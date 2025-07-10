गुरुवार, 10 जुलाई 2025
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 10 july 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 10 जुलाई 2025 (09:44 IST)

LIVE : रुद्रप्रयाग में बद्रीनाथ मार्ग पर भूस्खलन, दिल्ली में रेड अलर्ट

landslide
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : उत्तराखंड के रुद्रप्रयाग में बद्रीनाथ मार्ग पर भारी बारिश के कारण भूस्खलन हुआ। भूस्खलन के बाद सड़क के दोनों और जाम लगा हुआ है। सड़क से मलबा हटाने का काम जारी। पल पल की जानकारी... 


09:44 AM, 10th Jul
दिल्ली NCR में गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजे भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप का केंद्र हरियाणा का झज्जर था। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.4 मापी गई। हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम, सोनीपत, जिंद, बहादुरगढ़ में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। 

08:57 AM, 10th Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी घाना, त्रिनिदाद एंड टोबैगो, अर्जेंटीना, ब्राजील और नामिबिया की 5 देशों की यात्रा संपन्न कर भारत पहुंचे।

08:35 AM, 10th Jul
दिल्ली के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बुधवार को भारी बारिश हुई, जिससे कई इलाकों में जलभराव हो गया और यातायात बाधित हुआ। शहर में बारिश के लिए "रेड" अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

07:57 AM, 10th Jul
-भारी बारिश के कारण बद्रीनाथ मार्ग पर भूस्खलन हुआ। बहाली का कार्य चल रहा है।
-वडोदरा में महिसागर नदी पर बने पुल टूटने से 13 लोगों की मौत, एसडीआरएफ की टीमें गोताखोरों संग राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है।

07:57 AM, 10th Jul
ट्रंप ने तांबे के आयात पर लगाया 50 फीसदी टैरिफ। अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ने ब्राजील पर 50 फीसदी टैरिफ लगाया। फिलीपीन, ब्रुनेई, मॉल्डोवा, अल्जीरिया, लीबिया, इराक और श्रीलंका को भेजे शुल्क पत्र। 
चीन की यह परियोजना भारत के लिए है 'वाटर बम', अरुणाचल के CM पेमा खांडू ने चेताया

चीन की यह परियोजना भारत के लिए है 'वाटर बम', अरुणाचल के CM पेमा खांडू ने चेतायाChina's dam project case : अरुणाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू ने कहा है कि राज्य की सीमा के निकट चीन द्वारा बनाया जा रहा विशाल बांध एक ‘वाटर बम’ होगा और यह सैन्य खतरे के अलावा, किसी भी अन्य समस्या से कहीं ज्यादा बड़ा मुद्दा है। खांडू ने कहा कि यारलुंग सांगपो नदी पर दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी बांध परियोजना गंभीर चिंता का विषय है क्योंकि चीन ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय जल संधि पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए हैं।

nimisha priya : कैसे बचेगी भारतीय नर्स निमिषा प्रिया की जान, क्या होती है ब्लड मनी, किन हालातों में रुक सकती है फांसी

nimisha priya : कैसे बचेगी भारतीय नर्स निमिषा प्रिया की जान, क्या होती है ब्लड मनी, किन हालातों में रुक सकती है फांसीनिमिषा की फांसी को टालने के लिए ब्लड मनी (Blood Money) का सहारा लिया जा सकता है।

Donald Trump को Nobel Prize दिलाने के लिए उतावले क्यों हैं पाकिस्तान और इजराइल, क्या हैं नियम, कौन कर रहा है विरोध, कब-कब रहे हैं विवादित

Donald Trump को Nobel Prize दिलाने के लिए उतावले क्यों हैं पाकिस्तान और इजराइल, क्या हैं नियम, कौन कर रहा है विरोध, कब-कब रहे हैं विवादितपाकिस्तान के बाद अब इजराइल ने उन्हें नामित किया है। लेकिन डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को नोबेल पुरस्कार देने के विरोध में भी कई देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष हैं।

बैकफुट पर CM रेखा गुप्ता, सरकारी आवास की मरम्मत का ठेका रद्द, जानिए कितने में हुआ था ठेका

बैकफुट पर CM रेखा गुप्ता, सरकारी आवास की मरम्मत का ठेका रद्द, जानिए कितने में हुआ था ठेकाDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: दिल्ली सरकार ने मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता के सरकारी आवास की मरम्मत और साजोसज्जा का ठेका प्रशासनिक कारणों का हवाला देते हुए रद्द कर दिया है। इससे संबंधित दस्तावेजों से यह खुलासा हुआ है। लोक निर्माण विभाग ने गुप्ता को राजनिवास मार्ग पर दो बंगले आवंटित ‍किए थे - एक उनके निवास के लिए और दूसरा शिविर कार्यालय के लिए।

Video : रिटायर होने के बाद क्या करेंगे गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, सहकारी कार्यकर्ताओं के सामने किया प्लान का खुलासा

