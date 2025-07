ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने विदाई मैच में रुला दिया वेस्टइंडीज के आंद्रे रसेल को (Video)

Two World Cups. 85 T20Is. Countless Memories A legacy built on sixes and unmatched swagger Thank you, Dre Russ pic.twitter.com/dAIcXeubtD

One Final Show from Dre Russ



A fitting last international innings from the West Indies all-rounder, showcasing the explosive talent that will be dearly missed by cricket fans everywhere #WIvsAus #AndreRussell pic.twitter.com/net68B3Woc