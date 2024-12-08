रविवार, 8 दिसंबर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. जम्मू-कश्मीर न्यूज़
  4. bodies of 2 police men found at police van in udhampur
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: रविवार, 8 दिसंबर 2024 (09:23 IST)

उधमपुर में मिले 2 पुलिसकर्मियों के शव, शरीर पर गोलियों के निशान

उधमपुर में मिले 2 पुलिसकर्मियों के शव, शरीर पर गोलियों के निशान - bodies of 2 police men found at police van in udhampur
Jammu Kashmir news in hindi : जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले में एक सनसनीखेज घटनाक्रम में रविवार तड़के 2 पुलिसकर्मी मृत पाए गए और उनके शरीर पर गोलियां लगने के निशान मिले हैं। अधिकारियों ने संदेह जताया कि संभवत: दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों ने एक दूसरे पर गोलियां चलाईं जिससे उनकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि तड़के करीब साढ़े छह बजे जिला मुख्यालय स्थित काली माता मंदिर के बाहर पुलिस वैन के अंदर पुलिसकर्मियों के गोलियों से छलनी शव मिले। पुलिस दल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा और शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
 
अधिकारी ने बताया कि दोनों पुलिस कर्मियों के शरीर पर गोलियों के निशान मिले हैं। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट से पता चला है कि दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत संभवत: एक-दूसरे पर गोलियां चलाने के कारण हुई।
 
पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। घटनास्थल पर फॉरेंसिक टीम को बुलाया गया है। दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच कोई आपसी विवाद था या घटना में किसी बाहरी तत्व की भूमिका रही, यह जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा।  
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

car prices : नए साल में कार खरीदना होगा महंगा, Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी

car prices : नए साल में कार खरीदना होगा महंगा, Maruti, Mahindra, Hyundai की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरीMaruti, Hyundai, Mahindra hike car prices : नए साल में अधिकतर कार कंपनियां कारों की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी करने वाली हैं। यात्री वाहन बनाने वाली देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी मारूति सुजुकी इंडिया लिमिटेड ने अपनी कारों की कीमतों में जनवरी में 4 प्रतिशत की बढोतरी करने की घोषणा की है। कंपनी ने यहां जारी एक बयान में कहा कि बढ़ती इनपुट लागत और परिचालन खर्चों के कारण यह बढोतरी करनी पड़ रही है।

Delhi Election 2025 : RSS का छोटा रिचार्ज हैं अरविंद केजरीवाल, दिल्ली के रण में उतरी असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी AIMIM

Delhi Election 2025 : RSS का छोटा रिचार्ज हैं अरविंद केजरीवाल, दिल्ली के रण में उतरी असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी AIMIMअसदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी AIMIM ने दिल्ली विधानसभा की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। ओवैसी की पार्टी इन दिनों कौमी इंसाफ यात्रा निकाल रही है। AIMIM ने आम आदमी चीफ और दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर निशाना साधा। यात्रा की कमान संभाल रहे दिल्ली AIMIM प्रमुख शोएब जमई ने अरविंद केजरीवाल को RSS का छोटा रिचार्ज बताते हुए कहा कि मुसलमानों ने उन्हें खूब वोट दिया लेकिन उन्हें सिर्फ धोखा मिला।

CIBIL : आखिर क्या होता है सिबिल स्कोर, आम आदमी के लिए कितना जरूरी

CIBIL : आखिर क्या होता है सिबिल स्कोर, आम आदमी के लिए कितना जरूरीWhat is CIBIL score how important is it for a common man : Cibil score को लेकर एक बार फिर बहस शुरू हो गई है। लोकसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में कांग्रेस सांसद कार्ति चिदंबरम ने लोकसभा में सिबिल स्कोर को लेकर मोदी सरकार का घेराव किया। कार्ति ने सिबिल स्कोर अपडेट करने वाली संस्था पर भी सवाल दागे। तो जानते हैं आखिर क्या होता है सिबिल स्कोर और इसे कौनसी संस्था अपडेट करती है।

मायावती ने बताया, किससे शादी कर सकते हैं बसपा कार्यकता?

मायावती ने बताया, किससे शादी कर सकते हैं बसपा कार्यकता?Mayawati news in hindi : बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने दावा किया कि बसपा कार्यकर्ता पार्टी लाइन से हटकर किसी से भी शादी करने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं। दरअसल वे उन खबरों का खंडन कर रही थी जिसमें कहा गया था कि एक नेता को पार्टी से इसलिए निकाल दिया गया क्योंकि उन्होंने अपने बेटे की शादी सपा के विधायक की बेटी से कर दी।

50 लाख रुपए भेज दो नहीं तो... केन्द्रीय मंत्री को फोन पर मिली जान से मारने धमकी

50 लाख रुपए भेज दो नहीं तो... केन्द्रीय मंत्री को फोन पर मिली जान से मारने धमकीDefence Minister Sanjay Seth received threat on mobile: रक्षा राज्यमंत्री संजय सेठ ने शनिवार को कहा कि उन्हें फिरौती के लिए धमकी मिली है और उन्होंने इस संबंध में दिल्ली पुलिस और झारखंड के पुलिस महानिदेशक (DGP) को जानकारी दी है। सेठ ने कहा कि शुक्रवार को उनके मोबाइल फोन पर एक अज्ञात नंबर से संदेश आया जिसमें 50 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी गई थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

