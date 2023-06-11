10 साल हो गए ICC Trophy जीते हुए, फैंस ने याद किया 2013 का साल

- Lost 2014 Final.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023
- Lost 2015 Semis.
- Lost 2016 Semis.
- Lost 2017 Final.
- Lost 2019 Semis.
- Lost 2021 WTC Final.
- Lost 2022 Semis.
- Lost 2023 WTC Final.
- The wait continues for Indian fans, 10 years since the last ICC Trophy.
When Last time India Won an ICC Trophy
- Manmohan Singh was our PM
- Petrol Price was around 70₹
- We Used to pay 255₹ for 1GB data
- Smith had 4 test Centuries
- Shubman Gill was 14 years Old
- Mumbai Indians was having 1 Trophy
- Dhoni was Still an Active Test Cricketer
The last time India won an ICC trophy, miss you MS Dhoni
Indians trying to hold ICC trophy in last 10 years
Lost Another ICC Trophy... Now Win ODI World CUP This Year
And the wait for the ICC trophy continues.
What is an ICC trophy tournament, papa?
भारतीय टीम अब वेस्ट इंडीज का दौरा करेगी। एक महीने के अंतराल के बाद 12 जुलाई को शुरू होने वाले विंडीज दौरे पर भारत को मेज़बान टीम के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट, पांच वनडे और तीन टी20 मैच खेलने हैं।
It is a tournament played by international teams to see which team meets India in the knockouts and wins the trophy.