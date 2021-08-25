सुनील गावस्कर ने नासिर हुसैन को लताड़ा, 'कहा अपने जमाने में भी हराया है इंग्लैंड को'

और के बीच जारी सीरीज में सिर्फ खिलाड़ियों के बीच ही जुबानी जंग नहीं हो रही है। अब यह पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के बीच भी शुरु हो गई है। आज मैच से शुरु होने वाले कार्यक्रम में ने को घेरे में ले लिया।



दरअसल कुछ दिनों पहले नासिर हुसैन ने अंग्रेजी अखबार डेली मेल में एक लेख लिखा था। उन्होंने इस लेख में कोहली और टीम इंडिया के आक्रमक रवैए की तारीफ करते हुए कहा था कि इस टीम को इंग्लैंड आयी हुई पहली टीमों की तरह डराया नहीं जा सकता।



इस पर मैच से शुरु होने से पहले सुनील गावस्कर ने नासिर हुसैन से आमने सामने प्रश्न पूछ डाला कि डराने का मतलब क्या होता है। इसके अलावा गावस्कर ने हुसैन से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा कि वह किन टीमों की बात कर रहे हैं।



इस पर नासिर हुसैन ने कहा कि पिछली भारतीय टीमें स्लेजिंग के वक्त चुप हो जाती थी लेकिन विराट की अगुवाई में इंग्लैंड आने वाली यह टीम इंट का जवाब पत्थर से देना जानती है। यह गुर मुझे पहले सिर्फ सौरव गांगुली में ही दिखा था। इसके बाद अब विराट कोहली में दिख रहा है।



इस पर सुनील गावस्कर ने इंग्लैंड में भारतीय टीम की उपलब्धियों का पिटारा खोल कर रख दिया। उन्होंने पहले यह कहा कि आक्रमकता सिर्फ चहरे से ही नहीं दिखायी जाती वह मैदान पर खेल से भी दिखाई जा सकती है।



फिर उन्होंने कहा कि कोहली से पहले भी भारतीय क्रिकेट था और याद कीजिए हमने इंग्लैंड में 1971 में 1-0 से जीत दर्ज कर सीरीज अपने नाम की थी। यह इंग्लैंड में मेरा पहला दौरा था। 1979 में हम जरूर 0-1 से हारे लेकिन यह सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर हो सकती थी। इसके बाद 1986 में भारत इंग्लैंड से 2-0 से जीता, यह सीरज जीत 3-0 तक हो सकती थी।



तो मुझे नहीं लगता हमारी पीढ़ी इंग्लैंड द्वारा डराई या दबाई जा सकती थी। अगर यह आपकी परिभाषा है तो मुझे दुख है कि मेरे जमाने की पीढ़ी को यह कहा जा रहा है।



इस बहस के दौरान नासिर हुसैन दबाव में दिख रहे थे। तभी हर्षा भोगले ने उनको कहा कि वह टॉस के लिए देर हो रहे हैं। तब जाकर यह गर्मागर्म बहस खत्म हुई।



इस खबर के आने के बाद ट्विटर पर इस बहस का वीडियो सर्च किया जाने लगा। लेकिन ब्रोडकास्टर ने या फिर किसी और हैंडल ने इसको अपलोड नहीं किया था। हालांकि गावस्कर का यह अंदाज भारतीय फैंस को काफी पसंद आया। उनकी आपत्ति और हाजिर जवाबी की हर किसी ने तारीफ की।