रविवार, 13 अप्रैल 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 13 अप्रैल 2025 (07:58 IST)

रूसी मिसाइल अटैक में भारतीय दवा कंपनी का गोदाम तबाह, क्या बोला यूक्रेनी दूतावास?

russia attacks india pharma company
Russia Ukraine War : रूस ने शनिवार को यूक्रेन में एक बड़ा मिसाइल हमला कर भारतीय दवा कंपनी कुसुम फार्मा के गोदाम को तबाह कर दिया। इस हमले के बाद भारत स्थित यूक्रेनी दूतावास ने रूस और भारत की दोस्ती पर भी सवाल उठाए।  
 
भारत स्थित यूक्रेनी दूतावास ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में दूतावास ने आरोप लगाया कि यद्यपि रूस, भारत के साथ विशेष मित्रता का दावा करता है, लेकिन वह जानबूझकर यूक्रेन में भारतीय व्यवसाय को निशाना बना रहा है। बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के लिए बनी दवाइयों को नष्ट कर रहा है।
 
वहीं यूक्रेन में ब्रिटेन के राजदूत मार्टिन हैरिस ने एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की जिसमें एक गोदाम जैसे स्ट्रक्टर से धुआं निकल रहा है और वहां पर फायर ब्रिगेड भी मौजूद है।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि रूस ने जिस भारतीय कंपनी पर मिसाइल अटैक किया है वह यूक्रेन की सबसे बड़ी फार्मा कंपनियों में से एक है। यह यूक्रेन में दवा की जरूरतें पूरी करने में इस कंपनी की अहम भूमिका रही है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
'अफवाहों पर न दें ध्यान', मुर्शिदाबाद हिंसा को लेकर सामने आया ममता के भतीजे का बयान, BJP पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

'अफवाहों पर न दें ध्यान', मुर्शिदाबाद हिंसा को लेकर सामने आया ममता के भतीजे का बयान, BJP पर लगाया बड़ा आरोपMurshidabad violence case : तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) के वरिष्ठ नेता अभिषेक बनर्जी ने शनिवार को आरोप लगाया कि विपक्षी ताकतों का एक वर्ग लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से सत्ता हासिल करने में विफल रहने के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में अशांति फैलाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। बनर्जी ने कहा, आदतन झूठ बोलने वाले लोग झूठ फैलाते रहेंगे, वे कभी भी लोगों के पक्ष में नहीं हो सकते। हम उनकी साजिश को नाकाम कर देंगे। हम सभी को सतर्क और जागरूक रहना चाहिए।

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन नीति से तैयार होंगी 20000 नौकरियां, जानिए क्‍या है दिल्ली सरकार का प्‍लान

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन नीति से तैयार होंगी 20000 नौकरियां, जानिए क्‍या है दिल्ली सरकार का प्‍लानElectric vehicle policy : दिल्ली की इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन (EV) नीति 2.0 से 20000 तक नौकरियां पैदा हो सकती हैं और इसके तहत बैटरी संग्रह केंद्र भी स्थापित किए जाएंगे, साथ ही चार्जिंग और बैटरी अदला-बदली स्टेशनों का शहरव्यापी नेटवर्क भी स्थापित किया जाएगा। दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने शनिवार को कहा कि इस नीति का उद्देश्य प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों (EV) को अपनाने को प्रोत्साहित करना है।

Waqf को लेकर BJP ने ममता बनर्जी पर साधा निशाना, प्रदर्शनों के नाम पर भड़का रहीं हिंदू विरोधी हिंसा

Waqf को लेकर BJP ने ममता बनर्जी पर साधा निशाना, प्रदर्शनों के नाम पर भड़का रहीं हिंदू विरोधी हिंसाBJP targeted Mamta Banerjee : भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने शनिवार को आरोप लगाया कि पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी राज्य में वक्फ (संशोधन) अधिनियम के विरोध प्रदर्शनों के नाम पर हिंदू विरोधी हिंसा भड़का रही हैं। भाजपा प्रवक्ता प्रदीप भंडारी ने कहा कि इस अधिनियम का पूरे देश में स्वागत किया गया और कुछ स्थानों पर शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए लेकिन पश्चिम बंगाल में आंदोलन के दौरान अनियंत्रित हिंसा हो रही है।

जयराम रमेश का दावा, घट रही है क्रय शक्ति

जयराम रमेश का दावा, घट रही है क्रय शक्तिJairam Ramesh attacks modi government : कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने शनिवार को आरोप लगाया कि देश में लोगों की वास्तविक क्रय शक्ति घटती जा रही है, लेकिन सरकार इस संकट को स्वीकार करने को तैयार नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सरकार इस संकट को स्वीकारती है तो उसे पिछले 11 वर्षों में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को हुए संरचनात्मक नुकसान को स्वीकार करना होगा।

क्यों भारत के हर शहर में सोने की कीमत होती है अलग, जानिए और समझिए

क्यों भारत के हर शहर में सोने की कीमत होती है अलग, जानिए और समझिएwhy gold rate is different in different states: भारत में सोना खरीदना एक महत्वपूर्ण सांस्कृतिक और आर्थिक गतिविधि है। शादियों, त्योहारों और निवेश के उद्देश्य से लोग सोना खरीदते हैं। हालांकि, आपने शायद गौर किया होगा कि अलग-अलग भारतीय शहरों में सोने की कीमतें थोड़ी भिन्न होती हैं। यह अंतर क्यों होता है? कई कारक इस भिन्नता में योगदान करते हैं। आइए इन प्रमुख कारणों पर विस्तार से चर्चा करते हैं:

