शुक्रवार, 23 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 23 अगस्त 2024 (14:12 IST)

10 मिनट के अंदर संन्यास वापस, फेक निकली केएल राहुल के संन्यास की खबर - KL Rahul rolls back biding adeiu decision in ten minutes on Instagram
भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने 10 मिनट में एक इंस्टा पोस्ट को डीलिट कर दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा की थी।यह खबर सोशल मीडिया पर गुरुवार देर रात तेजी से फैल गई।

श्रीलंका दौरे पर दो एकदिवसीय मैचों में सस्ते में आउट होकर तीसरे मैच में बाहर बैठाए गए इस विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट लिखी जिसका यह भावार्थ था कि -

बहुत सोचने के बाद मैंने यह निर्णय लिया है कि अब मैं अँतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दूं। यह निर्णय आसान नहीं था क्योंकि यह खेल मेरे जीवन का एक अभिन्न अंग है।

मैं अपने परिवार, दोस्त टीम के साथी और तमाम चाहने वालों का शुक्रगुजार हूं। मुझे मैदान के अंदर और बाहर जो अनुभव प्राप्त हुआ है वह अनमोल है। भारतीय टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व करना एक गौरव की बात है।


अपने पहले ही वनडे में शतक बनाने वाले एकमात्र भारतीय बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने इससे पहले कहा था कि वह एक घोषणा करेंगे। तभी से फैंस को लग गया था कि वह संन्यास ले सकते हैं, हालांकि 10 मिनट में यह निर्णय उन्होंने वापस ले लिया। तब जाकर उनके  फैन बेस की  सांस में सांस आई।
हालांकि कई फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर यह लिखा कि यह खबर गलत है और उनकी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी दरअसल किसी और बात की घोषणा के लिए थी। उस पोस्ट को संपादित कर यह अफवाह फैलाई गई।
