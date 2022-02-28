सोमवार, 28 फ़रवरी 2022
बेटी खोने के बाद पिता को भी खोया तब भी मैदान पर डटा रहा यह क्रिकेटर, वीडियो कॉल से जुड़ा अंतिम संस्कार में

Last Updated: सोमवार, 28 फ़रवरी 2022 (16:34 IST)
वडोदरा: बेटी की मौत और फिर सिर से पिता का साया उठने से शोक संतप्त विष्णु सोलंकी ने बड़ौदा की रणजी टीम के साथ बने रहने और ग्रुप चरण के तीसरे मैच को खेलने फैसला किया है।पिछले कुछ सप्ताह सोलंकी के लिए बेहद कठिन रहे हैं क्योंकि अपनी नवजात बेटी को खोने के कुछ दिनों के बाद रविवार को उनके बीमार पिता की भी मौत हो गयी।

बड़ौदा क्रिकेट संघ के सचिव अजीत लेले ने सोमवार को कहा, ‘‘वह (विष्णु) आखिरी मैच खेलेंगे। वह वापस नहीं आ रहे हैं। वह तीसरा मैच खेल रहे हैं। वह टीम के साथ रुक रहे हैं।’’यह 29 साल का क्रिकेटर 10 फरवरी को पिता बना था लेकिन अगले ही दिन उसकी बच्ची की मौत हो गयी थी।

उन्होंने हालांकि इस सदमे से वापसी करते हुए चंडीगढ़ के खिलाफ जज्बे के साथ 104 रन की पारी खेली। इसी मैच के आखिरी दिन उन्हें पिता के निधन की खबर मिली।बड़ौदा की टीम एलीट ग्रुप बी के अपने आखिरी मैच में तीन मार्च से हैदराबाद का सामना करेगी।सूत्रों से आ रही

खबर के मुताबिक विष्णु सोलंकी ने अपने पिता का अंतिम संस्कार भी वीडियो कॉल से लिया।

गौरतलब है कि विष्णु सोलंकी के यहां हाल ही में एक लड़की का जन्म हुआ था लेकिन स्वास्थय संबधी कुछ स्थिति के कारण वह दुनिया में नहीं रही। अचानक खुशी मातम में बदल गई। इस स्थिति में भी सोलंकी मैदान पर उतरे और उन्होंने शतक जड़ा। उन्होंने चंडीगढ़ के खिलाफ 12 चौके लगाकर 104 रन बनाए।

शतक तो हर कोई जड़ता है लेकिन जिन परिस्थितियों में विष्णु ने शतक जड़ा था वह खासा मुश्किल था।यही कारण है कि रणजी में बड़ौदा की ओर से शतक बनाने वाले विष्णु सोलंकी को हर किसी ने सलाम किया।
ऐसा साल 1999 में सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ हुआ था जब भारत वनडे विश्वकप में पहला मैच हार गया था और पिताजी के देहांत के बाद इंग्लैंड से सचिन भारत वापस आ गए थे। हालांकि भारत दूसरे मैच में भी हार गया था और वह देश के लिए खेलने गए थे और फिर शतक जड़कर भारत तो टूर्नामेंट में जिंदा रखा था।


