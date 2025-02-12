बुधवार, 12 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 12 फ़रवरी 2025 (16:00 IST)

451 दिनों बाद ODI में जड़ा अर्द्धशतक, गलतियां सुधारते दिखे कोहली, चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में तहलका मचाने को तैयार

451 दिनों बाद ODI में जड़ा अर्द्धशतक, गलतियां सुधारते दिखे कोहली, चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में तहलका मचाने को तैयार - Virat Kohli hit half century in ODI after 451 days adil rashid got him out 11th time in int
UNI

Virat Kohli IND vs ENG 3rd ODI : बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के बाद ख़राब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे विराट कोहली की वापसी का इंतजार हर एक फैन को था, खासकर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिहाज़ से जो बेहद करीब है और विराट ने अपने फैंस का इंतजार खत्म कर दिया है भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में खेले जा रहे तीसरे मैच में विराट ने शानदार अर्द्धशतक जड़ा, यह उनका 73वां अर्द्धशतक है।

यह केवल फिफ्टी है लेकिन भारत की नजर से स्टार बल्लेबाज का फॉर्म में वापस आना बेहद जरुरी था। विराट ने 451 गेंदों के बाद विराट ने एकदिवसीय मैच में अर्द्धशतक जड़ा है।


UNI


यह 11वीं बार है जब आदिल रशीद (Adil Rashid) ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में विराट को आउट किया है। कोहली वनडे में पांच बार, टेस्ट में चार बार और टी20 में दो बार राशिद का शिकार बने हैं।


विराट का इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में आखिरी बार अर्द्धशतक से ज्यादा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले मैच में बना था जब उन्होंने शतक जड़ा था उसके बाद 10 पारियों में उनका प्रदर्शन फ्लॉप रहा था और वे 50 का आंकड़ा नहीं छू पाए थे लेकिन जिस तरह विराट ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी से समझदारी और धैर्य के साथ फिफ्टी जड़ी है, यह दर्शाता है कि विराट अपनी गलतियों पर ध्यान दे रहे हैं और एक बार फिर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में तहलकना मचाने को तैयार हैं। 

