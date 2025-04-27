रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025
कृति शर्मा
रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025 (19:05 IST)

चुना इतना ठीक है या और लगाऊं? एक बार फिर ऋषभ पंत फ्लॉप, उड़ा मजाक [Memes]

rishabh pant memes news in hindi
LSG vs MI Rishabh Pant : IPL के इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हो गए हैं। लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स (Lucknow Super Giants) की टीम ने केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) को रिलीज कर इन्हें आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में 27 करोड़ में खरीदकर अपना कप्तान बनाया था, इस सोच में कि वे टीम को एक नई दिशा दे पाएंगे लेकिन वे खुद किस दिशा में जा रहे हैं, उस से वाकिफ नहीं दिखाई दे रहे हैं, आज मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) के खिलाफ वानखेड़े में जब टीम को उनकी जरुरत थी वे 2 गेंदों में 4 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गए और पिछले मैच में तो उन्होंने खुद को डेमोट कर दिया था, वे दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ सातवे नंबर पर आए थे (आखिरी की 2 गेंदों में), वहां भी वे शून्य पर आउट हो गए।


उनका IPL स्कोर कुछ ऐसा रहा है, 0(6), 15(15), 2(5), 2(6), 21(18), 63(49), 2(6), 3(9), 0(2), 4(2)
 
X(पूर्व Twitter) पर Rishabh Pant को लेकर बने Memes

