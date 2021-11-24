बुधवार, 24 नवंबर 2021
कश्मीर के रामबाग में सुरक्षाबलों ने 3 आतंकियों को किया ढेर, अब तक 148 का खात्मा

पुनः संशोधित बुधवार, 24 नवंबर 2021 (18:02 IST)
श्रीनगर। जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों के खिलाफ सुरक्षाबलों का ऑपरेशन ऑलआउट जारी है। श्रीनगर के रामबाग इलाके में पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों ने मुठभेड़ में 3 आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया।
सीआरपीएफ के मुताबिक कश्‍मीर घाटी में अब तक 148 आतंकवादी मारे गए हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक आतंकियों के खिलाप सुरक्षाबलों का ऑपरेशन अभी जारी है।


