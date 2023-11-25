शनिवार, 25 नवंबर 2023
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 25 नवंबर 2023 (13:39 IST)

हार्दिक पंड्या की मुंबई इंडियंस में वापसी, IPL इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड

हार्दिक पंड्या की मुंबई इंडियंस में वापसी, IPL इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा ट्रेड - Hardik Pandya is all set to move back to mumbai indians in ongoing ipl trade
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians : IPL 4 महीनों बाद है लेकिन इसका क्रेज लोगों में अभी से आता दिखाई दे रहा है। IPL 2024 के लिए ट्रेडिंग विंडो (IPL Trading Window) 26 नवंबर को बंद हो जाएगी और इसके पहले आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे बड़े ट्रेड की खबर सामने आ रही है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक Gujrat Titans के कप्तान Hardik Pandya अपनी पूर्व टीम मुंबई इंडियंस में वापस लौट सकते हैं।
ESPNcricinfo की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यह सौदा पूरी तरह नकद में किया गया है, जिसमें Mumbai Indians को हार्दिक के वेतन के रूप में 15 Crore रुपये (लगभग 1.8 मिलियन डॉलर) और Gujrat Titans को एक अज्ञात हस्तांतरण शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा। हार्दिक को ट्रांसफर शुल्क का 50% तक लाभ मिलेगा।

Mumbai Indians के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती इस ट्रेड के लिए पर्याप्त धनराशि रखना है। पिछली नीलामी के बाद, मुंबई के पास केवल 0.05 करोड़ रुपये (लगभग 6000 डॉलर) बचे थे। आगामी नीलामी के लिए फ्रेंचाइजी को अपने पर्स में 5 करोड़ रुपये (लगभग 600,000 डॉलर) अतिरिक्त मिलेंगे। इसका मतलब केवल यह है कि मुंबई को हार्दिक ट्रेड को खत्म करने के लिए खिलाड़ियों को रिलीज करना होगा।

Hardik Pandya मुंबई इंडियंस में 2015 में शामिल हुए थे और 4 Mumbai Indians IPL Title का हिस्सा रहे हैं, उन्हें 2022 में IPL Mega Auction में रिलीज़ किया गया था और नई टीम Gujrat Titans ने उन्हें 15 करोड़ में खरीदा था। उन्होंने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया और टीम के लिए अपनी कप्तानी की शुरुआत में गुजरात टाइटन्स को पहली बार आईपीएल जिताया।
यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

इस पाकिस्तानी ऑलराउंडर ने लिया संन्यास

इस पाकिस्तानी ऑलराउंडर ने लिया संन्यासपाकिस्तान के ऑलराउंडर इमाद वसीम (Imad Wasim) ने तत्काल प्रभाव से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया है। इमाद ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने संन्यास की घोषणा की।

रिंकू सिंह ने फिनिशिंग का श्रेय दिया महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के गुरुमंत्र को

रिंकू सिंह ने फिनिशिंग का श्रेय दिया महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के गुरुमंत्र कोभारतीय बल्लेबाज रिंकू सिंह ने आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में खेली गयी पारी के दौरान संयम बनाये रखने के लिए पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी को श्रेय दिया।रिंकू ने गुरूवार को ‘फिनिशर’ की भूमिका बखूबी निभाते हुए अंतिम ओवर में विजयी रन लिया और भारत को दो विकेट से जीत दिलायी।

पैट कमिंस की करिश्माई कप्तानी के मुरीद हुए रविचंद्रन अश्विन

पैट कमिंस की करिश्माई कप्तानी के मुरीद हुए रविचंद्रन अश्विनभारत का विश्वकप जीतने का सपना टूट गया है और इसके लिये भारतीय स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन आस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पैट कमिंस को जिम्मेदार मानते हैं।अपने नवीनतम यूट्यूब वीडियो ‘विश्व कप 2023: ए रिफ्लेक्शन’ में अश्विन ने फाइनल मुकाबले में पैट कमिंस की प्रतिभा का विश्लेषण किया और उनके जादू को ‘गेम-ब्रेकिंग’ घटना के रूप में संदर्भित किया। टॉस जीतने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान ने भारत को पहले बल्लेबाजी के लिए भेजा।

अफगानिस्तानी स्पिनर राशिद खान की कमर की सर्जरी हुई, फोटो हुआ अपलोड

अफगानिस्तानी स्पिनर राशिद खान की कमर की सर्जरी हुई, फोटो हुआ अपलोडअफगानिस्तान के स्टार क्रिकेटर राशिद खान की ब्रिटेन में कमर की छोटी सी सर्जरी हुई है और अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के अनुसार उनके जल्द ही ठीक होने की उम्मीद है।यह करिश्माई स्पिनर हालांकि सात दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाली बिग बैश लीग में नहीं खेल पाएगा।

12,50,307 दर्शक! एकदिवसीय विश्व कप में दर्शक संख्या ने बनाए कीर्तिमान

12,50,307 दर्शक! एकदिवसीय विश्व कप में दर्शक संख्या ने बनाए कीर्तिमानआईसीसी और उसके प्रसारण साझेदार डिज्‍़नी स्टार के अनुसार, भारत में 2023 पुरुष वनडे विश्व कप ने स्टेडियम में उपस्थिति और प्रसारण व्‍यूअरशिप की संख्या के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं।आईसीसी ने कहा कि भारत के मैदानों पर हुए 48 मैचों को सबसे अधिक 1,250,307 दर्शकों ने देखा जिससे ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया और न्‍यूज़ीलैंड में 2015 विश्‍व कप के 1,016,420 दर्शकों की संख्‍या का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया।
