रविवार, 11 जून 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल
  4. The first ever title loss for Rohit Sharma as a skipper in WTC Final
Written By
Last Updated : रविवार, 11 जून 2023 (19:23 IST)

पहली बार अपनी कप्तानी में रोहित शर्मा हारे खिताबी मुकाबला, फैंस ने उठाए कप्तानी पर सवाल

12 जून को रोहित शर्मा बतौर कप्तान किसी भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रारूप का पहला फाइनल हार गए। रोहित शर्मा ने साल 2018 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रारुप में कप्तानी का पहला स्वाद चखा था। अपनी कप्तानी में रोहित शर्मा ने एशिया कप और निदास ट्रॉफी का फाइनल टीम इंडिया को जिताया। यह पहला मौका है जब वह कोई फाइनल हारे हैं।

INDvsAUS भारतीय टीम के कप्तान Rohit Sharma रोहित शर्मा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल WTC Final हारने के बाद रविवार को कहा कि मैच के पहले सत्र के बाद की गेंदबाजी निराशाजनक रही।

रोहित ने मैच के बाद कहा, "मुझे लगता है कि हमने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी और अच्छी शुरुआत की। हमने पहले सत्र में अच्छी गेंदबाजी की लेकिन उसके बाद हमने अपनी गेंदबाजी से खुद को निराश किया।"

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत के सामने 444 रन का पहाड़ जैसा लक्ष्य रखा था, जिसके जवाब में भारतीय टीम पांचवें दिन 234 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गयी। इससे पूर्व, पहली पारी में ट्रैविस हेड (163) और स्टीव स्मिथ (121) ने शतक जड़कर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पहली पारी में 469 रन के मज़बूत स्कोर तक पहुंचाया था।

रोहित ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजी पर कहा, "ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजी को श्रेय देना होगा। हेड ने स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ मिलकर बहुत अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की। इस जोड़ी ने कुछ हद तक हमारी लय खराब की।"

पहली पारी में भी भारतीय बल्लेबाजी 296 रन के स्कोर पर सिमट गयी थी। भारत के छह बल्लेबाज मात्र 152 रन पर पवेलियन लौट गये थे, जिसके बाद अजिंक्य रहाणे (89) और शार्दुल ठाकुर (51) ने शतकीय साझेदारी बुनकर टीम को सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंचाया था।

रोहित ने कहा, "हम जानते थे कि वापसी करना बेहद मुश्किल होगा, लेकिन हमने अच्छी कोशिश की। हम आखिरी दम तक लड़े। हमने पिछले चार सालों में बहुत मेहनत की है। दो फाइनल खेलना हमारे लिये बड़ी उपलब्धि है, लेकिन हम इससे भी एक कदम आगे जाना चाहेंगे।"

भारत लगातार दूसरी बार डब्ल्यूटीसी तालिका में शीर्ष पर रहकर फाइनल में पहुंचा था। पिछली बार विराट कोहली की टीम को फाइनल में न्यूज़ीलैंड के हाथों हार मिली थी। इस हार के बाद भारत को टेस्ट क्रिकेट का सबसे बड़ा मैच जीतने के लिये और इंतजार करना होगा।

रोहित ने कहा, "यहां आने के लिये पिछले दो वर्षों में हमने जो कुछ किया है, आप उसका श्रेय हमसे नहीं छीन सकते। पूरी टीम ने शानदार प्रयास किया है। यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हम आगे नहीं बढ़ सके और फाइनल नहीं जीत सके लेकिन हम अपना सिर ऊंचा रखेंगे और संघर्ष करेंगे। यह (दर्शकों का समर्थन) शानदार रहा है। वे हमेशा हमारे पीछे रहे हैं। मैं उनमें से हर एक को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। वे हर रन और हर विकेट का जश्न मना रहे थे।"

हालांकि इसके बावजूद भी भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस ने उनके बयानों को बहानेबाजी करार दिया और ट्विटर पर उनकी कप्तानी पर जमकर सवाल उठाए।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

WTC Final से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत को नहीं मिलेगा कोई अभ्यास मैच, कौन होगा ज्यादा प्रभावित?

WTC Final से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत को नहीं मिलेगा कोई अभ्यास मैच, कौन होगा ज्यादा प्रभावित?WTC Final से पहले इन दोनों देशों के बीच कोई प्रैक्टिस मैच नहीं खेला जाएगा। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम बेकेनहैम में एक उच्च तीव्रता प्रशिक्षण शिविर से गुजरकर छह टेस्ट की तैयारी करेगी, जिसमें सेंटर-विकेट अभ्यास और नेट सत्र शामिल हैं। टीम के पूर्व कप्तान, Allan Border, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के Practice Match न खेलने के इस निर्णय से ज़रा भी खुश नहीं है।

IPL के ठीक बाद हुए ICC टूर्नामेंट्स में बुरी तरह हारा है भारत, 2 बार हो चुका है ऐसा

IPL के ठीक बाद हुए ICC टूर्नामेंट्स में बुरी तरह हारा है भारत, 2 बार हो चुका है ऐसाIPL Final आईपीएल का फाइनल 29 मई को खेला गया और फिर भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का आखिरी जत्था जिसमें शुभमन गिल, मोहम्मद शमी और अजिंक्य रहाणे शामिल हैं, इंग्लैंड रवाना हुआ। कई विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि 2 महीने आईपीएल खेलने के बाद World Test Championship Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final जैसी महत्वपूर्ण ट्रॉफी खेलने भारत इंग्लैंड रवाना हो रहा है इसका सीधा फायदा दूसरी टीम को मिल सकता है।

WTC Final के फिटनेस मीटर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया भारत से कहीं आगे, जाने कैसे?

