रविवार, 29 दिसंबर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. india vs australia 4th day stumps australia 333 runs boxing day test
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : रविवार, 29 दिसंबर 2024 (13:26 IST)

आखिरी विकेट बना सिरदर्द, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिली 333 रनों की लीड

आखिरी विकेट बना सिरदर्द, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिली 333 रनों की लीड - india vs australia 4th day stumps australia 333 runs boxing day test
IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चौथे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास 333 रनों की लीड हो चुकी है, ऑस्ट्रेलिया का स्कोर 9 विकेट खोकर 228 है, एक वक्त था जब उनका स्कोर 91 पर 6 विकेट था लेकिन इसके बाद टेलेंडर्स ने भारतीय गेंदबाजों के नाक में दम करना शुरू किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से मार्नस लाबुशेन ने सर्वाधिक 70 जबकि कप्तान पैट कमिंस ने भी 41 रन की पारी खेली।

नाथन लायन (Nathan Lyon) ने 54 गेंदों में 41 रन बनाए और उनके साथ स्कॉट बोलैंड (Scott Boland) 10 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं। दोनों के अब तक 119 गेंदों का सामना कर लिया है। दोनों आखिरी विकेट के लिए 55 रन की अटूट साझेदारी कर चुके हैं।

इस से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी में 474 रन बनाए थे और भारतीय टीम 369 रन बनाकर सिमट चुकी थी। बुमराह अब तक 4 विकेट ले चुके हैं, इस सीरीज में हमेशा मैदान पर अकेले पड़े बुमराह का साथ मोहम्मद सिराज ने दिया जिन्होंने 3 विकेट चटकाए।


एक वक्त तक लग रहा था कि अगर लीड कम की होती है भारत के लिए मैच जीतना थोड़ा आसान होगा लेकिन आखिरी विकेट की पार्टनरशिप ने फैंस की उमीदों को कम कर दिया है, देखें X (पूर्व Twitter) पर रिएक्शन 


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्कर

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्करSunil Gavaskar Advice to Virat Kohli : महान क्रिकेटर सुनील गावस्कर ने सोमवार को भारत के सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली से कहा कि वह 2004 में सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की यादगार 241 रन की पारी से प्रेरणा लें और ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों के खिलाफ अपने लगातार संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए कवर ड्राइव खेलने से परहेज करें।

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिल

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिलकहते हैं कि खेलों को राजनीति से दूर रखना चाहिये लेकिन भारतीय कुश्ती में तो 2024 में खेलों की राजनीति ही हावी रही। एक समय ओलंपिक में सफलता की गारंटी माने जाने वाले इस खेल में प्रशासनिक उठापठक खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही और पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट का तय लग रहा पदक चले जाने से एक और निराशा हाथ लगी।

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़े

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़ेVirat Kohli Dismissal Pattern : काफी वक्त से टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बुरे फॉर्म में चल रहे विराट कोहली ने पर्थ टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में एक शानदार शतक जड़, फॉर्म में वापसी कर अपने फैंस की जान में जान डाली थी लेकिन अगली तीन पारियों में फिर उनकी लय डगमगाई और वे 20 का आंकड़ा तक नहीं पार कर पाए। एडिलेड टेस्ट में वे 7 और दूसरी पारी में 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि की

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि कीप्रतियोगिता पुरुष और महिला दोनों वर्गों में खेली जाएगी

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लास

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लासIndia vs Australia Rohit Sharma : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का लगातार फ्लॉप होना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या का कारण बन चूका है। उनकी कप्तानी के साथ साथ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर भी उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन परियों में वे केवल 19 ही रन स्कोर कर पाए हैं। पिता बनने के बाद उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में वापसी की। चूँकि, केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) और यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ओपनर्स के तौर पर अच्छी लय में दिखाई दे रहे थे 2019 से टेस्ट में ओपनिंग करते आ रहे शर्मा ने खुद को मध्यक्रम में छठे नंबर पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

बोलैंड ने नीतिश रेड्डी की तारीफ करते हुए कहा, भारत के इस युवा ने हर तरह के शॉट लगाए

