गुरुवार, 29 फ़रवरी 2024
  4. Fans reaction to BCCI removing Shreyas and Ishaan from Central Contract, know the whole story
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 29 फ़रवरी 2024 (13:58 IST)

श्रेयस और ईशान को BCCI द्वारा Central Contract से निकाले जाने पर फैन्स का रिएक्शन, जानें क्या है पूरी बात

श्रेयस और ईशान को BCCI द्वारा Central Contract से निकाले जाने पर फैन्स का रिएक्शन, जानें क्या है पूरी बात - Fans reaction to BCCI removing Shreyas and Ishaan from Central Contract, know the whole story
Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan BCCI Contract :  BCCI की तरफ से काफी वक्त से कहा जा रहा था कि जो खिलाड़ी भारतीय टीम में नहीं है और पूरी तरह से फिट हैं उनका घरेलु क्रिकेट में खेलना ज़रूरी है, राजकोट में भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड तीसरे मैच से पहले भी, BCCI सचिव जय शाह (Jay Shah) ने खिलाड़ियों को कड़ी चेतावनी दी थी, जिसमे कहा गया था कि राष्ट्रीय टीम से बाहर चल रहे खिलाडियों को घरेलु क्रिकेट खेलना होगा।

उन्होंने आगाह किया था कि ऐसा नहीं करने पर खिलाड़ियों को इसके परिणाम भुगतने होंगे। और आज देखिए, ठीक वैसा ही हुआ, BCCI ने नए Central Contract की लिस्ट जारी की जिसमे उन्होंने ईशान किशन और श्रेयस अय्यर को बाहर कर दिया। भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने ऐसा कर बता दिया कि उनकी बातों को खिलाड़ियों को गंभीरता से लेना ही होगा। वरना परिणाम उनके विपरीत होगा, क्योंकि इस विषय में खिलाड़ियों से जुड़े निर्णय लेने का  अधिकार BCCI के हाथ में है और उनके निर्णय को बदलने का काम खिलाड़ियों के हाथ में, और यह निर्णय तभी बदले जाएंगे जब वे अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाकर और उनकी आज्ञा का, नियमों का पालन करें।  
 
 
BCCI ने बयान में कहा,‘‘कृपया ध्यान दें कि वार्षिक अनुबंध के लिए श्रेयस अय्यर और ईशान किशन के नाम पर विचार नहीं किया गया।’’बयान में कहा गया है,‘‘बीसीसीआई ने सिफारिश की है कि सभी खिलाड़ी जब राष्ट्रीय टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं कर रहे हों तो वे घरेलू क्रिकेट में खेलने को प्राथमिकता दें।’’
ईशान किशन ने क्या किया? 
इस साल की शुरुआत में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीरीज में भाग नहीं लेने का फैसला करने के बाद से ईशान किशन भारतीय टीम के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं थे, मानसिक थकान (Mental Fatigue) के कारण वे भारत वापस लौट आए थे, उसके बाद से उन्हें 22 मार्च से शुरू होने वाले Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 सीज़न की तैयारियां करते देखा गया।

वे हालही में DY Patil T20 Cup में खेल रहे हैं। उनसे कहा गया था कि वे रणजी (Ranji Trophy) में झारखंड के लिए खेले, लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया। इसके बजाय, किशन ने आगामी IPL सीज़न की तैयारी पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने का फैसला किया। 

श्रेयस अय्यर 
श्रेयस अय्यर की बात की जाए तो इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ अंतिम तीन टेस्ट मैचों के लिए उन्हें भारतीय टीम से बाहर किया गया था। उन्होंने पीठ की ऐंठन के कारण मुंबई क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (MCA) को अपने फैसले की जानकारी देते हुए असम और बड़ौदा के खिलाफ मुंबई के अंतिम लीग मैच और क्वार्टर फाइनल में खेलने से भी इनकार कर दिया। हालांकि अब उन्हें तमिलनाडु के खिलाफ रणजी सेमी फाइनल में मुंबई टीम में चुना गया है लेकिन शायद उन्होंने यह निर्णय लेने में थोड़ी देरी कर दी।  
 
 
BCCI इन दोनों से घरेलु क्रिकेट को प्राथमिकता न देने से खुश नहीं लग रहा था, परिणामस्वरूप यह दोनों ही कॉन्ट्रैक्ट से बाहर कर दिए गए। 
 
इस निर्णय को लेकर फैन्स के अलग अलग रिएक्शन
(Fans' Reaction on Twitter)












 
