मंगलवार, 28 नवंबर 2023
  खेल-संसार
  क्रिकेट
  समाचार
  Shubman Gill appointed as new captain of gujarat titans instead of Kane williamson, IPL 2024 Trade
Written By
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 28 नवंबर 2023 (14:02 IST)

गुजरात ने की एक बड़ी गलती, भारी पड़ सकता है यह निर्णय

गुजरात ने की एक बड़ी गलती, भारी पड़ सकता है यह निर्णय - Shubman Gill appointed as new captain of gujarat titans instead of Kane williamson, IPL 2024 Trade
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans Captain : 3 दिन के ड्रामे के बाद हुआ IPL के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड। Mumbai Indians ने अपने पुराने खिलाड़ी Hardik Pandya को 5 करोड़ की कैश डील में Gujarat Titans से ट्रेड किया है दोनों टीमों और हार्दिक पंड्या इसकी जानकारी अपने आधिकारिक अकाउंट पर पोस्ट कर दी और हार्दिक पंड्या के मुंबई इंडियंस में जाने के बाद, गुजरात टाइटन्स ने क्रिकेट जगत के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक Kane Williamson की जगह 24 साल के युवा खिलाड़ी Shubman Gill को अपना कप्तान बनाने में देर नहीं की. इसके बाद यह सवाल खड़ा हो उठा कि क्या गुजरात टाइटन्स का यह मूव उनके पक्ष में जाएगा।  
शुभमन गिल को कप्तान बनाने का निर्णय गलत? 
क्या Gujarat Titans ने Kane Williamson जैसे अनुभवी खिलाड़ी को छोड़ Shubman Gill को अपना नया कप्तान बनाने का गलत निर्णय लिया। Kane Williamson क्रिकेट जगत में सफल कप्तानों में से एक हैं साथ ही वे काफी शांत स्वभाव के साथ अपने निर्णय लेते हैं जो अक्सर सही साबित होते हैं।

उन्होंने अपनी राष्ट्रीय टीम न्यूजीलैंड को 2019 World Cup और 2021 World Test Championship के फाइनल में पहुंचाया है। वह Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) के लिए एक सफल कप्तान भी रहे हैं, केन ने SRH को 2018 और 2020 में प्लेऑफ में पहुंचाया है। लेकिन गुजरात टाइटन्स ने उनकी जगह शुभमन गिल को अपने कप्तान के रूप में चुना, जो 2022 में Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) से Gujarat Titans (GT) में आने के बाद टीम के लिए एक शानदार खिलाड़ी साबित हुए हैं।
शुभमन गिल पिछले 2 वर्षों से उनके सलामी बल्लेबाज हैं और इस सीजन IPL 2023 में उन्होंने 890 रन बनाए और Orange Cap Holder थे। गिल का प्रदर्शन एक सीज़न में 973 रन के Virat Kohli के सर्वकालिक रिकॉर्ड के बाद दूसरे स्थान पर है। यह सत्र शुभमन गिल के लिए यादगार था क्योंकि इस सत्र से पहले उनका एक भी शतक नहीं था और इस बार उन्होंने 3 शतक जड़ दिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने 4 अर्धशतक भी जड़े। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 129 रना जो क्वालिफायर 2 में मुंबई के खिलाफ आया।

Gujarat Titans जबसे IPL की इस दौड़ में आई है, तबसे एक मजबूत टीम की तरह दूसरी टीमों को पछाड़ते हुए आई है। हार्दिक पंड्या की कप्तान में गुजरात ने 2022 में ट्रॉफी जीती और 2023 में दूसरे स्थान (Runner-Up) पर रही। हार्दिक के जाने के बाद गुजरात अपना दबदबा बनाए रखना चाहेगी लेकिन उनका  
Kane Williamson की जगह Shubman Gill को कप्तान बनाना सही निर्णय है, यही प्रश्न क्रिकेट फेन्स की जुबान पर है।  
गिल ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘मुझे गुजरात टाइटंस की कप्तानी संभालने पर खुशी और गर्व है और इतनी अच्छी टीम का नेतृत्व करने के लिए मुझ पर भरोसा करने के लिए फ्रेंचाइजी को धन्यवाद देता हूं। हमारे दो असाधारण सत्र रहे हैं और मैं क्रिकेट के हमारे रोमांचक ब्रांड के साथ टीम का नेतृत्व करने के लिए उत्सुक हूं।’’
