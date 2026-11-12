स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बजा गुजरात का डंका; वडोदरा बना सबसे स्वच्छ शहर, सूरत-अहमदाबाद ने भी मारी बाजी

Gujarat's cities continue to lead the nation in Swachhata! At the 10th Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 Awards, our cities once again earned national recognition. This reflects how cleanliness, under the visionary guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, has become a way of life in Gujarat. Under the 'Swachh Shehar Jodi' initiative, Ahmedabad and Sanand stand No. 1 in the country, a fine example of a big city and a smaller town rising together as Mentor and Mentee. Surat has once again secured 2nd position nationwide in the elite 'Super Swachh League', and Vadodara has been honoured as the Cleanest City of Gujarat. I am grateful to Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji for conferring these honours, and to Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji for his constant support to urban cleanliness. This achievement belongs to our civic bodies, Safai Mitras, municipal teams and, above all, the citizens of Gujarat, who have made cleanliness a true Jan Andolan. Let us keep moving ahead together towards a Swachh and Viksit Gujarat! @AmdavadAMC @MySuratMySMC @VMCVadodara @sndnagarpalika #SwachhSurvekshanAwards2026