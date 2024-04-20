BCCI ने टीम डेविड और पोलार्ड को दी कड़ी सजा, डगआउट में बैठकर बल्लेबाज को इशारा करना पड़ा भारी

It’s time we considered having specialist 3rd umpires, too many questionable decisions being made.— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 18, 2024
Some umpires are better suited on field, the 3rd umpire requires experience and a certain skill set. #IPL
It's so so funny how people in dug out asked for the review after watching the replay even after the timer had passed, and as soon as Tim David realised he is being shown in the camera he does what exactly students in school does when caught cheating— Archer (@poserarcher) April 19, 2024
Someone has reuploaded the flipped & cropped video.— Ashish Sangai (@AshishFunguy) April 19, 2024
Here is @mipaltan blatantly cheating in yesterday’s game.
Timeline:
0:08 Umpire doesnt give wide
0:16 Tim David, Boucher, Pollard see replay
0:21 They signal team to take DRS
0:31 Sam Curran protesting
I heard Tim David and Pollard has been fined 20 percentages of match fee for cheating.. Wow our little outrage has reached to them— Archer (@poserarcher) April 20, 2024
But poor Punjab was still robbed of two points
And i think the punishment for breaking the rule should have been harder and funny boucher got away…
So Kieron Pollard and Tim David have been fined 20% of their IPL fees for breaching the code of conduct in the game against PBKS.
Mumbai Indians also at the bottom of the table in Fair Play Awards in IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/sWUI9qlWui— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 20, 2024