इमरान खान के साथ जेल में मेजर ने किया कुकर्म, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

Imran khan News : जेल में पाकिस्तानी सेना के एक मेजर ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। कुछ सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ने इमरान की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट को भी शेयर किया है। खबर पाकिस्तानी डॉन.कॉम के हवाले से आ रही थी। एक्स हैंडल्स पर लिखा गया है कि पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान के साथ सेना के एक मेजर ने कुकर्म किया। एक ट्‍वीट में यह भी कहा गया कि पाकिस्तानी जेलों में इस तरह की घटनाएं आम हैं। अब इसे लेकर चौंकाने वाला सच सामने आया है, जिससे खलबली मच गई है।

क्या है रिपोर्ट्‍स में

रिपोर्ट्‍स के मुताबिक, मार्च महीने में इमरान खान के स्वास्थ्य की जांच के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम अदियाला जेल गई थी। उनका चेकअप करीब आधे घंटे तक चला था। वहीं, इमरान खान की पार्टी के एक नेता ने दावा कि उनकी बहनों और अन्य रिश्तेदारों को इमरान से मिलने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही है।

Medical reports confirm that Imran Khan was brutally r*ped inside jail.



This is the condition of a former PM of Pakistan in Pakistan, who is a Muslim himself. Now imagine the plight of Pakistani Hindus and other religious minorities living in that sick blot of a nation. pic.twitter.com/D3faQNhprV