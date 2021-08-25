बुधवार, 25 अगस्त 2021
लॉर्ड्स के शेर हुए लीड्स में ढेर, 78 रनों पर सिमटी भारतीय पारी, ऐसे उड़ा मजाक

विराट कोहली ने आज हेडिंग्ले के लीड्स मैदान पर टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी। देखा जाए तो इसके बाद तीसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन उनके साथ कुछ भी अच्छा नहीं हुआ। विराट कोहली खुद एक बल्लेबाज के तौर पर फेल हुए और सिर्फ 7 रन बनाकर जेम्स एंडरसन का शिकार हो गए।
भारतीय पारी की शुरुआत में ऐसा लग रहा था कि आज जेम्स एंडरसन बनाम भारतीय बल्लेबाजी है। पहले उन्होंने केएल राहुल (0) फिर चेतेश्वर पुजारा (1) और फिर सबसे बड़ा विकेट विराट कोहली को 7 रनों पर आउट कर दिया। भारत की रन रेट कम हो गई और पहले सत्र में सिर्फ 5 चौके लगे।

रहाणे और रोहित के बीच में साझेदारी पनप ही रही थी कि ओली रॉबिनसन ने रहाणे को बटलर के हाथों कैच आउट करवा दिया। 56-4 के स्कोर पर भारत भोजनकाल के लिए रवाना हुआ।
दूसरा सत्र भारत के लिए और ज्यादा भयावह साबित हुआ। कुल 22 रनों पर अगले 6 बल्लेबाज आउट हो गए। टीम का स्कोर 67 रन था और पंत के बाद रोहित अपना विकेट दे बैठे। इसके बाद जड़ेजा और शमी आउट हो गए। अंत में भारत 78 रनों पर आउट हो गया।

ट्विटर पर ऐसे उड़ा मजाक

कहां भारत ने लॉर्ड्स के मैदान पर सलामी शतकीय साझेदारी और कहां लीड्स पर भारत 78 पर आउट हो गया। टीम के प्रदर्शन में आई इस गिरावट से फैंस नाराज थे लेकिन ट्विटर पर ज्यादातर आलोचना कटाक्ष के तौर पर देखने को मिली।


