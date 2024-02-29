गुरुवार, 29 फ़रवरी 2024
हार्दिक पांड्या पर क्यों इतनी मेहरबान है BCCI, फैंस ने पूछा सवाल

हार्दिक पांड्या पर क्यों इतनी मेहरबान है BCCI, फैंस ने पूछा सवाल - Hardik Pandya blue eyed boy for the board in central contract rattles fans
जबसे भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने अपने वार्षिक अनुबंध की घोषणा की है तबसे फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर सवाल पूछ रहे हैं। इनमें से एक सवाल यह भी है कि हार्दिक पांड्या जो कि अक्टूबर में ही विश्वकप में चोटिल हो गए थे वह ग्रेड बी से ग्रेड ए में कैसे आ गए।

हार्दिक पांड्या को  बीसीसीआई ने टी-20 विश्वकप 2022 के बाद से ही टी-20 टीम की कप्तानी सौंपी थी। लेकिन जब वह अपनी चोट से लगभग उबर गए थे तो उन्होंने बरोड़ा में अभ्यास शुरु कर दिया और हाल ही में मुंबई के रिलायंस द्वारा आयोजित डी वाए पाटिल टी-20 कप में वह देखे गए थे।

ऐसे में फैंस ने बीसीसीआई से यह सवाल पूछा कि वह हार्दिक पांड्या पर इतना मेहरबान क्यों है। जबकि वह भी रणजी ट्रॉफी नहीं खेल रहे थे और आईपीएल की तैयारी में मग्न थे। वहीं श्रेयस अय्यर को चोटिल होने के कारण भी बोर्ड रणजी में खेलते हुए देखना चाहती थी।


