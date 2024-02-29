हार्दिक पांड्या पर क्यों इतनी मेहरबान है BCCI, फैंस ने पूछा सवाल

First Mumbai Indians offer, then replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, then BCCI contract of grade A without playing much. Hardik Pandya is getting offers as if he is the girl from mechanical engineering. pic.twitter.com/6TxLfrqRzd — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 28, 2024

Hardik Pandya Played almost 89% IPL matches since his debut for his franchise. But look how much he played for India.





India played 160+ T20 matches since Hardik Pandya debut but he played only 92. He missed 43% matches due to injury and other reasons.

India played 156 ODI… pic.twitter.com/SwYes6gdNS — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) February 28, 2024

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer post seeing Hardik Pandya land a Grade A contract. pic.twitter.com/8tceePkttz

— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) February 29, 2024

Hardik Pandya :





Ready for Full IPL, Played Half WC. Skipped ranji trophy and played for ambani in a local tournament. Still having BCCI contract .



Shreyas Iyer :

Ready for Ranji trophy, Played full wc and scored 600+ runs and still no BCCI Contract.





जबसे भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने अपने वार्षिक अनुबंध की घोषणा की है तबसे फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर सवाल पूछ रहे हैं। इनमें से एक सवाल यह भी है कि हार्दिक पांड्या जो कि अक्टूबर में ही विश्वकप में चोटिल हो गए थे वह ग्रेड बी से ग्रेड ए में कैसे आ गए।हार्दिक पांड्या को बीसीसीआई ने टी-20 विश्वकप 2022 के बाद से ही टी-20 टीम की कप्तानी सौंपी थी। लेकिन जब वह अपनी चोट से लगभग उबर गए थे तो उन्होंने बरोड़ा में अभ्यास शुरु कर दिया और हाल ही में मुंबई के रिलायंस द्वारा आयोजित डी वाए पाटिल टी-20 कप में वह देखे गए थे।ऐसे में फैंस ने बीसीसीआई से यह सवाल पूछा कि वह हार्दिक पांड्या पर इतना मेहरबान क्यों है। जबकि वह भी रणजी ट्रॉफी नहीं खेल रहे थे और आईपीएल की तैयारी में मग्न थे। वहीं श्रेयस अय्यर को चोटिल होने के कारण भी बोर्ड रणजी में खेलते हुए देखना चाहती थी।