कश्मीर से हिमाचल तक में कड़ाके की सर्दी, इन राज्यों में बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठिठुरन

कश्मीर से हिमाचल तक में कड़ाके की सर्दी, इन राज्यों में बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठिठुरनweather update : जम्मू कश्मीर से हिमाचल प्रदेश तक कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। कई स्थानों पर पारा जमाव बिंदु से नीचे चला गया। जम्मू कश्मीर, लद्दाख, हिमाचल, पश्चिम बंगाल, दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार और झारखंड के कई इलाकों में आज हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग ने पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान समेत कई में कोहरे का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

गिरिराज सिंह का दावा, डिलीवरी एजेंट के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्या

गिरिराज सिंह का दावा, डिलीवरी एजेंट के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्याGiriraj singh on bangladeshi and rohingya : केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने हैदराबाद में दावा किया कि बांग्लादेशी नागरिक और रोहिंग्या समुदाय के लोग खाद्य वितरण कंपनियों और ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग मंचों के लिए डिलीवरी एजेंट के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इन लोगों की पहचान कर इन्हें पुलिस को सौंप दिया जाना चाहिए।

महामारी में बेवजह थे मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेसिंगः रिपोर्ट

महामारी में बेवजह थे मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेसिंगः रिपोर्टकोविड-19 महामारी की शुरुआत और इसके असर पर अमेरिकी कांग्रेस की जांच दो साल बाद पूरी हो गई है। एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि यह वायरस चीन के वुहान की एक लैब से लीक हुआ था।

LIVE: आज फिर दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, पुलिस ने सख्‍त की सुरक्षा

LIVE: आज फिर दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, पुलिस ने सख्‍त की सुरक्षाLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi:पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसान आज MSP समेत कई मांगों को लेकर दिल्ली की ओर कूच करेंगे। पुलिस ने शंभू बॉर्डर सुरक्षा पर सख्‍त की। पल पल की जानकारी...

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने लगाया ESMA, सभी विभागों में 6 महीने तक हड़ताल पर रोक

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने लगाया ESMA, सभी विभागों में 6 महीने तक हड़ताल पर रोकUPPCL Employees Protest case : मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की सरकार ने उत्तर प्रदेश आवश्यक सेवा रखरखाव अधिनियम के तहत अगले 6 महीने के लिए अपने विभागों, निगमों और स्थानीय प्राधिकरणों में हड़ताल और प्रदर्शन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। हालांकि उत्तरप्रदेश में मुख्य विपक्षी दल समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) ने इस कदम को 'अलोकतांत्रिक' करार दिया है।

iPhone, iPad और Mac में एक्शन बटन, जानिए कैसे करता है काम

iPhone, iPad और Mac में एक्शन बटन, जानिए कैसे करता है कामएप्पल ने पिछले साल iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone 15 Pro Max पर नया एक्शन बटन पेश किया था। इसे बाद में सभी iPhone 16 सीरीज मॉडल में जोड़ा गया। Apple के नए पेटेंट से पता चलता है कि आने वाले डिवाइस में कई एक्शन बटन भी हो सकते हैं। जैसा कि पहले कहा गया था कि iPhone पर वॉल्यूम रॉकर प्रोग्रामेबल बटन की तरह भी काम कर सकते हैं।

OnePlus 13 सीरीज को लेकर कंपनी का बड़ा खुलासा, 5.5 कनेक्टिविटी वाला होगा पहला स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 13 सीरीज को लेकर कंपनी का बड़ा खुलासा, 5.5 कनेक्टिविटी वाला होगा पहला स्मार्टफोनवनप्लस 13 सीरीज़ भारत में 5.5जी कनेक्टिविटी अनुभव देने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा, जिसमें औसत गति वृद्धि 380 प्रतिशत होगी। इसके अतिरिक्त वनप्लस विशेष रूप से दिल्ली मेट्रो जैसी जगहों के लिए एक कस्टमाइज़्ड सिग्नल ऑप्टिमाइज़ेशन फ़ीचर की शुरुआत कर रहा है, जिससे यह सुनिश्चित होगा कि हमारे उपयोगकर्ता विभिन्न सेटिंग्स में सहज कनेक्टिविटी और बेहतर नेटवर्क प्रदर्शन का आनंद लें।

iQOO 13 5G : सिर्फ 30 मिनट में होगा फुल चार्ज, Realme को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

iQOO 13 5G : सिर्फ 30 मिनट में होगा फुल चार्ज, Realme को देगा कड़ी टक्करiQOO 13 ने आखिरकार भारत में अपना फ्लैगशिप iQOO 13 लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन की शुरुआती कीमत 54,999 रुपए है। नवंबर में लॉन्च हुए Realme GT 7 Pro के बाद यह स्नैपड्रैगन 8 एलीट चिप वाला फोन लॉन्च करने वाली दूसरी कंपनी है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो फ्लैगशिप मॉडल में 6,000mAh की बैटरी और 50-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

ज्योतिष 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

विधानसभा चुनाव

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com