

समय रैना और Ranveer Allahbadia की कंट्रोवर्सी पर क्या बोले धीरेंद्र शास्त्री

समय रैना और Ranveer Allahbadia की कंट्रोवर्सी पर क्या बोले धीरेंद्र शास्त्रीRanveer Allahbadia Controversy : समय रैना (Samay Raina) के शो ‘इंडियाज गॉट लेटेंट’ में बतौर गेस्ट शामिल हुए यूट्यूबर रणवीर इलाहाबादिया (Ranveer Allahbadia) इस वक्त चर्चा में हैं। शो के दौरान उन्होंने जो अभद्र टिप्पणी की है, इसके बाद से देश की जनता में गुस्सा देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बीच बागेश्वर धाम के धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री ने इस पूरे विवाद पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की है।

3 टॉवर, 12 मंजिल, अस्पताल, लाइब्रेरी-कैंटीन, 300 कमरे, 150 करोड़ से तैयार हुआ RSS का नया दफ्तर 'केशव कुंज'

3 टॉवर, 12 मंजिल, अस्पताल, लाइब्रेरी-कैंटीन, 300 कमरे, 150 करोड़ से तैयार हुआ RSS का नया दफ्तर 'केशव कुंज'राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) के दिल्ली कार्यालय 'केशव कुंज' की नई बिल्डिंग बनकर तैयार हो गई है। इसे भाजपा के मुख्यालय से भी भव्य बताया जा रहा है। संघ 1962 से यहां काम कर रहा है। गुजरात के आर्किटेक्ट अनूप दवे ने इसे डिजाइन किया है। बिल्डिंग को मॉडर्न और ओल्ड दोनों की तरह का लुक दिया गया है। 3.75 एकड़ में फैले 150 करोड़ की लागत से बनाए गए नए दफ्तर में 12 मंजिला वाले 3 टावर- साधना, प्रेरणा और अर्चना हैं। इनमें 300 कमरे-ऑफिस हैं।

PM मोदी और एलन मस्क की मुलाकात, जानिए किन मुद्दों पर हुई बात

PM मोदी और एलन मस्क की मुलाकात, जानिए किन मुद्दों पर हुई बातप्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को वॉशिंगटन में स्पेसएक्स के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) एलन मस्क से मुलाकात की। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले महीने मस्क को अपने प्रशासन के नवगठित सरकारी दक्षता विभाग (डीओजीई) का प्रमुख चुना था। मस्क अपने तीन छोटे बच्चों के साथ ब्लेयर हाउस पहुंचे, जो मोदी से मुलाकात के दौरान उनके साथ बैठे हुए थे।

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदार

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदारस्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने भारतीय बाजार में दुनिया का पहला कोल्ड-सेंसिटिव कलर-चेंजिंग फोन रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5 जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 22999 रुपए है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसके साथ ही रियलमी बड्स वायरलेस 5 एएनसी भी लॉन्च किया गया है जिसकी कीमत 1599 रुपए है। रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5जी को डेनिश डिजाइन स्टूडियो वैल्यूर डिजाइनर्स के साथ मिलकर बनाया गया है।

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्स

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्सPoco launched X7 and S7 Pro smartphones : Poco ने भारतीय बाजार में एक्स 7 सीरीज के तहत अपना नया स्मार्टफोन एक्स 7 5जी और एक्स 7 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 19999 रुपए और 24999 रुपए है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो पोको एक्स 7 में इस सेगमेंट का सबसे टिकाऊ 1.5के एमोलेड 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले दिया गया है।

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दाम

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दामiphone 16 price drop: नए साल में एपल ने iPhone 16की कीमतों में जबरदस्त कटौती की है। सितंबर में लॉन्च के वक्त इसकी कीमत काफी ज्यादा थी, लेकिन अब इसकी कीमत 5000 रुपए तक घटा दी गई है। आईफोन 16 प्रो के दाम में तो 13,000 रुपए की कमी आई है। इसके अलावा बैंक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहे हैं।
