LIVE: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहला शाही स्नान, उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहले शाही स्नान के अवसर पर मंगलवार को आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। अखाड़े क्रम से स्थान कर रहे हैं। सभी अखाड़ों को अमृत स्नान के लिए 40-40 मिनट का समय दिया गया है। आज महाकुंभ में करोड़ों लोगों के स्नान करने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी...

-एक एक कर 13 अखाड़े कर रहे हैं महाकुंभ में अमृत स्नान।

-संगम पर डुबकी के लिए कड़ाके की ठंड की चिंता किए बिना देश के कोने-कोने से लाखों श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं।

-महानिर्वाणी अखाड़े से जुड़े संतों ने किया शाही स्नान।

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada take holy dip as the first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 begins at Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of #makarsankranti2025

-अटल अखाड़े से जुड़े साधू संतों ने भी किया शाही स्नान।

#WATCH | Prayagraj | #MahaKumbh2025 which began with a record gathering of over 1.5 cr devotees on the first day, is today witnessing its first Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrating the Sun's entrance into the…



Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrating the Sun's entrance into the… pic.twitter.com/Vil2WzYWZJ