Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 28 अगस्त 2024 (11:23 IST)

गंभीर, पंड्या समेत क्रिकेट जगत ने दी जय शाह को बधाई

गंभीर, पंड्या समेत क्रिकेट जगत ने दी जय शाह को बधाई - Gautam Gambhir to Hardik Pandya Indian cricket fraternity hails Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC Chairman
Cricket world congratulated Jay Shah : भारतीय टीम के मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर, बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष रोजर बिन्नी (Roger Binny) और हरफनमौला हार्दिक पंड्या (Hardik Pandya) समेत कई जानी मानी हस्तियों ने जय शाह को निर्विरोध आईसीसी चेयरमैन बनने पर बनाई दी है।
 
बीसीसीआई ने ‘X’ पर लिखा ,‘‘ बीसीसीआई के मानद सचिव जय शाह को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद का नया चेयरमैन निर्विरोध चुने जाने पर बधाई।’’
 
गंभीर ने लिखा ,‘‘ जय शाह भाई को बधाई। मुझे पता है कि आपके असाधारण नेतृत्व में विश्व क्रिकेट का विकास होगा।’’


पंड्या ने लिखा ,‘‘आईसीसी का सबसे युवा चेयरमैन बनने पर बधाई हो जय भाई। क्रिकेट को नई बुलंदियो पर ले जाते हुए आपको देखने का इंतजार रहेगा। ’’

बिन्नी ने लिखा ,‘‘ जय शाह को आईसीसी चेयरमैन बनने पर बधाई। वह बीसीसीआई के मानद सचिव और एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद के अध्यक्ष के तौर पर मजबूत स्तंभ रहे हैं।’’
 
भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और मुख्य कोच रहे अनिल कुंबले (Anil Kumble) ने लिखा ,‘‘ जय शाह का आईसीसी चेयरमैन बनना वैश्विक क्रिकेट में नया अध्याय है। बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।’’
 
बीसीसीआई उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने लिखा ,‘‘मैं जय शाह को नई भूमिका के लिए शुभकामना देता हूं । क्रिकेट को व्यापक दर्शकों तक और नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाने का उनका लक्ष्य रहा है।’’ (भाषा)

