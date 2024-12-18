बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024 (12:12 IST)

रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुए इमोशनल [Video]

रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुए इमोशनल [Video]
Ravichandran Aswhin Retirement : आर अश्विन ने गाबा टेस्ट के बाद किया अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय क्रिकेट करियर से संन्यास का ऐलान। अश्विन ने 106 टेस्ट मैचों में 537 विकेट हासिल किए। उन्होंने अपने टेस्‍ट करियर में 6 शतक भी लगाए। उन्होंने अपने वनडे करियर में 116 मैच खेलकर 156 विकेट हासिल किए। 

अश्विन ने ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा " "अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सभी प्रारूपों में एक भारतीय क्रिकेटर के रूप में यह मेरा आखिरी दिन होगा।" "मुझे लगता है कि एक क्रिकेटर के रूप में मुझमें थोड़ी ताकत बाकी है, लेकिन मैं इसे व्यक्त करना चाहता हूं, क्लब-स्तरीय क्रिकेट में इसे प्रदर्शित करना चाहता हूं।"
"मैंने बहुत मजा किया है। मैंने रोहित [शर्मा] और अपने कई साथियों के साथ बहुत सारी यादें बनाई हैं, भले ही पिछले कुछ वर्षों में हमने उनमें से कुछ को [सेवानिवृत्ति के कारण] खो दिया है। हमने 'OG का आखिरी ग्रुप हैं, हम ऐसा कह सकते हैं कि मैं इसे इस स्तर पर खेलने की अपनी तारीख के रूप में चिह्नित करूंगा। 
 
"जाहिर तौर पर धन्यवाद देने के लिए बहुत सारे लोग हैं, लेकिन अगर मैंने बीसीसीआई और साथी टीम-साथियों को धन्यवाद नहीं दिया तो मैं अपने कर्तव्यों में असफल हो जाऊंगा। मैं उनमें से कुछ का नाम लेना चाहता हूं, कुछ कोचों का भी नाम लेना चाहता हूं जो सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि रोहित, विराट [कोहली], अजिंक्य [रहाणे], [चेतेश्वर] पुजारा"

इसके बाद उन्होंने कोई सवाल लेने से इनकार कर दिया और घोषणा करके चले गए।

38 वर्ष के अश्विन ने एडीलेड में गुलाबी गेंद का टेस्ट खेलकर 1 विकेट लिया था।
 
रोहित ने अश्विन के जाने के बाद कहा ,‘‘ वह अपने फैसले को लेकर काफी आश्वस्त है । हमें उसकी इच्छा का सम्मान करना चाहिये।’’
 
संन्यास की घोषणा से पहले उन्हें ड्रेसिंग रूम में विराट कोहली के साथ भावुक होते देखा गया ।

BCCI ने X पर लिखा ,‘‘ अश्विन निपुणता, कौशल, प्रतिभा और नवीनता का पर्याय रहा है ।’’

अश्विन ने भारत के लिए अनिल कुंबले (619 विकेट ) के बाद सर्वाधिक 537 विकेट लिए हैं। वह क्लब क्रिकेट खेलते रहेंगे।