Video : रिटायर होने के बाद क्या करेंगे गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, सहकारी कार्यकर्ताओं के सामने किया प्लान का खुलासाamit shah retirement plan : केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान के सहकारिता क्षेत्र की माताओं, बहनों और अन्य सहकारी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ 'सहकारिता संवाद' में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने तय किया है कि मैं जब भी रिटायर हो जाऊंगा तो अपना बाकी का जीवन वेद, उपनिषद और प्राकृतिक खेती के लिए खर्च करूंगा। देखें वीडियो में क्या कहा-

दिल्ली NCR में भूकंप के तेज झटके, लोगों में दहशत

दिल्ली NCR में भूकंप के तेज झटके, लोगों में दहशतEarthquake in Delhi NCR: दिल्ली NCR में गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजे भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, बहादुरगढ़, जिंद, शामली और मेरठ में भी झटके महसूस किए गए।

Weather Update: नागपुर में 71 गांवों से संपर्क टूटा, दिल्ली से राजस्थान तक भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

Weather Update: नागपुर में 71 गांवों से संपर्क टूटा, दिल्ली से राजस्थान तक भारी बारिश का अलर्टWeather Update: भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार नागपुर (Nagpur) जिले में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ से एक युवक की मौत हो गई है तथा 71 गांवों से संपर्क टूट गया है। दूसरी ओर आईएमडी ने दिल्ली से राजस्थान तक भारी बारिश (heavy rain) का अलर्ट जारी किया है। नागपुर महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर जिले में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ संबंधी 2 अलग-अलग घटनाओं में बुधवार को 1 युवक की मौत हो गई जबकि एक बाढ़ में बह गया। जिले के 71 गांवों का भी संपर्क टूट गया है। एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी।

बिहारः वोटर लिस्ट को लेकर आखिर क्यों मचा है हंगामा

बिहारः वोटर लिस्ट को लेकर आखिर क्यों मचा है हंगामाविपक्षी दलों ने मतदाता सूची की समीक्षा और अपडेट की चल रही प्रक्रिया के विरोध में 9 जुलाई को बिहार में चक्का जाम किया। महागठबंधन के बिहार बंद के दौरान प्रदेश के सात शहरों में ट्रेनें रोकी गईं तथा जगह-जगह नेशनल हाईवे जाम किया गया।

ढहते पुल, उधड़ी सड़कें और विकास के खोखले दावे, मानसून में भरोसे के अलावा ढहती जिंदगियां

ढहते पुल, उधड़ी सड़कें और विकास के खोखले दावे, मानसून में भरोसे के अलावा ढहती जिंदगियांBridge collapsed in Gujarat: भारत में हर साल बड़े-बड़े विकास कार्यों के दावे किए जाते हैं, लेकिन हर मानसून में ढहते पुल, उधड़ी सड़कें और खराब डिजाइन से बने ढांचे सरकारों की लापरवाही, अधिकारियों की गैर जवाबदेही और व्यापक भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खोल देते हैं।

OnePlus Nord 5 : 20 घंटे चलने वाली बैटरी, 50 MP कैमरा, वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord 5 : 20 घंटे चलने वाली बैटरी, 50 MP कैमरा, वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्चOnePlus Nord 5 लॉन्च हो गया है। Nord 5 सीरीज के तहत नया नॉर्ड 5 और Nord CE 5 पेश किया है। इन दोनों डिवाइस में Android 15 देखने को मिलता है। कंपनी ने पिछले महीने OnePlus 13s को भी लॉन्च किया था जो एक कॉम्पैक्ट फ्लैगशिप डिवाइस है जिसमें खास AI फीचर्स मिलते हैं।

Nothing Phone 3 की क्या है कीमत, जानिए इसके 10 दमदार फीचर्स

Nothing Phone 3 की क्या है कीमत, जानिए इसके 10 दमदार फीचर्सNothing ने भारत में अपना अब तक का सबसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन Nothing Phone 3 लॉन्च किया। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 79,999 रुपए है, जो टॉप वेरिएंट में 89,999 रुपए तक जाती है। नथिंग फोन (3) को भारत में 12GB रैम और 16GB रैम के साथ दो वैरिएंट्स में पेश किया गया है। इसकी सेल 15 जुलाई से शुरू होगी। यह कीमत में iPhone 16 और samsung s25 जैसे फ्लैगशिप फोन्स से मुकाबला करने वाला है। जानिए स्मार्टफोन के 10 दमदार फीचर्स-

Nothing Phone 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे ये खास फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Nothing Phone 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे ये खास फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमतNothing Phone 3 price in india : नथिंग फोन 3 (Nothing Phone 3) स्मार्टफोन 1 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा। इससे पहले इसकी फीचर्स सामने आए हैं। कंपनी ने स्मार्टफोन का टीजर पहले ही जारी कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन को मंगवार रात लंदन में एक इवेंट में लॉन्च किया जाएगा।
