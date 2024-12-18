रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुए इमोशनल [Video]

-537 टेस्ट विकेट.— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) December 18, 2024
- 37 पांच विकेट हॉल
- 3,503 रन
- 6 टेस्ट शतक
- टेस्ट में संयुक्त रूप से सर्वाधिक POTS पुरस्कार
Ravichandran Ashwin ने Gabba Test के बाद Retirement की घोषणा की
Ravichandran Ashwin announces his retirement from all forms of international cricket.— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2024
A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation
The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.
R. Ashwin retires from International cricket.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 18, 2024
- Fastest Bowler to 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 Test Wickets
- 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan & Shane Warne
