शनिवार, 2 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. ind vs aus match in raipur played on power back up and generator that costed 1.4 crore
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 2 दिसंबर 2023 (12:56 IST)

BCCI नहीं भर पाया बिजली बिल, भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जनरेटर पर खेला मैच

Dubai stadium
INDvsAUS Played on generators in Raipur : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 5 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज का चौथा मैच 1 दिसंबर को Raipur के Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium में खेला गया, जहां भारत ने 3-1 से जीतकर सीरीज अपने नाम कर ली। लेकिन मैच हालांकि बिजली के कारण रद्द होने की कगार पर था क्योंकि 3.1 करोड़ के बकाया होने के कारण 5 साल पहले स्टेडियम की बिजली काट दी गई थी।

लेकिन इस मैच को जनरेटर और पावर बैकअप पर खेला गया जिसकी लागत 1.4 करोड़ थी। छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य क्रिकेट संघ (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh) के द्वारा जनरेटर लाया गया, जिसकी लागत 1.4 करोड़ रुपये थी। दिन-रात का मैच रद्द कर दिया गया होता लेकिन जनरेटर और एक अस्थायी कनेक्शन ने क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के लिए दिन बचा लिया।
 फ्लडलाइट के तहत एक मैच को संचालित करने के लिए 1000 किलोवाट से अधिक बिजली की आवश्यकता होती है। अकेले लाइटें 600 किलोवाट की खपत करती हैं और अन्य लाइटों और एयर कंडीशनिंग सिस्टम के लिए न्यूनतम 435 किलोवाट की आवश्यकता होती है।

Cricket Fans के रिएक्शन 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

शमी ने टखने के लिए मुंबई में ली ‘स्पोर्ट्स ऑर्थोपेडिक’ की सलाह

शमी ने टखने के लिए मुंबई में ली ‘स्पोर्ट्स ऑर्थोपेडिक’ की सलाहस्टार तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी को टखने में परेशानी हो रही है जिसके उपचार की जरूरत है और भारतीय टीम प्रबंधन उम्मीद लगाये है कि वह दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 26 दिसंबर से सेंचुरियन में शुरू हो रहे पहले टेस्ट के लिए समय पर फिट हो जायेंगे।

INDvsAUS सीरीज में पहली बार 200 नहीं बना पाया भारत, 1 भी बल्लेबाज से 50 नहीं

INDvsAUS सीरीज में पहली बार 200 नहीं बना पाया भारत, 1 भी बल्लेबाज से 50 नहींINDvsAUS रायपुर में खेले जा रहे भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चौथे टी-20 में भारत पहली बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इस सीरीज में 200 पार नहीं जा पाया। इसके अलावा एक भी भारतीय बल्लेबाज अर्धशतक नहीं बना पाया। भारत की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा 29 गेंदो में 46 रन रन रिंकू सिंह ने बनाए। ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जीत के लिए भारत ने 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 175 रनों का लक्ष्य दिया।

3 विकेट दूर और बांग्लादेश को न्यूजीलैंड पर मिल जाएगी एतिहासिक जीत

3 विकेट दूर और बांग्लादेश को न्यूजीलैंड पर मिल जाएगी एतिहासिक जीतबंगलादेश के स्पिनर ताईजुल इस्लाम चार विकेट सहित अन्य गेंदबाजों के शुक्रवार को शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए न्यूजीलैंड के दूसरी पारी में 113 रन पर सात विकेट चटका कर उसे हार की ओर धकेल दिया है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर भारत के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर भारत के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी का फैसला कियाऑस्ट्रेलिया ने रायपुर में भारत के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज में 2-1 से पीछे है और सीरीज में बने रहने के लिए उसे यह मैच जीतना बेहद जरूरी है। वहीं भारत अगर यह मैच जीत लेता है तो सीरीज का फैसला शुक्रवार को ही हो जाएगा।

INDAvsENGA इंग्लैंड ने 4 विकेट से रोमांचक जीत दर्ज कर सीरीज में की वापसी

INDAvsENGA इंग्लैंड ने 4 विकेट से रोमांचक जीत दर्ज कर सीरीज में की वापसीइस्सी वोंग की 15 गेंद में 35 रन की नाबाद पारी के दम पर इंग्लैंड महिला ए ने दूसरे मुकाबले में शुक्रवार को यहां भारत महिला ए को चार विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की टी20 श्रृंखला को 1-1 से बराबर किया। भारत महिला ए के नौ विकेट पर 149 रन के जवाब में इंग्लैंड की पारी 15वें ओवर में पांचवां विकेट गिरने से लड़खड़ा गयी थी लेकिन वोंग ने इसके बाद पांच चौके और एक छक्का जड़ित नाबाद पारी खेलकर सात गेंद शेष रहते टीम की जीत सुनिश्चित की। उन्होंने अपने आखिरी 23 रन सिर्फ सात गेंदों में बनाये।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com