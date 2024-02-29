हार्दिक पांड्या पर क्यों इतनी मेहरबान है BCCI, फैंस ने पूछा सवाल

First Mumbai Indians offer, then replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, then BCCI contract of grade A without playing much. Hardik Pandya is getting offers as if he is the girl from mechanical engineering. pic.twitter.com/6TxLfrqRzd— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 28, 2024
Hardik Pandya Played almost 89% IPL matches since his debut for his franchise. But look how much he played for India.
India played 160+ T20 matches since Hardik Pandya debut but he played only 92. He missed 43% matches due to injury and other reasons.— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) February 28, 2024
India played 156 ODI… pic.twitter.com/SwYes6gdNS
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer post seeing Hardik Pandya land a Grade A contract. pic.twitter.com/8tceePkttz
— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) February 29, 2024
Hardik Pandya :
Ready for Full IPL, Played Half WC. Skipped ranji trophy and played for ambani in a local tournament. Still having BCCI contract .
Shreyas Iyer :
Ready for Ranji trophy, Played full wc and scored 600+ runs and still no BCCI Contract.
Where's EQUALITY !! pic.twitter.com/3kUnHdQZYI— (@45Fan_Prathmesh) February 28, 2024