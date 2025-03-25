मंगलवार, 25 मार्च 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2025
  3. आईपीएल 2025 न्यूज़
  4. Sanjiv Goenka Chat with Rishabh Pant after DC vs LSG match goes viral fans remember kl rahul made memes
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 25 मार्च 2025 (18:12 IST)

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स - Sanjiv Goenka Chat with Rishabh Pant after DC vs LSG match goes viral fans remember kl rahul made memes
Sanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant : IPL 2025 की शुरुआत धमासान मैचों के साथ हुई है, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मैच के बाद 25 मार्च को भी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के बीच के हाई वोल्टेज मैच देखने को मिला, जहां आशुतोष शर्मा ने लगभग हारे हुए मैच में लखनऊ के मुँह से जीत छीन की और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 1 विकेट से जीताया। इस Nail Biting मैच के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक सजीव गोयनका को डगआउट के सामने कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से बात करते हुए देखा गया जो इस मैच में हर डिपार्टमेंट में फुस्सी बम निकले। इन दोनों को साथ देख फैंस को 2024 आईपीएल की याद आ गई जब संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को डांटा था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी खड़ा हो गया था।


आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स ने केएल राहुल को रिलीज़ कर दिया था इसके बाद इस टीम ने मेगा ऑक्शन में 27 करोड़ में ऋषभ पंत को खरीदकर अपनी टीम का कप्तान बनाया, ऋषभ पंत आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी भी बने लेकिन इस मैच में वे 6 गेंदों में 0 बनाकर आउट हुए, जिसके बाद उनपर खूब मीम्स भी बने, बल्लेबाजी ही नहीं ऋषभ पंत विकेट कीपिंग में भी फुस रहे, उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर में स्टंपिंग में चूक कर दी, अगर शायद वे यह गलती अगर नहीं करते तो लखनऊ की टीम जीत जाती।

2024 में SRH से हारने के बाद KL Rahul और Sanjiv Goenka के बीच तीखी बातचीत हुई थी, लखनऊ की शर्मनाक हार के बाद भी संजीव गोयनका और ऋषभ पंत बातचीत करते हुए नजर आए और इन्हीं नज़रों ने 2024 की याद ताजा करदी जब हैदराबाद से 10 विकेट मिली थी जिन्होंने 9.4 ओवर के भीतर 166 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा किया था।
 

 


हालांकि टीम ने मैच के बाद की वीडियो अपलोड की जहाँ संजीव प्लेयर्स को मोटिवेशन स्पीच देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं 

Sanjiv Goenka Speech in Dressing Room after the Match pic.twitter.com/bCz4fOfiMC

— Vikas Yadav (@VikasYadav66200) March 25, 2025


आशुतोष शर्मा ने लखनऊ के मुंह से छीनी जीत
लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो, जब स्कोर 65-5 हुआ, तब फैंस ने उम्मीद छोड़ दी थी लेकिन फिर आए आशुतोष शर्मा जिन्होंने पहले ट्रिस्टन स्टब्स (Tristan Stubbs) और फिर विपराज निगम (Vipraj Nigam) के साथ पार्टनरशिप की और इन दोनों के जानें के बाद भी यह खिलाड़ी एक Lone Warrior की तरह मैदान पर डटा रहा और 5 चौके और 5 छक्के की मदद से 31 गेंदों में 66 रन बनाकर अपनी टीम को 1 विकेट से जीत दिलाई। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

टेस्ट टीम की कप्तानी नहीं छोड़ेंगे रोहित शर्मा भले ही मुंबई इंडियन्स छोड़नी पड़ जाए

टेस्ट टीम की कप्तानी नहीं छोड़ेंगे रोहित शर्मा भले ही मुंबई इंडियन्स छोड़नी पड़ जाएभारत के कुछ मुख्य खिलाड़ी इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पांच मैच की टेस्ट श्रृंखला की तैयारी के लिए मई-जून की विंडो में इंग्लैंड लायंस के खिलाफ होने वाले चार दिवसीय दो मुकाबलों में खेलने के लिए ‘A’ टीम का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं।इंग्लैंड की 45 दिवसीय यात्रा की शुरुआत भारत 20 जून से हेडिंग्ले में शुरू होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के साथ करेगा। भारत 2007 के बाद से ‘ओल्ड ब्लाइटी’ में पहली श्रृंखला जीतने का प्रयास करेगा।

पंजाब में है सरफराज के भाई मुशीर, पोंटिंग और श्रेय्यस से ले ली है ट्रेनिंग (Video)

पंजाब में है सरफराज के भाई मुशीर, पोंटिंग और श्रेय्यस से ले ली है ट्रेनिंग (Video)कार दुर्घटना की चोट के कारण लंबे समय तक खेल से दूर रहने के बाद युवा खिलाड़ी मुशीर खान ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में वापसी के साथ अपनी टीम पंजाब किंग्स के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर और मुख्य कोच रिकी पोंटिंग से मिली सीख को मैदान पर उतरने के लिए तैयार है।

