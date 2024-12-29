आखिरी विकेट बना सिरदर्द, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिली 333 रनों की लीड

: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चौथे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास 333 रनों की लीड हो चुकी है, ऑस्ट्रेलिया का स्कोर 9 विकेट खोकर 228 है, एक वक्त था जब उनका स्कोरथा लेकिन इसके बाद टेलेंडर्स ने भारतीय गेंदबाजों के नाक में दम करना शुरू किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से मार्नस लाबुशेन ने सर्वाधिक 70 जबकि कप्तान पैट कमिंस ने भी 41 रन की पारी खेली।नाथन लायन (Nathan Lyon) ने 54 गेंदों में 41 रन बनाए और उनके साथ स्कॉट बोलैंड (Scott Boland) 10 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं। दोनों के अब तक 119 गेंदों का सामना कर लिया है। दोनों आखिरी विकेट के लिए 55 रन की अटूट साझेदारी कर चुके हैं।इस से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 474 रन बनाए थे और भारतीय टीम 369 रन बनाकर सिमट चुकी थी। बुमराह अब तक 4 विकेट ले चुके हैं, इस सीरीज में हमेशा मैदान पर अकेले पड़े बुमराह का साथ मोहम्मद सिराज ने दिया जिन्होंने 3 विकेट चटकाए।एक वक्त तक लग रहा था कि अगर लीड कम की होती है भारत के लिए मैच जीतना थोड़ा आसान होगा लेकिन आखिरी विकेट की पार्टनरशिप ने फैंस की उमीदों को कम कर दिया है,