WTC Final के फिटनेस मीटर में ऑस्ट्रेलिया भारत से कहीं आगे, जाने कैसे?7 जून को INDvsAUS भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच टेस्ट क्रिकेट की बेहतरीन जंग देखने को मिलेगी। दोनों ही टीमें आईसीसी मेस जीतकर विश्व टेस्ट क्रिकेट में अपना परचम लहराना चाहेंगी। हालांकि इस मैच के लिए जो जरूरी फिटनेस है उस लिहाज से ऑस्ट्रेलिया का पलड़ा भारत से ज्यादा भारी रहने वाला है।

The Oval पर कोहली से भी बेहतर है रोहित का रिकॉर्ड, जानिए मैदान पर कैसे चले हैं भारतीय बल्लेबाज

The Oval पर कोहली से भी बेहतर है रोहित का रिकॉर्ड, जानिए मैदान पर कैसे चले हैं भारतीय बल्लेबाजभारत की नज़र से टीम का प्रदर्शन इस ग्राउंड में भले ही इतना ख़ास न रहा हो लेकिन भारतीय टीम में जो खिलाडी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेलने वाले हैं उन खिलाडियों में से कुछ का बल्ले के साथ यहाँ प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा है और वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए WTC Final में खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं।आइये बल्ले के साथ खिलाडियों का ओवल में प्रदर्शन कैसा रहा है (Indian Players in Kennington Oval)

द ओवल ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के लिए हमेशा साबित हुआ है बदकिस्मत मैदान

द ओवल ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के लिए हमेशा साबित हुआ है बदकिस्मत मैदानINDvsAUS India भारत के खिलाफ World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप WTC Final (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल की तैयारी कर रही Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम The Oval द ओवल पर अपने पिछले खराब रिकॉर्ड को भुलाकर नई शुरुआत करना चाहेगी। इंग्लैंड में 140 से अधिक वर्षों के टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इतिहास में Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया का रिकॉर्ड द ओवल में सबसे खराब रिकॉर्ड में से एक है। यही मैदान सात से 11 जून तक भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल की मेजबानी करेगा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

WTC Final जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कब्जाई ICC Mace, 209 रनों से रौंदा भारत का सपना

WTC Final जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कब्जाई ICC Mace, 209 रनों से रौंदा भारत का सपनाविश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final में Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सिर्फ एक सत्र में ही 6 विकेट चटकाकर पिछले सत्र के उपविजेता India भारत का सपना चकनाचूर करते हुए खिताबी मुकाबला 209 रनों से जीत लिया।

Asia Cup जीतकर जूनियर महिला टीम ने रचा इतिहास , कोरिया को 2-1 से मात देकर पहली बार जीता खिताब

Asia Cup जीतकर जूनियर महिला टीम ने रचा इतिहास , कोरिया को 2-1 से मात देकर पहली बार जीता खिताबIndian Junior Women Hockey Team भारतीय जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम ने रविवार को जूनियर महिला Asia Cup एशिया कप 2023 के फाइनल में Korea कोरिया पर 2-1 की ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज करते हुए पहली बार यह खिताब जीत लिया।

WTC Final में एक बार फिर अर्धशतक जड़ने में नाकाम हुए कोहली, फैंस ने सिर पकड़ा

WTC Final में एक बार फिर अर्धशतक जड़ने में नाकाम हुए कोहली, फैंस ने सिर पकड़ाWTC Final विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में Virat Kohli विराट कोहली एक बार फिर अर्धशतक बनाने में नाकाम हुए। पहली पारी में 14 रन बनाने वाले विराट कोहली दूसरी पारी में 49 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। उनका दर्शनीय कैच steve smith स्टीव स्मिथ ने दूसरी स्लिप में लिया और गेंदबाजी scot boland स्कॉट बॉलैंड कर रहे थे।

रिकी पोंटिंग ने शुभमन गिल के कैच को ठहराया सही, कैमरून ग्रीन ने नहीं की कोई गलती

रिकी पोंटिंग ने शुभमन गिल के कैच को ठहराया सही, कैमरून ग्रीन ने नहीं की कोई गलतीAustralia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान Ricky Ponting रिकी पोंटिंग का मानना है कि विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल WTC Final के चौथे दिन भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल का कैच लेते समय हरफनमौला Cameron Green कैमरून ग्रीन के हाथ से गेंद एक समय जमीन को छू गई थी लेकिन उन्होंने इस दौरान तीसरे अंपायर को सही फैसला लेने का श्रेय दिया।

Asia Cup में PCB और BCCI के बीच खत्म हुआ गतिरोध, मान सकता है हायब्रिड मॉडल

Asia Cup में PCB और BCCI के बीच खत्म हुआ गतिरोध, मान सकता है हायब्रिड मॉडलभारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड BCCI (बीसीसीआई) के सचिव जय शाह की अगुआई वाली एशियाई क्रिकेट परिषद (एसीसी) ACC के भारत की गैरमौजूदगी वाले चार Asia Cup एशिया कप मुकाबलों का आयोजन पाकिस्तान जबकि बाकी मुकाबलों का आयोजन श्रीलंका के गॉल और पाल्लेकल में कराने के पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड PCB (पीसीबी) के Hybrid Model ‘हाइब्रिड मॉडल’ को स्वीकृति देने की संभावना है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

खेल संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com