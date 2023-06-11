पहली बार अपनी कप्तानी में रोहित शर्मा हारे खिताबी मुकाबला, फैंस ने उठाए कप्तानी पर सवाल

It's time to remove lazy, unfit, clueless Rohit Sharma from captaincy and make Hardik India's ODI Captain. The only way india can win ICC trophy pic.twitter.com/MldvytsBhx — leisha (@katyxkohli17) June 11, 2023

Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC. pic.twitter.com/YAJdFAzQdU — Pankaj Msdian (@HonestMSDian) June 11, 2023

12 जून को रोहित शर्मा बतौर कप्तान किसी भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रारूप का पहला फाइनल हार गए। रोहित शर्मा ने साल 2018 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रारुप में कप्तानी का पहला स्वाद चखा था। अपनी कप्तानी में रोहित शर्मा ने एशिया कप और निदास ट्रॉफी का फाइनल टीम इंडिया को जिताया। यह पहला मौका है जब वह कोई फाइनल हारे हैं।INDvsAUS भारतीय टीम के कप्तान Rohit Sharma रोहित शर्मा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल WTC Final हारने के बाद रविवार को कहा कि मैच के पहले सत्र के बाद की गेंदबाजी निराशाजनक रही।रोहित ने मैच के बाद कहा, "मुझे लगता है कि हमने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी और अच्छी शुरुआत की। हमने पहले सत्र में अच्छी गेंदबाजी की लेकिन उसके बाद हमने अपनी गेंदबाजी से खुद को निराश किया।"ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत के सामने 444 रन का पहाड़ जैसा लक्ष्य रखा था, जिसके जवाब में भारतीय टीम पांचवें दिन 234 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गयी। इससे पूर्व, पहली पारी में ट्रैविस हेड (163) और स्टीव स्मिथ (121) ने शतक जड़कर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहली पारी में 469 रन के मज़बूत स्कोर तक पहुंचाया था।रोहित ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजी पर कहा, "ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजी को श्रेय देना होगा। हेड ने स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ मिलकर बहुत अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की। इस जोड़ी ने कुछ हद तक हमारी लय खराब की।"पहली पारी में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजी 296 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गयी थी। भारत के छह बल्लेबाज मात्र 152 रन पर पवेलियन लौट गये थे, जिसके बाद अजिंक्य रहाणे (89) और शार्दुल ठाकुर (51) ने शतकीय साझेदारी बुनकर टीम को सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंचाया था।रोहित ने कहा, "हम जानते थे कि वापसी करना बेहद मुश्किल होगा, लेकिन हमने अच्छी कोशिश की। हम आखिरी दम तक लड़े। हमने पिछले चार सालों में बहुत मेहनत की है। दो फाइनल खेलना हमारे लिये बड़ी उपलब्धि है, लेकिन हम इससे भी एक कदम आगे जाना चाहेंगे।"भारत लगातार दूसरी बार डब्ल्यूटीसी तालिका में शीर्ष पर रहकर फाइनल में पहुंचा था। पिछली बार विराट कोहली की टीम को फाइनल में न्यूज़ीलैंड के हाथों हार मिली थी। इस हार के बाद भारत को टेस्ट क्रिकेट का सबसे बड़ा मैच जीतने के लिये और इंतजार करना होगा।रोहित ने कहा, "यहां आने के लिये पिछले दो वर्षों में हमने जो कुछ किया है, आप उसका श्रेय हमसे नहीं छीन सकते। पूरी टीम ने शानदार प्रयास किया है। यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हम आगे नहीं बढ़ सके और फाइनल नहीं जीत सके लेकिन हम अपना सिर ऊंचा रखेंगे और संघर्ष करेंगे। यह (दर्शकों का समर्थन) शानदार रहा है। वे हमेशा हमारे पीछे रहे हैं। मैं उनमें से हर एक को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। वे हर रन और हर विकेट का जश्न मना रहे थे।"हालांकि इसके बावजूद भी भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस ने उनके बयानों को बहानेबाजी करार दिया और ट्विटर पर उनकी कप्तानी पर जमकर सवाल उठाए।