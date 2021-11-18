गुरुवार, 18 नवंबर 2021
न्यूजीलैंड के राचिन रविंद्र के माता पिता है सचिन और राहुल के फैन, इस कारण मिलाकर रखा नाम

गुरुवार, 18 नवंबर 2021
जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में खेले गए न्यूजीलैंड बनाम भारत के पहले टी-20 मुकाबले में इश सोढ़ी की जगह दूसरे भारतीय मूल के बल्लेबाज और पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर राचिन रविंद्र को कीवी टीम ने मौका दिया।
आज वह अपना 22वां जन्मदिन भी मना रहे हैं।

राचिन रविंद्र पहली बार भारत की धरती पर क्रिकेट खेलते हुए नजर आए। दरअसल उनके नाम के पीछे एक दिलचस्प कहानी है। राचिन रविंद्र के मां बाप भारतीय हैं। दोनों ही क्रिकेट में खासी दिलचस्पी रखते हैं।

इनमें से एक सचिन तेंदुलकर का फैन है और एक राहुल द्रविड़ का। इन दोनों के नाम को ही मिलाकर दोनों माता पिता ने अपने बच्चे का नाम राचिन रखा था। अब देखिए यह बच्चा भी बड़ा होकर अपनी राष्ट्रीय टीम का क्रिकेटर बन गया।

वैसे राचिन रविंद्र के पूरे नाम को देखा जाए तो उसमें 3 नाम समाए हैं। सचिन तेंदुलकर, राहुल द्रविड़ और रविंद्र जड़ेजा। जहां भारतीय डगआउट में राहुल द्रविड़ टीम इंडिया की रणनीति तैयार कर रहे थे न्यूजीलैंड की ओर से एक खिलाड़ी अंतिम ग्यारह में था जिनका नाम उन पर रखा गया।

यह मैच के बाद काफी चर्चा का विषय रहा। ट्विटर पर घुंघराले बालों वाले राचिन के लिए कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।
हालांकि एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर राचिन के लिए कल का मैच उतना अच्छा नहीं रहा। वह अंतिम ओवर में सिर्फ 1 चौका लगा पाए और सिराज ने उनको बोल्ड कर दिया। राचिन सिर्फ 8 गेंदो में 7 रन बना पाए।

22 वर्षीय राचिन रविंद्र ने अभी सिर्फ 6 टी-20 मैच खेले हैं और बल्ले से वह सिर्फ 54 रन बना पाए हैं। हालांकि बाएं हाथ के पार्ट टाइम स्पिनर होने के चलते वह 6 विकेट निकालने में सफल हुए हैं। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