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा है

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा हैMS Dhoni on Impact Player : भारत के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जब इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को पहली बार इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में लागू किया गया तो वह इसकी जरूरत को लेकर पूरी तरह आश्वस्त नहीं थे लेकिन अब वह इसे टी20 क्रिकेट के विकास के एक हिस्से के रूप में देखते हैं। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK ) का यह 43 वर्षीय करिश्माई क्रिकेटर हालांकि खुद को इंपैक्ट प्लेयर नहीं मानते हैं क्योंकि वह अब भी अपनी टीम के पहली पसंद के विकेटकीपर हैं।

27 करोड़ में 0 रन, घटिया कीपिंग, पहले मैच में ही ऋषभ पंत पर दिखा प्राइस टेग प्रेशर

27 करोड़ में 0 रन, घटिया कीपिंग, पहले मैच में ही ऋषभ पंत पर दिखा प्राइस टेग प्रेशरआईपीएल इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में यह इतिहास रहा है कि जो खिलाड़ी जितने ज्यादा दाम पर बिकता है उसका सीजन उतना ही फीका जाता है। इसके कुछ सालों में ही अनेक उदाहरण है। ईशान किशन, सैम करन, जयदेव उनादकट, मिचेल स्टार्क, बेन स्टोक्स, क्रिस मोरिस सब किसी ना किसी सत्र में मोटे दामों पर बिके लेकिन प्रदर्शन औसत रहा। कभी कभी तो यह टीम पर ही बोझ बन बैठे।

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशन

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशनWho is Ashutosh Sharma DC vs lSG : मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम (Ratlam) में जन्मे आशुतोष शर्मा ने आईपीएल में ऐसा कारनामा किया है की उसे क्रिकेट जगत जल्द नहीं भूल पाएगा। 24 मार्च को उन्होंने लगभग हारे हुए मैच से लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मुँह से जीत छीन ली, जिसके बाद हर जगह सिर्फ उन्हीं की चर्चा है। लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो

और भी वीडियो देखें

चैंपियन्स टीम इंडिया ने बिना एक टॉस जीते चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी के सारे मैच जीते

चैंपियन्स टीम इंडिया ने बिना एक टॉस जीते चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी के सारे मैच जीतेचैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी अब भारत के कब्जे में है। खिताबी मुकाबले में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 4 विकेटों से हरा दिया। लेकिन खास बात यह रही कि भारत ने इस ट्रॉफी में एक भी बार अपनी मर्जी का निर्णय नहीं लिया फिर भी ट्रॉफी भारत की झोली में गिरी। भारत ने इस टूर्नामेंट में 5 टॉस हारे लेकिन पांचो मैच जीते।

Champions Trophy की सबसे सफल टीम बनी भारत, तीसरी बार झोली में किया खिताब

Champions Trophy की सबसे सफल टीम बनी भारत, तीसरी बार झोली में किया खिताबINDvsNZचैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी को भारत ने तीसरी बार अपने कब्जे में किया है। अगर वनडे, टी-20 विश्वकप और चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी को देखें तो यह ट्रॉफी भारत को खासा पसंद है क्योंकि बाकी दोनों विश्वकप भारत ने 2-2 बार जीते हैं लेकिन यह ट्रॉफी भारत 3 बार जीत चुका है। यह नहीं भारत अब चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी की सबसे सफल टीम बन चुका है। उनके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम है जो 2 बार चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी जीत चुकी है। ऑस्ट्रिलिया को दोनों बार कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग ने साल 2006 और 2009 में खिताब जिताया था।

'मैं कहीं नहीं जा रहा', रोहित शर्मा ने ODI से संन्यास की अटकलों को किया खारिज (Video)

'मैं कहीं नहीं जा रहा', रोहित शर्मा ने ODI से संन्यास की अटकलों को किया खारिज (Video)वनडे प्रारूप को अलविदा नहीं कह रहा, अफवाहें मत फैलाइये : रोहित शर्मा

Champions Trophy: न्यूजीलैंड से 25 साल पुराना बदला किया चुकता और उस ही अंदाज में

Champions Trophy: न्यूजीलैंड से 25 साल पुराना बदला किया चुकता और उस ही अंदाज मेंन्यूजीलैंड को चार विकेट से हराकर भारत ने जीता चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का खिताब

मोटेरा के जख्मों पर दुबई में मरहम लगाकर राहुल ने बदली अपनी और टीम की तकदीर

मोटेरा के जख्मों पर दुबई में मरहम लगाकर राहुल ने बदली अपनी और टीम की तकदीरआस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में विजयी छक्का जड़ने वाले केएल राहुल ही थे और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ फाइनल में संकटमोचक की भूमिका निभाकर भारत को चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी जिताने में उनका योगदान अनदेखा नहीं किया जा सकता। यह वही केएल राहुल हैं जिन्होंने 19 नवंबर 2023 को आस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों वनडे विश्व कप फाइनल में भारत की हार के बाद सबसे ज्यादा लानत मलामत झेली थी। जब लगातार दस जीत के साथ फाइनल में पहुंची भारतीय टीम अहमदाबाद में आखिरी मुकाबले में आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 240 रन पर आउट हो गई और 107 गेंद में 66 रन बनाने पर राहुल आलोचकों का कोपभाजन बने।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

IPL 2025

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com