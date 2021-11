द्रविड़ की कोचिंग में सूर्यकुमार को मिला अपना पसंदीदा बैटिंग ऑर्डर, ली कोहली की जगह

SKY isn't the limit



Battle with Boult



Birthday gift for wife @surya_14kumar talks about it all in this interview with @ashwinravi99 after #TeamIndia's win in Jaipur.

- By @28anand



Full interview



#INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/pPp17Ef51Q pic.twitter.com/hNQyLzfDTP