बंगाल में Waqf से जुड़ी झड़पों में 3 लोगों की मौत, अदालत ने CAPF की तैनाती का दिया आदेश

बंगाल में Waqf से जुड़ी झड़पों में 3 लोगों की मौत, अदालत ने CAPF की तैनाती का दिया आदेशMurshidabad West Bengal Violence : पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद जिले में वक्फ (संशोधन) अधिनियम के खिलाफ जारी प्रदर्शन से जुड़ी हिंसक झड़पों में पिता-पुत्र समेत 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 138 से अधिक लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जिसके बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने शनिवार को घोषणा की कि राज्य में वक्फ (संशोधन) अधिनियम लागू नहीं किया जाएगा।

लालकिला परिसर में 3 दिवसीय सम्राट विक्रमादित्य महानाट्य महामंचन का हुआ शुभारंभ

लालकिला परिसर में 3 दिवसीय सम्राट विक्रमादित्य महानाट्य महामंचन का हुआ शुभारंभSamrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya : उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने कहा है कि सम्राट विक्रमादित्य ने अपने शासन से उस काल को और भारत को गौरवान्वित किया। हमारी सांस्कृतिक चेतना के विकास में सम्राट विक्रमादित्य का अतुल्य योगदान रहा। वे शासकों के लिए आज भी एक आदर्श हैं। वे बड़े प्रजा वत्सल थे। उन्होंने शासकों को सिखाया कि एक राजा को किस तरह अपनी प्रजा की सेवा करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने अपने शासनकाल में कला संस्कृति, साहित्य और विज्ञान के संरक्षण और संवर्धन से भारत राष्ट्र को समृद्ध किया।

MP : गुना में हनुमान जयंती पर शोभा यात्रा के दौरान पथराव

MP : गुना में हनुमान जयंती पर शोभा यात्रा के दौरान पथरावमध्यप्रदेश के गुना में शनिवार को हनुमान जयंती के अवसर पर एक शोभा यात्रा के दौरान पथराव की घटना के बाद सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यह घटना शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे हुई जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लाने के लिए तुरंत कार्रवाई की।

भारत पर टैरिफ का कितना पड़ेगा प्रभाव, BJP ने किया खुलासा

भारत पर टैरिफ का कितना पड़ेगा प्रभाव, BJP ने किया खुलासाUS tariff dispute : भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने शनिवार को कहा कि अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा लगाए गए शुल्कों के कारण दुनिया भले ही चिंतित है लेकिन भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था आत्मनिर्भर बनी हुई है और इस पर इस शुल्क का संभवत: मामूली असर पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा, ट्रंप द्वारा लगाए शुल्क को लेकर दुनियाभर में वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर चिंता और अनिश्चितता है।

ईरान, अमेरिका परमाणु कार्यक्रम पर और बातचीत को हुए सहमत, 19 अप्रैल को होगी अगले दौर की वार्ता

ईरान, अमेरिका परमाणु कार्यक्रम पर और बातचीत को हुए सहमत, 19 अप्रैल को होगी अगले दौर की वार्ताNuclear programme : अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के दूसरे कार्यकाल में ईरान के परमाणु कार्यक्रम को लेकर दोनों देशों के बीच हुई वार्ता में इस मुद्दे पर 19 अप्रैल को और चर्चा करने पर सहमति बनी है। ईरान की खबर के मुताबिक, वार्ता के अंत में अमेरिका के पश्चिम एशिया में दूत स्टीव विटकॉफ और ईरान के विदेश मंत्री अब्बास अराघची ने ओमान के विदेश मंत्री की उपस्थिति में संक्षिप्त बातचीत की।

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भी

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट और बैंक ऑफर्स भीXiaomi 15 की सेल शुरू हो चुकी है। Xiaomi की लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप सीरीज में आने वाला ये फोन लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 8 इलीट चिपसेट से लैस है। डिवाइस में आपको 16GB तक LPDDR5X RAM देखने को मिल रही है और 1TB तक UFS 4.1 स्टोरेज मिलती है। इस स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स हैं। Xiaomi India की वेबसाइट और Amazon India पर खरीदने के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है।

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion : दमदार बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आया मोटोरोला का सस्ता स्मार्टफोनMotorola ने हाल ही में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन motorola edge 60 fusion लॉन्च किया है। कम कीमत में स्मार्टफोन में धांसू फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। साथ ही स्मार्टफोन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा भी है। यह फोन मीडियाटेक डाइमेंसिटी प्रोसेसर से पावर्ड है। motorola edge 60 fusion को तीन रंगों पैनटोन स्लिपस्ट्रीम, पैनटोन जेफायर और पैनटोन अमेजोनाइट कलर्स में लाया गया है।

Infinix का नया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलका

Infinix का नया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, फीचर्स मचा देंगे तहलकाInfinix launches Note 50X 5G Plus : इन्फिनिक्स (Infinix) ने अत्याधुनिक नोट 50एक्स 5जी प्लस लॉन्च किया। स्मार्टफोन शुरुआती कीमत 11499 रुपए है। कंपनी ने जारी बयान में कहा कि इस पर एक हजार रुपये की छूट दी जा रही है। यह नोट आधुनिक डिजिटल लाइफस्टाइल में यूज़रों के लिए परफॉर्मेंस, डिज़ाइन और अनुभव के नए मानक स्थापित कर देगा। यह टेक प्रेमियों से लेकर दैनिक यूज़रों तक सभी के उपयोग के लिए बनाई गई है।
