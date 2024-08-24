शनिवार, 24 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शनिवार, 24 अगस्त 2024 (16:26 IST)

शुक्रिया गब्बर: क्रिकेट जगत ने संन्यास लेने वाले धवन के करियर के कसीदे गढ़े

शुक्रिया गब्बर: क्रिकेट जगत ने संन्यास लेने वाले धवन के करियर के कसीदे गढ़े - Thank you Gabbar The cricket world praised the career of Dhawan who announced retirement
Thank you Gabbar : भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) ने शनिवार को खेल के सभी प्रारूपों से संन्यास की घोषणा की जिसके बाद क्रिकेट जगत ने उनके सकारात्मक रवैये और टीम भावना की सराहना की जबकि भावुक प्रशंसकों को उनके मैदान पर जश्न मनाने के अनोखे तरीके की कमी खलेगी।
 
मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग और सौरव गांगुली के युग के बाद शीर्ष क्रम टीम को शानदार योगदान देने वाले धवन ने देश के लिए अपना आखिरी एकदिवसीय मैच दो साल पहले खेला था।
 
उन्होंने अपने करियर मे भारत के लिए 34 टेस्ट, 167 एकदिवसीय और टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय खेले।
 
धवन ने सलामी बल्लेबाज के तौर पर टीम में सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) की जगह ली थी और नजफगढ़ का नवाब X पर उन्हें सबसे पहले बधाई देने वालों में शामिल था।
 
सहवाग ने लिखा, ‘‘बधाई हो शिखर। जब से आपने मोहाली में मेरी जगह ली, आपने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा और पिछले कुछ वर्षों में कुछ शानदार प्रदर्शन किये। आप मौज-मस्ती करते रहें और जिंदगी को पूरी तरह से जिएं। आपको हमेशा के लिए बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं।’’
भारतीय टीम के उनके पूर्व साथी और वर्तमान मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने भी उन्हें संन्यास लेने पर बधाई दी।
 
गंभीर ने लिखा, ‘‘शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई शिखर। मुझे पता है कि आप भविष्य में जो कुछ भी करेंगे उसके जरिए वही खुशी फैलाएंगे।’’

भारतीय क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पंड्या (Hardik Pandya) और श्रेयस अय्यर (Shreyas Iyer) ने भी उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दीं।
 
हार्दिक पंड्या ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में लिखा, ‘‘आपके लिए सिर्फ शुभकामनाएं शिखर पा। शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई।’’
श्रेयस ने धवन को टैग करते हुए लिखा, ‘‘बधाई हो शिखर पा। भविष्य में आपके साथ जो भी हो उसके लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’


 
भारत के पूर्व महान स्पिनर और कोच अनिल कुंबले (Anil Kumble) ने लिखा, ‘‘ शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई, शिखर धवन, आपको अगले अध्याय के लिए शुभकामनाएं। आपका संन्यास का जीवन शुभ हो।’’
 
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने भी बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, ‘‘ शिखर धवन अंतरराष्ट्रीय और घरेलू क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले रहे हैं, हम उन्हें आगे के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं।’’

भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज और राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी के प्रमुख वीवीएस लक्ष्मण (VVS Laxman) ने कहा कि धवन न सिर्फ एक महान क्रिकेटर रहे है बल्कि मैदान के बाहर भी एक अच्छे इंसान है।
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘शानदार करियर के लिए शिखर को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मुझे शिखर के बारे में जो बात सबसे अच्छी लगी, वह यह थी कि वह एक शानदार क्रिकेटर है, इसके अलावा वह एक ऐसे व्यक्ति है जो हमेशा मिलनसार रहे हैं और हर स्थिति में सकारात्मक चीजों को देखते थे। आपको आगे की यात्रा के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’


 
धवन 2004 में भारत की आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्व कप (U-19 World Cup) जीत में टूर्नामेंट के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी रहे। उन्होंने अपने खेल में लगातार प्रगति की और 2010 में एकदिवसीय में पदार्पण किया।
 
वह 2013 सत्र में सर्वाधिक रन (363) बनाकर भारत की चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी जीत में टूर्नामेंट के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी बने।
 
सभी प्रारूपों में उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 10867 रन बनाए। वह भारत के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाजों की सूची में 12वें स्थान पर है। उन्होंने अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में 24 शतक और 79 अर्धशतक लगाए हैं।
 
पूर्व टेस्ट सलामी बल्लेबाज वसीम जाफर (Wasim Jaffar) ने उन्हें शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई देते हुए धवन की टीम भावना और बड़े टूर्नामेंटों में प्रभावशाली प्रदर्शन को याद किया।
 
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘ वह बड़े टूर्नामेंटों के खिलाड़ी रहे हैं। उन्हें कभी वह प्रशंसा नहीं मिली जिसके वह हकदार थे, लेकिन जब तक टीम जीत रही थी, तब तक किसे सराहना मिली उन्होंने कभी इसकी परवाह नहीं की। एक टीम खिलाड़ी के तौर पर शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।’’


भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना (Suresh Raina) ने धवन के साथ ड्रेसिंग रूम साझा करने पर खुशी व्यक्त की।
 
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘ शानदार करियर और अनगिनत उपलब्धियों के लिए बधाई हो धवन। आपके साथ ड्रेसिंग रूम साझा करने का अनुभव शानदार रहा। आपको भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज सईद अनवर (Saeed Anwar) ने भी धवन की कड़ी मेहनत और अन्य गुणों की सराहना की।
 
अनवर ने लिखा, ‘‘आपको कड़ी मेहनत, दृढ़ संकल्प, बेहतरीन क्रिकेट कौशल और महान इंसान के तौर पर हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। आप भविष्य में जो भी करेंगे, उसके लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’

इंग्लैंड के अंपायर रिचर्ड केटलबोरो (Richard Kettleborough) ने धवन का एक पुराना वीडियो (अंडर 19 विश्व कप में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शतकीय पारी) साझा करते हुए लिखा, ‘‘यह एक अवश्य देखने योग्य वीडियो है। भारत के सबसे शानदार बाएं हाथ के सलामी बल्लेबाजों में से एक। क्रिकेट से संन्यास के बाद की आपकी जिंदगी शानदार हो।’’  (भाषा) 

