सुनील गावस्कर ने नासिर हुसैन को लताड़ा, 'कहा अपने जमाने में भी हराया है इंग्लैंड को'

Sunil Gavaskar ‘bullies’ @nassercricket a bit on air: reminds him there was a Pre Kohli India generation that played with passion and also knew how to win. Aggression doesn’t always have to be in your face. Don’t forget 1-0 1971, 2-0 in 1986 against much better English sides!— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 25, 2021
Omg, Gavaskar.— Sarah Waris (@swaris16) August 25, 2021
"India go to England, get grass tops, and they play on that. England come to India and MOURN MOURN MOURN MOURN" (In a mocking, crying voice).
Gavaskar having a go at Nasser on the Sony pre-show has made for 10 very awkward minutes of broadcast. #ENGvIND— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 25, 2021
#INDvENG— Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) August 25, 2021
Sunil Gavaskar to @nassercricket in pre match show.
Nasser wanted to run badlypic.twitter.com/dCpvMwTMfe
I WANT GAVASKAR vs NASSER VIDEO? PLEASE.#ENGvIND— Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) August 25, 2021
WTH is Gavaskar doing here that moaning gesture. Shit— BALAJI (@deep_extracover) August 25, 2021
Does anyone have clips of the Gavaskar thing?— Dweplea (@dweplea) August 25, 2021