रविवार, 11 जून 2023
सिर्फ 70 रन और 7 विकेट! अंतिम दिन धाराशाही हुए बल्लेबाज नहीं मिटा पाए चोकर्स का दाग

विश्व क्रिकेट में अपने रूतबे के बावजूद भारतीय टीम के आईसीसी खिताब जीतने पर लगा ग्रहण अभी टलने का नाम नहीं ले रहा और अब आस्ट्रेलिया से 209 रन से हारकर रोहित शर्मा की टीम लगातार दूसरी बार विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप खिताब से वंचित रह गई ।

जीत के लिये 444 रन के विश्व रिकॉर्ड लक्ष्य के जवाब में आखिरी दिन सभी की नजरें विराट कोहली और आईपीएल के ‘वंडर ब्वॉय’ रविंद्र जडेजा पर लगी थी लेकिन स्कॉट बोलैंड ने दोनों को एक ही ओवर में रवाना करके आस्ट्रेलिया की जीत दीवार पर लिखी इबारत की तरह साफ कर दी । भारत ने आखिरी दिन पहले ही सत्र में सात विकेट 70 रन के भीतर गंवा दिये और दूसरी पारी में 234 रन पर सिमट गई ।

चयन के गलत फैसले हों या आईपीएल खेलने के परिणाम, बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी हो या गेंदबाजी आक्रमण की कमजोरी। सिक्के की उछाल के अलावा इस मैच में भारत के पक्ष में कुछ नहीं रहा। आईपीएल में रनों के अंबार लगाने वाले उसके बल्लेबाजों के बल्लों को मानों जंग लग गई और गेंदबाज दहशत पैदा नहीं कर सके।

पिछली बार न्यूजीलैंड से हारने वाली भारतीय टीम इस बार आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ भी वही कहानी दोहरा गई। आस्ट्रेलिया के पहली पारी के 469 रन के जवाब में भारत ने 296 रन बनाये थे। आस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी आठ विकेट पर 270 रन पर घोषित करके भारत को 444 रन का लक्ष्य दिया था।

भारत को उसके दमदार बल्लेबाजी क्रम ने पूरी तरह निराश किया । रोहित, शुभमन गिल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा और कोहली बड़े मैच में चल नहीं सके। पांचवें दिन कोहली और रहाणे क्रीज पर उतरे तो दर्शकों को उम्मीद बंधी थी लेकिन बोलैंड ने सातवें ओवर में ही कोहली और जडेजा को रवाना करके आस्ट्रेलिया के पक्ष में पटकथा लिख डाली।

कोहली चौथे दिन जिस फॉर्म में दिख रहे थे, ऐसा लगा था कि वह भारत को चमत्कारिक जीत दिलायेंगे और 76वां शतक ठोकेंगे। लेकिन पेचीदा पिच की असमान उछाल पर विकेट नहीं बचा सके । उन्होंने दूसरी स्लिप में स्टीव स्मिथ को कैच थमाया।

चंद रोज पहले ही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को आईपीएल फाइनल में यादगार जीत दिलाने वाले जडेजा दो गेंद बाद विकेटकीपर को आसान कैच दे बैठे। रहाणे और केएस भरत ने कुछ अच्छे स्ट्रोक्स लगाये लेकिन मिचेल स्टार्क ने वापसी करते हुए रहाणे को आउट किया। इसके बाद बस भारत की हार का इंतजार ही बाकी रह गया था।

हालांकि फैंस का गुस्सा सिर्फ इस बात पर नहीं बल्कि इस बात है कि भारत ने अंतिम दिन कोई कॉंटेस्ट ही नहीं पैदा किया। विराट कोहली से लेकर मोहम्मद सिराज तक भारत ने 1 ही दिन में नहीं बल्कि एक ही सत्र में 7 विकेट गंवा दिए। इससे ना केवल फैंस बल्कि क्रिकेट विशेषज्ञ भी खासे नाराज हैं।
गौरतलब है कि चौथे दिन के अंत तक भारत ने 3 विकेट के नुकसान पर 164 रन बना लिए थे। चाय से पहले भारत ने 41 रनों पर 1 विकेट और फिर अंत के सत्र में शानदार और आक्रामाक बल्लेबाजी के दम पर 2 विकेट खोकर 120 रन बनाए थे। पांचवे दिन टीम को जीत के लिए 280 रनों की दरकार थी लेकिन टीम सिर्फ 70 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई।
