श्रेयस और ईशान को BCCI द्वारा Central Contract से निकाले जाने पर फैन्स का रिएक्शन, जानें क्या है पूरी बात

Hardik Pandya plays Partially for India & IPL - Contract A— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) February 28, 2024
1. Kuldeep with contact B - All Formats
2. Gill KL Rahul Siraj Shami Contract A - All formats players
3 Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer (World Cup hero) - No Ranji No contract
Jay shah & BCCI chosing soft Targets? pic.twitter.com/bZl0DbITCy
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to BCCI pic.twitter.com/gMXU7X4Dlu
— best girl (@awkdipti) February 28, 2024
Removed iyer who was india's back in the world cup with 500+ runs
which was most by no.4 or below batsmen
and this is what he got in Return.
Well Done BCCI.
— Anvar Khan (@anvarkhan63) February 28, 2024
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan lose @BCCI contracts for 2023-2024.
Reason pic.twitter.com/TUm0xu36Ts— Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) February 28, 2024
In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again.
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024
My thoughts on the central contracts. This is a very strong message to players and puts Indian cricket at the forefront. If you have red ball ambition and want to play for India, you must go back and play domestic cricket if you are passed fit. I would like to see an equally…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 29, 2024