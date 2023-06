Selena Gomez का Rare Beauty ब्रांड भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

You asked, we delivered.@rarebeauty by @selenagomez arrives in-stores and online @heynnnow on June 15. This is makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique.#SephoraIndialovesRareBeauty #newatsephora #rarebeauty #rarebeautybyselenagomez pic.twitter.com/cjdVqn2nCR