बोलैंड ने नीतिश रेड्डी की तारीफ करते हुए कहा, भारत के इस युवा ने हर तरह के शॉट लगाएBoxing Day Test : स्कॉट बोलैंड की गेंद पर जब नीतिश रेड्डी स्ट्रेट ड्राइव लगाकर पहले टेस्ट शतक तक पहुंचे तो इस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज को भारत के युवा बल्लेबाज की काबिलियत का अंदाजा हो गया। रेड्डी (Nitish Kumar Reddy) ने तीसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक नाबाद 105 रन बना लिए थे जिससे भारत का पहली पारी में स्टंप तक स्कोर 9 विकेट पर 358 रन था। इससे टीम को चौथा टेस्ट बचाने का मौका मिला।

मैच के बाद कोहली और कोंस्टास की मुस्कुराती हुई तस्वीर देखकर हैरानी नहीं होगी : स्टुअर्ट क्लार्क

मैच के बाद कोहली और कोंस्टास की मुस्कुराती हुई तस्वीर देखकर हैरानी नहीं होगी : स्टुअर्ट क्लार्कVirat Kohli Sam Konstas : आस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज स्टुअर्ट क्लार्क (Stuart Clark) का मानना है कि सैम कोंस्टास भी विराट कोहली की तरह प्रतिस्पर्धी क्रिकेटर हैं और बाक्सिंग डे टेस्ट (Boxing Day Test) के बाद दोनों ‘कंधे के टकराने’ वाले मामले को हंसी में उड़ाकर तस्वीर साझा करें तो कोई हैरानी नहीं होगी।

कोनेरू हंपी ने रचा इतिहास, दूसरी बार विश्व रेपिड शतरंज खिताब जीता

कोनेरू हंपी ने रचा इतिहास, दूसरी बार विश्व रेपिड शतरंज खिताब जीतान्यूयॉर्क। भारत की कोनेरू हंपी ने रविवार को यहां इंडोनेशिया की इरीन सुकंदर को हराकर ऐतिहासिक दूसरी बार विश्व रेपिड शतरंज चैंपियनशिप खिताब जीता। हंपी ने 2019 में जॉर्जिया में यह प्रतियोगिता जीती थी और भारत की नंबर एक महिला खिलाड़ी चीन की जू वेनजुन के बाद एक से अधिक बार यह खिताब जीतने वाली दूसरी खिलाड़ी हैं। 37 वर्षीय हंपी ने संभावित 11 में से 8.5 अंक के साथ टूर्नामेंट का अंत किया।

विराट और रोहित का T20I में हुआ परिकथा अंत, इन बड़े खिलाड़ियों ने भी कहा अलविदा (Video)

विराट और रोहित का T20I में हुआ परिकथा अंत, इन बड़े खिलाड़ियों ने भी कहा अलविदा (Video)क्रिकेट के मैदान पर साल 2024 में कई क्रिकेटरों ने संन्यास की घोषणा की। इनमें से भारतीय सितारे विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय की परिकथा अंत सर्वाधिक सुर्खियों में रही। जानते हैं इस साल किन किन सितारों ने खेल के मैदान को अलविदा कहा:-

सुनील गावस्कर द्वारा ऋषभ पंत को लताड़ने के बाद X पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़, वीडियो देख हो जाएंगे लोटपोट

सुनील गावस्कर द्वारा ऋषभ पंत को लताड़ने के बाद X पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़, वीडियो देख हो जाएंगे लोटपोटSunil Gavaskar Rishabh Pant : ऋषभ पंत जो गाबा की पारी के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों के लिए एक बुरा सपना बने थे, इस बार लगातार सीरीज में फ्लॉप होते जा रहे हैं। मेलबर्न में खेले जा रहे चौथे टेस्ट में जब भारतीय टीम को साझेदारी की सख्त जरूरत थी तब भी ऋषभ पंत अपने ख़राब शॉट सिलेक्शन की वजह से आउट हो बैठे और उसके बाद महान सुनील गावस्कर ने कमेंटरी करते हुए बुरी तरह लताड़ लगाई, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है, लेकिन इस वाकये को लेकर भारतीय फैंस ने जो वीडियो और मीम्स बनाए हैं, उन्हें देख आप लोटपोट हो जाएंगे, लेकिन पहले ऋषभ पंत की गलती अच्छे से जान लीजिए।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

ज्योतिष 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

विधानसभा चुनाव

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com