इजरायल-फिलिस्तीन विवाद पर ट्विटर पर भी संग्राम, जानिए क्या कहते हैं भारतीय यूजर्स..

Last Updated: शनिवार, 15 मई 2021 (12:11 IST)
इजरायल और फिलिस्तीन के बीच अल अक्सा मस्जिद के समीप हुई हिंसक झड़प अब एक युद्ध का रूप लेती जा रही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक गाजा पर इजरायली सेना द्वारा की गई एयर स्ट्राइक से अब तक 126 लोगों की जान चली गई है। वैश्विक स्तर पर भले ही दोनों देशों के बीच चल रहे रॉकेट हमलों को रोकने की कवायद हुई हो लेकिन फिलहाल यह जंग रुकती हुई नजर नहीं आ रही।
भारत की बात करें तो संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के प्रतिनिधी टी एस त्रिमूर्ति ने भी दोनों देश के बीच पनपी हिंसा को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की थी। उन्होंने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में गाजा की ओर से इजरायल की ओर दागे गए रॉकेट अटैक की भी निंदा की। इससे यह जाहिर होता है कि भारत का रूख इजरायल की ओर थोड़ा झुका हुआ है।

भाजपा और कांग्रेस का अलग-अलग रुख
वैसे तो हर मुद्दे पर भाजपा और प्रमुख विपक्षी पार्टी कांग्रेस की हर मुद्दे पर आपसी तकरार रहती है। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि इस अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्दे पर भी दोनों ही प्रमुख विपक्षी पार्टियां आमने सामने खड़ी हैं।

भाजपा के नेता तेजंदिर पाल सिंह बग्गा, जो पिछले साल दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव हार गए थे, उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर 7 साल पुराना वीडियो शेयर किया जो इजरायल समर्थित रैली का था। जहां भाजपा के तमाम शीर्ष नेता ट्विटर पर इजरायल का पक्ष ले रहे हैं वहीं कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने खुलकर फिलिस्तीन के पक्ष में ट्वीट किया।
कांग्रेस से जुड़े हुए सलमान निजामी ने न केवल फिलीस्तीन के पक्ष में ट्वीट किया बल्कि भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष को इजरायल का समर्थन करने पर आड़े हाथों भी लिया।
हालांकि इजरायल और फिलीस्तीन विवाद पर शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस ने जो अपना आधिकारिक बयान दिया वह काफी संतुलित था। बयान में कहा गया था कि ईद के मुबारक मौके पर पूर्वी येरूशलम में हुई हिंसा निंदनीय है। इजरायल के नागरिकों की आजादी के साथ फिलिस्तीनियों को भी अल अक्सा मस्जिद में नमाज पढ़ने की पूरी आजादी मिलनी चाहिए।

साफ तौर पर यह देखा जा सकता है कि भाजपा बहुंसंख्यकों की भावनाओं की ओर झुकी हुई है। वहीं मुस्लिम तुष्टिकरण के लिए जाने जानी वाली कांग्रेस के नेता फिलीस्तीन के पक्ष में मुस्लिमों के दिल में जगह बनाने के लिए फिलीस्तीन के पक्ष में ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में हुए पश्चिम बंगाल के चुनाव में कांग्रेस को मुस्लिम वोटों को प्राप्त करने में नाकाम रही थी जिस कारण उसका खाता तक नहीं खुल पाया।

ट्विटर पर क्या कहती है भारत की जनता

यूं तो भारत कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर से जूझ रहा है, हर दिन 3.5 लाख केस और करीब 4 हजार मौतें हो रही हैं लेकिन इजरायल फिलीस्तीन के जंग से कोसो दूर बैठी भारत की जनता इस मुद्दे पर दो फाड़ दिखती है।

वामपंथियों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो इजरायल के पक्ष में बहुसंख्यक समाज खड़ा हुआ है। ट्विटर पर इन लोगों ने #IndiastandswithIsrael, #IsupportIsrael, #Israelunderfire, #Israelunderattack हैशटैग का उपयोग कर अपनी बात रखी। हमास को एक आतंकवादी संगठन बताते हुए इन समर्थकों का मानना है कि इजरायल की तरह भारत भी इस्लामिक आतंकवाद का भुक्तभोगी रहा है इसलिए भारत को आज इस अकेले यहूदी देश के साथ खड़े रहना चाहिए।
वहीं अल्पसंख्यक खासकर भारतीय मुसलमानों के ट्वीट्स पर निगाह डालें तो वह फिलीस्तीन के साथ खड़े हुए हैं और गाजा पर इजरायल के एयर स्ट्राइक की निंदा कर रहे हैं। वह न केवल #IndiastandswithPalestine, #Isupportpalestine, #Palestineunderattack, #Palestinebleeds, #Palestineunderfire के हैशटैग का उपयोग कर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं बल्कि यह भी बता रहे हैं कि कैसे बीते 70 वर्षों में यहुदियों ने उनके देश फिलीस्तीन पर धीरे धीरे कब्जा कर लिया।
भारत के अरब और इजरायल से हैं मैत्रीपूर्ण संंबंध

भारत की जनता इजरायल और फिलिस्तीन के मुद्दे पर क्या सोचती है इसका अंदाजा ट्विटर से लग जाता है लेकिन अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत के न केवल अरब देशों से बल्कि इजरायल से भी मैत्री पूर्ण संबंध है।

भारत कच्चे तेल का आयात अरब देश, जैसे संयुक्त अरब अमीरात, साउदी अरब और इरान जैसे देशों से ही करता है। जबकि इजरायल से भारत के सैन्य संबंध बहुत प्रगाढ़ है और दोनों देशों की सेनाएं ज्वाइंट मिलिट्री एक्सरसाइज समय समय पर करती है।

जब जब भारत युद्ध जैसी स्थिती में फंसा है, ज्यादातर मौकों पर इजरायल ने भारत की मदद की है। कारगिल युद्ध के दौरान इजरायल ने भारत को सैटेलाइट इमेज्स भेजी थी जिससे भारत को इस युद्ध में काफी मदद मिली।

इजरायल से मैत्री का एक कदम और भारत ने तब बढ़ाया था जब साल 2017 में भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इजरायल का दौरा करने वाले पहले प्रधानमंत्री बने थे। हालांकि इस दौरान उन्होंने अरब देशों को कभी नजरअंदाज नहीं किया।

अपने पहले कार्यकाल में नरेंद्र मोदी ने फिलिस्तीन, संयुक्त अरब अमीरात, ओमान, साउदी अरब, जॉर्डन जैसे अरब मुल्कों का दौरा किया था वहीं दूसरे कार्यकाल में रिश्ते मजबूत करने के लिए एक बार फिर संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और साउदी अरब का दौरा किया था। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


