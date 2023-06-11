WTC Final में एक बार फिर अर्धशतक जड़ने में नाकाम हुए कोहली, फैंस ने सिर पकड़ा

Virat Kohli was totally prepared to play the WTC final for India, last night he stays up all night to search motivational quotes from all over internet and now ready to post as Instagram story. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 11, 2023

Entire WTC Cycle: 30 Average

WTC (2021-2023): 28 Average

Last 3 Years : 24 Average

WTC 2021 Final : Failed

WTC 2023 Final : Failed





He always fails when the team needs him the most. CHOKLI for a reason.



This should be his last test, let him play Ranji Trophy to make a… pic.twitter.com/RbxNle5oew — Jyran (@Jyran45) June 11, 2023

— Rahane Stan (@perroism7) June 11, 2023

Ravi Shastri said, "Steven Smith drops nothing of Virat Kohli. He takes everything, even a blinder". pic.twitter.com/RP7uGX97bJ

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023

Virat Kohli has been getting out driving outside off ball, edged and caught in slip for last so many years and still no sign of improvement or even intent.





Sachin was getting out in same fashion against Australia in a series, and Sachin worked on it and didn't play his favourite… pic.twitter.com/QynDiQwpLR — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 11, 2023

WTC Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में Virat Kohli विराट कोहली एक बार फिर अर्धशतक बनाने में नाकाम हुए। पहली पारी में 14 रन बनाने वाले विराट कोहली दूसरी पारी में 49 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। उनका दर्शनीय कैच steve smith स्टीव स्मिथ ने दूसरी स्लिप में लिया और गेंदबाजी scot boland स्कॉट बॉलैंड कर रहे थे।विराट कोहली ने 77 गेंदो में यह 49 रन बनाए। इससे पहले वह कल 44 रन बनाकर खेलने उतरे और सिर्फ 5 रन ही बना पाए। विराट कोहली जैसा बल्लेबाज विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में 4 पारियों में से एक भी बार 50 पार ना जा पाए इसमें काफी आशचर्य लगता है लेकिन सच यह ही है। विराट कोहली साल 2021 के विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में जब खेल रहे थे तब भी एक बार भी अर्धशतक नहीं बना पाए थे।वहीं खेल के लिहाज से भी उनका विकेट खासा महत्वपूर्ण था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए खतरा साबित हो रहे विराट कोहली ने शुक्रवार को अंतिम सत्र में खासी तेजी से रन बनाए थे।