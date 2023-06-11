रविवार, 11 जून 2023
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 11 जून 2023 (18:30 IST)

10 साल हो गए ICC Trophy जीते हुए, फैंस ने याद किया 2013 का साल

भारत ने आखिरी ICC Trophy आईसीसी खिताब 2013 में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी में इंग्लैंड को हराकर चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के रूप में जीता था। उसके बाद से टीम 2014 टी20 विश्व कप फाइनल ,2015 वनडे विश्व कप और 2016 टी20 विश्व कप सेमीफाइनल ,चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 फाइनल, वनडे विश्व कप 2019 सेमीफाइनल, 2021 टी20 विश्व कप में सुपर 12 चरण में , 2022 टी20 विश्व कप सेमीफाइनल और विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप 2021 फाइनल हार गई। गत  उप विजेता के पास आज इंग्लैंड में ही इस दस्तूर को तोड़ने का मौका था लेकिन टीम एक बार फिर गतउपविजेता बनकर ही रह गई और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल 2023 209 रनों से हार गई।

ऐसे में भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस ने वह पुराना समय याद किया जब भारत आखिरी बार इंग्लैंड में ही मेजबान इंग्लैंड को फाइनल में 5 रनों से हराकर चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी लाई थी।

भारतीय टीम अब वेस्ट इंडीज का दौरा करेगी। एक महीने के अंतराल के बाद 12 जुलाई को शुरू होने वाले विंडीज दौरे पर भारत को मेज़बान टीम के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट, पांच वनडे और तीन टी20 मैच खेलने हैं।
