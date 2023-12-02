BCCI नहीं भर पाया बिजली बिल, भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच जनरेटर पर खेला मैच

The Raipur stadium which hosted the 4th Australia-India T20I does not have regular electricity due to unpaid electricity bills of almost 40 million Indian rupees. There were several power cuts in other Indian stadiums in the past as well. Pay your electricity bills, India.— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) December 1, 2023
India Vs Australia in Raipur yesterday was played on generators and power backups which cost 1.4cr. The Stadium's electricity was snapped 5 years ago due to an unpaid dues of 3.1cr. (TOI). pic.twitter.com/X0TB4MwfzE
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2023
No electricity at Raipur stadium hosting India vs Australia T20I match Today. The stadium has an outstanding bill of 3.16 crore, due to which the electricity connection at the stadium had been cut 5 years ago. [NDTV]— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 1, 2023
Padoisyo, what is this? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/auhf0zghUq
Why BCCI thinks only Ahmedabad stadium represents India. Isn’t cricket board responsibility to take care of every stadium in the country or is it state cricket boards responsibility to?
— Raj Paladi (@IamRajPaladi) December 2, 2023
They can't pay 3.1 cr dues but they can spend 1.4 cr in one night?
— MemoCracy (@BiggBoss1314) December 2, 2023
BCCI should really take care of it sooner than later because the stadium is beautiful, boundary length is good and most importantly the pitch. Perfect sporting wicket. It provides help for the batsmen and it's not a belter and bowlers got some purchase on it as well. Overall a…