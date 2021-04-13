IPL 2021: क्या संजू सैमसन के आखिरी निर्णय से हारी राजस्थान रॉयल्स?

Chris Morris' reaction after Sanju Samson denied him the strike for the final ball. pic.twitter.com/CHPm9yws1F— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021
Chris morris to sanju samson on 2nd last bowl: pic.twitter.com/nBcbpQS4lW— RAVI NEGI (@oravinegi) April 12, 2021
They paid 16.25 crores for Sanju Samson to turn Chris Morris back for the single.— Brajesh Pandey (@its_brajesh) April 12, 2021
#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/VLoDP7wUvj
Kumar Sangakkara said Sanju Samson backed himself when he denied the single to Chris Morris and it was encouraging to see it. Next time Sanga is sure Samson will hit 10 yards further to clear the boundary.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2021
Sanju samson and Chris morris after match#PBKSvsRRpic.twitter.com/sztruHcFmY— Dr. Strange 3.0 (@humour_kichad) April 12, 2021
उन्नीसवें ओवर में राहुल तेवतिया मेरिडिथ की गेंद पर आउट हुए थे फिर क्रीज पर मॉरिस आए थे। मॉरिस चौके छक्के लगाना तो दूर गेंद को बल्ले से लगा भी नहीं पा रहे थे। जब लगी भी तो वह सीधे फील्डर के पास गई।
"The plan was simple and it was to execute six balls wide outside off" - Arshdeep Singh.— MJ (@ManojLingappan) April 13, 2021
He executed it brilliantly under pressure. Perhaps Samson could've tried moving outside off to counter it but it's easy to talk anything in hindsight. Both splendid performances though. pic.twitter.com/ykIQfEkneH