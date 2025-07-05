LIVE: 5 देशों की यात्रा के तीसरे चरण में अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

शनिवार, 5 जुलाई 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 5 जुलाई 2025 (08:22 IST)

5 देशों की यात्रा के तीसरे चरण में अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

modi in argentina
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 5 देशों की अपनी यात्रा के तीसरे चरण के तहत अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे। 2 दिवसीय यात्रा के बाद वे यहां से ब्राजील जाएंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:20 AM, 5th Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का ब्यूनस आयर्स के एक होटल पहुंचने पर भारतीय प्रवासी समुदाय के लोगों द्वारा 'भारत माता की जय', 'जय श्री राम' और 'मोदी-मोदी' के नारों के साथ स्वागत किया गया। 

07:35 AM, 5th Jul
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी त्रिनिदाद एवं टोबैगो की 2 दिवसीय यात्रा के समापन के बाद पांच देशों की अपनी यात्रा के तीसरे चरण के तहत अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे। 
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अर्जेंटीना गणराज्य के राष्ट्रपति जेवियर माइली के निमंत्रण पर अर्जेंटीना की आधिकारिक यात्रा पर हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी राष्ट्रपति माइली के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे, जिसमें चल रहे सहयोग की समीक्षा की जाएगी और रक्षा, कृषि, खनन, तेल और गैस, नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा, व्यापार और निवेश, तथा लोगों के बीच संबंधों सहित प्रमुख क्षेत्रों में भारत-अर्जेंटीना साझेदारी को और बढ़ाने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

07:34 AM, 5th Jul
-20 साल बाद आज एक साथ रैली करेंगे उद्धव ठाकरे और राज ठाकरे। 
-पटना में उद्योगपति गोपाल खेमका की हत्या, अपार्टमेंट के पास गोली मारकर बदमाश फरार
ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और 'उधार का चाकू', क्या है चालबाज चीन का इससे संबंध

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर और 'उधार का चाकू', क्या है चालबाज चीन का इससे संबंधउप सेना प्रमुख राहुल सिंह का खुलासा, युद्ध के समय चीन कर रहा था पाकिस्तान की मदद

सेनेटरी पैड के पैकेट पर राहुल गांधी ने लगवा दी अपनी तस्वीर, बीजेपी ने कर दिया कबाड़ा

सेनेटरी पैड के पैकेट पर राहुल गांधी ने लगवा दी अपनी तस्वीर, बीजेपी ने कर दिया कबाड़ाकेंद्र की राजनीति में अब एक नया विवाद है। महिलाओं के मासिक धर्म पर इस्‍तेमाल किए जाने वाले पैड पर के पैकेट पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने अपनी तस्‍वीर लगवा ली। इसे देखते ही अब बीजेपी ने विवाद खडा कर दिया है। देखते ही देखते यह योजना विवादित हो गई।

पलक्कड़ में Nipah Virus की पुष्टि, लॉकडाउन जैसे हालात, केरल में अलर्ट जारी

पलक्कड़ में Nipah Virus की पुष्टि, लॉकडाउन जैसे हालात, केरल में अलर्ट जारीNipah virus confirmed in Palakkad: केरल में शुक्रवार को निपाह वायरस का एक नया मामला सामने आने के बाद चिंता बढ़ गई और राज्य के तीन जिलों में त्वरित कार्रवाई शुरू की गई। बयान में कहा गया है कि प्रदेश के पलक्कड़ जिले के थाचनट्टुकारा की रहने वाली 38 साल की महिला में वायरस के संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है।

कौन है गैंगस्टर अमित दबंग, जिसे शादी के लिए मिली 5 घंटे की पैरोल

कौन है गैंगस्टर अमित दबंग, जिसे शादी के लिए मिली 5 घंटे की पैरोलWho is gangster Amit Dabang: गैंगस्टर अमित उर्फ ​​दबंग को शुक्रवार को भारी सुरक्षा के बीच दिल्ली के नरेला में अपनी शादी में शामिल होने के लिए पांच घंटे की पैरोल मिल गई। जेल में बंद अमित कभी गैंगस्टर टिल्लू ताजपुरिया का दाहिना हाथ माना जाता था।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को त्रिनिदाद एवं टोबैगो का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को त्रिनिदाद एवं टोबैगो का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मानModi gets Trinidad and Tobago highest civilian award: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को शुक्रवार को त्रिनिदाद एवं टोबैगो के सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ‘द ऑर्डर ऑफ द रिपब्लिक ऑफ त्रिनिदाद एंड टोबैगो’ से सम्मानित किया गया। इसके साथ ही मोदी कैरेबियाई देश का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान पाने वाले पहले विदेशी नेता बन गए। यह किसी देश द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को दिया गया 25वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मान है।

पटना में उद्योगपति गोपाल खेमका की हत्या से हड़कंप, क्लब से लौटते ही हमलावरों ने मारी गोली

पटना में उद्योगपति गोपाल खेमका की हत्या से हड़कंप, क्लब से लौटते ही हमलावरों ने मारी गोलीPatna news in hindi : बिहार के पटना में उद्योगपति गोपाल खेमका की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। गोपाल पर उस समय हमला हुआ जब वे क्लब से घर लौट रहे थे। अपार्टमेंट के गेट पर घात लगाए लोगों ने उन्हें गोली मार दी।

LIVE: 5 देशों की यात्रा के तीसरे चरण में अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

LIVE: 5 देशों की यात्रा के तीसरे चरण में अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 5 देशों की अपनी यात्रा के तीसरे चरण के तहत अर्जेंटीना पहुंचे। 2 दिवसीय यात्रा के बाद वे यहां से ब्राजील जाएंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...

