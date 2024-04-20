शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल 2024
BCCI ने टीम डेविड और पोलार्ड को दी कड़ी सजा, डगआउट में बैठकर बल्लेबाज को इशारा करना पड़ा भारी

PBKS vs MI : Tim David और Kieron Pollard को मैदान से बाहर बैठकर सूर्यकुमार यादव को इशारा करने की मिली सजा

BCCI ने टीम डेविड और पोलार्ड को दी कड़ी सजा, डगआउट में बैठकर बल्लेबाज को इशारा करना पड़ा भारी - Tim David and Kieron Pollard have been fined 20% of their match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct mi vs pbks
Tim David Kieron Pollard Fined News : Mumbai Indians के टिम डेविड (Tim David) और कीरोन पोलार्ड (Kieron Pollard) पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2024) में आचार संहिता (Code of Conduct) के उल्लंघन के लिए एमआई बल्लेबाज टिम डेविड और सहायक कोच कीरोन पोलार्ड पर उनकी मैच फीस का 20 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया है। एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में, आईपीएल ने शनिवार, 20 अप्रैल को पुष्टि की। प्रेस रिलीज़ में कहा गया है कि मुल्लांपुर में MI और PBKS के बीच खेले गए मैच में उनके व्यवहार के लिए दोनों पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है।
 
 दरअसल हुआ यूँ था कि dugout में बैठकर उन्होंने बल्लेबाज को इशारा किया था जिसकी वजह से पंजाब के स्थाई कप्तान सैम करन भी गुस्सा हो गए थे और उन्होंने इसे लेकर अंपायर से भी बात की थी। इसका वीडियो इतना वायरल हुआ कि कुछ फैन्स कहने लगे कि हमेशा अंपायर मुंबई इंडियंस का ही साथ देते हैं, वहीँ सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (SRH) के पूर्व कोच टॉम मूडी (Tom Moody) ने तो इस मैच में अंपायरिंग को देख थर्ड अंपायर की स्किल्स पर तक सवाल खड़े कर दिए थे।  


IPL ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर एक बयान के माध्यम से कहा "मुंबई इंडियंस के बल्लेबाज टिम डेविड और बल्लेबाजी कोच कीरोन पोलार्ड पर 18 अप्रैल को पीसीए न्यू इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, मुल्लांपुर में पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ उनकी टीम के टाटा इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2024 मैच के दौरान आईपीएल की आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने के लिए जुर्माना लगाया गया है।"

"डेविड और पोलार्ड ने आईपीएल की आचार संहिता के अनुच्छेद 2.20 के तहत लेवल 1 का अपराध किया। डेविड और पोलार्ड पर उनकी संबंधित मैच फीस का 20 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया गया। दोनों ने अपराध स्वीकार कर लिया और मैच रेफरी की मंजूरी स्वीकार कर ली। लेवल 1 के उल्लंघन के लिए आचार संहिता के अनुसार, मैच रेफरी का निर्णय अंतिम और बाध्यकारी है,"

आखिर क्या हुआ था मैच में? कैसा इशारा किया था Tim David ने? 
IPL में वाइड (Wide) और नो बॉल (No ball) को भी लेकर DRS लिया जा सकता है और इस मैच में दरअसल हुआ यूँ कि मुंबई इंडियंस की पारी के 15वें ओवर में पंजाब के तेज गेंदबाज अर्शदीप सिंह (Arshdeep Singh) ने MI के सूर्यकुमार यादव (Suryakumar Yadav) को एक वाइड यॉर्कर डाली, जहाँ उनका बल्ला पहुंच नहीं पाया और उस गेंद को अंपायर के द्वारा Wide करार भी नहीं दिया गया।
 
फिर मुंबई के खिलाड़ी Tim David द्वारा dugout से रिव्यू लेने का इशारा करते देखा गया। बल्लेबाज ने ऐसा ही किया और रिव्यू के बाद अंपायर ने इसे वाइड करार दे दिया जिस से Punjab Kings के कप्तान सैम करन (Sam Curran) भड़क गए। 

पोलार्ड पर क्यों लगा जुर्माना? 
मार्क बाउचर को सूर्यकुमार को इशारा करते हुए देखा गया कि यह वाइड है और टिम डेविड, बल्लेबाजी कोच कीरोन पोलार्ड के साथ, अपने हाथों से 'टी' (Review Sign) चिन्ह बनाकर बल्लेबाज से रिव्यू लेने का आग्रह करते दिखे।


