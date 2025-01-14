मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2025
वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2025 (07:53 IST)

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहला शाही स्नान, उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

LIVE: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहला शाही स्नान, उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब - Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 14 january 2025 live update
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहले शाही स्नान के अवसर पर मंगलवार को आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। अखाड़े क्रम से स्थान कर रहे हैं। सभी अखाड़ों को अमृत स्नान के लिए 40-40 मिनट का समय दिया गया है। आज महाकुंभ में करोड़ों लोगों के स्नान करने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी... 

-एक एक कर 13 अखाड़े कर रहे हैं महाकुंभ में अमृत स्नान।
-संगम पर डुबकी के लिए कड़ाके की ठंड की चिंता किए बिना देश के कोने-कोने से लाखों श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं। 
-महानिर्वाणी अखाड़े से जुड़े संतों ने किया शाही स्नान। 

-निरंजनी एवं आनंद अखाड़ा के संत अमृत स्नान के लिए त्रिवेणी संगम पर पहुंचे।
-अटल अखाड़े से जुड़े साधू संतों ने भी किया शाही स्नान। 

निरंजनी एवं आनंद अखाड़ा के संत कर रहे हैं अमृत स्नान। शाही स्नान के लिए जूना अखाड़ा तैयार। कुछ ही देर में संगम स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे जूना अखाड़े के संत। आव्हान अखाड़ा और अग्नि अखाड़ा भी सुबह 8 बजे अमृत स्नान के लिए संगम स्थल पहुंचेगा।
कौन हैं महाकुंभ की सुंदर साध्वी, सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लूएंसर, बनाती हैं Reels

कौन हैं महाकुंभ की सुंदर साध्वी, सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लूएंसर, बनाती हैं ReelsPrayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ 2025 (Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025) में एक ऐसी साध्वी आई हैं जिनकी खूबसूरती सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इसे हीरोइन से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत बता रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुईं साध्वी हर्षा रिछारिया (Sadhvi Harsha Richaria) खुद को आचार्य महामण्डलेश्वर स्वामी श्री कैलाशानंदगिरिजी महाराज निरंजनी अखाड़ा की शिष्या बताती हैं। इंस्टा अकाउंट पर उन्होंने धार्मिक स्थलों पर जाने की तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं।

भाजपा ने दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए बनाई रणनीति, 30 सीटों पर क्यों किया फोकस

भाजपा ने दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए बनाई रणनीति, 30 सीटों पर क्यों किया फोकसदलितों के प्रभाव वाले निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में पार्टी के प्रदर्शन में उल्लेखनीय सुधार होने की उम्मीद

ये भी ठगी का एक नया तरीका, पेमेंट से पैसा सीधे खाते में, 12 दु‍कानों पर चिपकाए नकली QR कोड

ये भी ठगी का एक नया तरीका, पेमेंट से पैसा सीधे खाते में, 12 दु‍कानों पर चिपकाए नकली QR कोडfraud through QR codes: जालसाज ठगी करने के लिए नए-नए तरीकों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला मध्यप्रदेश के खजुराहो में सामने आया है। यहां पर जालसाजों ने 12 दुकानों पर नकली QR कोड लगाकर पेमेंट सीधा अपने खातों में ले लिया। दरअसल, नकली क्यूआर कोड (QR code) को देखकर पहचाना नहीं जा सकता है, क्योंकि हर क्यूआर कोड (QR code) एक जैसा ही दिखता है।

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताया बच्चा, माधवराव सिंधिया से बताए अपने रिश्ते

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को दिग्विजय सिंह ने बताया बच्चा, माधवराव सिंधिया से बताए अपने रिश्तेमध्यप्रदेश की सियासत में एक बार राजा और महाराज आमने सामने आ गए है। कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को राजनीति का बच्चा बताया है। दरअसल दिग्विजय सिंह, भाजपा नेता सिंधिया के उस बयान पर पलटवार किया है जिसमें सिंधिया ने दिग्विजय सिंह पर उनको टारगेट करने का आरोप लगाया है।

PM मोदी के 75 वर्ष के होने के पूर्व ही रुपया डॉलर के मुकाबले 86 के पार, क्यों याद आए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह

PM मोदी के 75 वर्ष के होने के पूर्व ही रुपया डॉलर के मुकाबले 86 के पार, क्यों याद आए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंहकांग्रेस ने डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपए के मूल्य में गिरावट को लेकर सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि वे इस साल के उत्तरार्द्ध में 75 साल का होने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं और रुपया पहले ही डॉलर के मुकाबले 86 पार चुका है। रुपए में गिरावट का सिलसिला सोमवार को लगातार दूसरे कारोबारी सत्र में जारी रहा और 57 पैसे टूटकर 86.61 (अस्थायी) प्रति डॉलर के नए सर्वकालिक निचले स्तर पर पहुंच गया।

लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट्‍स को लेकर मार्क जुकरबर्ग का बयान, केंद्रीय मंत्री वैष्णव ने दिखाया आईना

लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट्‍स को लेकर मार्क जुकरबर्ग का बयान, केंद्रीय मंत्री वैष्णव ने दिखाया आईनाकेंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने सोमवार को फेसबुक के संस्थापक मार्क जुकरबर्ग के इस दावे पर पलटवार किया कि कोविड-19 महामारी के बाद भारत सहित अधिकांश देशों की मौजूदा सरकारों को 2024 में चुनावी हार का सामना करना पड़ा और कहा कि उनका बयान ‘तथ्यात्मक रूप से गलत’ है।

असम राइफल्स के अस्थायी शिविर पर ग्रामीणों का धावा, कैंप को किया क्षतिग्रस्त, क्या कर रहे थे मांग

असम राइफल्स के अस्थायी शिविर पर ग्रामीणों का धावा, कैंप को किया क्षतिग्रस्त, क्या कर रहे थे मांगVillagers attack Assam Rifles: मणिपुर (Manipur) में हिंसा शांत होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। अब कामजोंग जिले में भीड़ ने असम राइफल्स (Assam Rifles) के एक अस्थायी शिविर पर धावा बोला है। मणिपुर में हाल के महीनों में लगातार हिंसा और तनावपूर्ण माहौल बना हुआ है। इस घटना ने सुरक्षा बलों और स्थानीय निवासियों के बीच बढ़ते असंतोष को एक बार फिर उजागर किया है। कैंप को बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया।

Rahul Gandhi Rally : सीलमपुर में राहुल गांधी की पहली रैली, 21 मिनट के भाषण में कौन रहा निशाने पर

Rahul Gandhi Rally : सीलमपुर में राहुल गांधी की पहली रैली, 21 मिनट के भाषण में कौन रहा निशाने परDelhi Assembly Election 2025 : कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष तथा लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी (rahul gandhi) ने कहा है कि दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनती है तो सबसे पहले जाति जनगणना कराई जाएगी और दलितों, पिछड़ों, आदिवासियों की सत्ता में भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए जाति जनगणना का क्रांतिकारी कदम उठाया जाएगा।

यूनियन कार्बाइड के जहरीले कचरे का खौफ होगा खत्म, प्रशासन ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

यूनियन कार्बाइड के जहरीले कचरे का खौफ होगा खत्म, प्रशासन ने उठाया बड़ा कदमUnion Carbide's toxic waste: मध्यप्रदेश के धार जिले में प्रशासन ने सोमवार को 50 मास्टर प्रशिक्षकों को पीथमपुर में जलाए जाने के लिए लाए गए यूनियन कार्बाइड (Union Carbide) कारखाने के 337 टन अपशिष्ट के बारे में प्रशिक्षण देना शुरू किया। प्रशिक्षण के बाद ये मास्टर प्रशिक्षक लोगों के बीच जागरूकता फैलाएंगे कि यह कचरा खतरनाक नहीं है।

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्स

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्सPoco launched X7 and S7 Pro smartphones : Poco ने भारतीय बाजार में एक्स 7 सीरीज के तहत अपना नया स्मार्टफोन एक्स 7 5जी और एक्स 7 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 19999 रुपए और 24999 रुपए है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो पोको एक्स 7 में इस सेगमेंट का सबसे टिकाऊ 1.5के एमोलेड 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले दिया गया है।

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दाम

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दामiphone 16 price drop: नए साल में एपल ने iPhone 16की कीमतों में जबरदस्त कटौती की है। सितंबर में लॉन्च के वक्त इसकी कीमत काफी ज्यादा थी, लेकिन अब इसकी कीमत 5000 रुपए तक घटा दी गई है। आईफोन 16 प्रो के दाम में तो 13,000 रुपए की कमी आई है। इसके अलावा बैंक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहे हैं।

Vivo Y29 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन में महंगे फोन के फीचर्स

Vivo Y29 5G : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन में महंगे फोन के फीचर्सVivo Y29 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है। स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें 50MP का मुख्य कैमरा, 5500mAh की बैटरी और 44W फास्ट चार्जिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। स्मार्टफोन में Vivo Y29 5G स्मार्टफोन IP64 डस्ट और वाटर रेजिस्टेंट रेटिंग दी जाएगी। इसमें मिलिट्री ग्रेड शॉक रेजिस्टेंट दिया जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन मिलिट्री ग्रेड टिकाऊपन और IP64 रेटिंग के साथ आता है।
