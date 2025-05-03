शनिवार, 3 मई 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 3 मई 2025 (18:59 IST)

इमरान खान के साथ जेल में मेजर ने किया कुकर्म, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

एक ट्‍वीट में यह भी कहा गया कि पाकिस्तानी जेलों में इस तरह की घटनाएं आम हैं। अब इसे लेकर चौंकाने वाला सच सामने आया है।

Imran khan raped in Pakistan jail
Imran khan News : जेल में पाकिस्तानी सेना के एक मेजर ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। कुछ सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ने इमरान की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट को भी शेयर किया है। खबर पाकिस्तानी डॉन.कॉम के हवाले से आ रही थी। एक्स हैंडल्स पर लिखा गया है कि पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान के साथ सेना के एक मेजर ने कुकर्म किया। एक ट्‍वीट में यह भी कहा गया कि पाकिस्तानी जेलों में इस तरह की घटनाएं आम हैं।  अब इसे लेकर चौंकाने वाला सच सामने आया है, जिससे खलबली मच गई है। 
क्या है रिपोर्ट्‍स में
रिपोर्ट्‍स के मुताबिक, मार्च महीने में इमरान खान के स्वास्थ्य की जांच के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम अदियाला जेल गई थी। उनका चेकअप करीब आधे घंटे तक चला था। वहीं, इमरान खान की पार्टी के एक नेता ने दावा कि उनकी बहनों और अन्य रिश्तेदारों को इमरान से मिलने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही है। 
अगस्त 2023 से जेल में बंद 
अल-कादिर ट्रस्ट से जुड़े भूमि भ्रष्टाचार मामले में भी इमरान खान को 14 साल की सजा सुनाई गई है। इमरान अगस्त 2023 से जेल में बंद हैं।
इसी बीच, इमरान की एक मेडिकल रिपोर्ट लीक होने के बाद पूरी दुनिया में हंगामा मच गया। बताया जा रहा है कि इमरान खान की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट सोशल मीडिया पर लीक हो गई और यह घिनौती हरकत सामने आई। हालांकि कुछ लोग मेडिकल रिपोर्ट को फर्जी भी बता रहे हैं।
पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों ने किया खारिज
रावलपिंडी में पाक अमीरात मिलिट्री हॉस्पिटल (PEMH) से आने वाली कथित मेडिकल रिपोर्ट को पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों और तथ्य-जांचकर्ताओं ने खारिज कर दिया है। वेरिफाइड सोर्स के मुताबिक खान का मेडिकल जांच इस्लामाबाद में पाकिस्तान इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (PIMS) के डॉक्टरों ने की थी, न कि PEMH ने।  इनपुट एजेंसियां Edited by: Sudhir Sharma