Indore Metro कॉरिडोर पर ट्रॉली का हुआ ट्रायल, प्रबंध संचालक ने किया निरीक्षण

Indore Metro कॉरिडोर पर ट्रॉली का हुआ ट्रायल, प्रबंध संचालक ने किया निरीक्षणIndore Metro News : मध्य प्रदेश मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड के प्रबंध संचालक एस. कृष्ण चैतन्य, आईएएस ने आज इंदौर मेट्रो के प्राथमिकता कॉरिडोर पर ट्रॉली ट्रायल किया। यह निरीक्षण SC-03 से आगे के स्टेशनों पर मेट्रो परिचालन शुरू करने की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। निरीक्षण उपरांत गांधीनगर डिपो मेट्रो कार्यालय में समीक्षा बैठक की एवं अधिकारियों और कॉन्ट्रैक्टर्स को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए कि तय समय सीमा में ही सभी कार्यों को पूर्ण करें।

शिवराज सिंह बोले- महिलाओं को होगी सालाना 10 लाख से ज्‍यादा की आय, सरकार बनाएगी आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त

शिवराज सिंह बोले- महिलाओं को होगी सालाना 10 लाख से ज्‍यादा की आय, सरकार बनाएगी आर्थिक रूप से सशक्तShivraj Singh Chauhan News : केंद्रीय मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि सरकार महिलाओं को सामाजिक और आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त बनाने का प्रयास कर रही है ताकि यह सुनिश्चित किया जा सके कि उनकी सालाना आय 10 लाख रुपए से अधिक हो। चौहान 'लखपति दीदी सम्मेलन' नामक एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान बात कर रहे थे। यह कार्यक्रम शहर के बाहरी इलाके खोनमोह में हुआ था, जिसमें महिलाओं की अगुवाई वाले स्वयं सहायता समूहों की उपलब्धियों को रेखांकित किया गया।

भारत-ईएफटीए व्यापार समझौता कब होगा लागू, मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने दिया यह जवाब

भारत-ईएफटीए व्यापार समझौता कब होगा लागू, मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने दिया यह जवाबIndia-EFTA trade agreement News : वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भारत और चार देशों के यूरोपीय ब्लॉक ईएफटीए के बीच मुक्त व्यापार समझौता अगले कुछ महीनों में लागू होने की संभावना है। दोनों पक्षों ने 10 मार्च, 2024 को व्यापार और आर्थिक भागीदारी समझौते (टीईपीए) पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे। यूरोपीय मुक्त व्यापार संघ (ईएफटीए) के सदस्य आइसलैंड, लिसटेंश्टीन, नॉर्वे और स्विट्जरलैंड हैं।

Nothing Phone 3 की क्या है कीमत, जानिए इसके 10 दमदार फीचर्स

Nothing Phone 3 की क्या है कीमत, जानिए इसके 10 दमदार फीचर्सNothing ने भारत में अपना अब तक का सबसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन Nothing Phone 3 लॉन्च किया। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 79,999 रुपए है, जो टॉप वेरिएंट में 89,999 रुपए तक जाती है। नथिंग फोन (3) को भारत में 12GB रैम और 16GB रैम के साथ दो वैरिएंट्स में पेश किया गया है। इसकी सेल 15 जुलाई से शुरू होगी। यह कीमत में iPhone 16 और samsung s25 जैसे फ्लैगशिप फोन्स से मुकाबला करने वाला है। जानिए स्मार्टफोन के 10 दमदार फीचर्स-

Nothing Phone 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे ये खास फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Nothing Phone 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे ये खास फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमतNothing Phone 3 price in india : नथिंग फोन 3 (Nothing Phone 3) स्मार्टफोन 1 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा। इससे पहले इसकी फीचर्स सामने आए हैं। कंपनी ने स्मार्टफोन का टीजर पहले ही जारी कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन को मंगवार रात लंदन में एक इवेंट में लॉन्च किया जाएगा।

POCO F7 5G : 7550mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए Price और Specifications

POCO F7 5G : 7550mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए Price और SpecificationsPOCO F7 5G भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो गया है। स्मार्टफोन 7550mAh की दमदार बैटरी के साथ आता है। यह एक शानदार गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन है। यह ब्रांड का अब तक की सबसे बड़ी बैटरी वाला फोन है। जानिए क्या हैं स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स और कीमत।
