सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player to be given Timed- Out in the history of international cricket, timed out players in first class cricket
Written By
Last Updated : सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2023 (17:40 IST)

146 सालों के इतिहास में पहली बार गिरा ऐसे विकेट, जानें कैसे हुआ यह खिलाड़ी आउट

146 सालों के इतिहास में पहली बार गिरा ऐसे विकेट, जानें कैसे हुआ यह खिलाड़ी आउट - Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player to be given Timed- Out in the history of international cricket, timed out players in first class cricket
Angelo Mathews Timed Out SLvsBAN : बांग्लादेश बनाम श्रीलंका मैच में दिल्ली में इतिहास रचा गया, इस मैच में खिलाड़ी को अजीबो-गरीब ढंग से आउट करार दिया गया। अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि किसी खिलाड़ी को टाइम आउट दिया गया है। श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ी एंजेलो मैथ्यूज (Angelo Mathews) Timed- Out दिए जाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने।
क्या है पूरा मामला?
Sri Lanka और Bangladesh के बीच विश्व कप का 38वां मैच दिल्ली के Arun Jaitley Stadium में खेला जा रहा है जहां श्रीलंका की बल्लेबाजी के 25वें ओवर के बाद Sadeera Samarawickrama के आउट होने के बाद श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ी एंजेलो मैथ्यूज बल्लेबाजी करने आए। यह ओवर बांग्लादेश के कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन (Shakib Al Hasan) फेंक रहे थे. एंजेलो मैथ्यूज बैटिंग करने गलत हेलमेट के साथ आए थे, फिर उन्होंने dugout में बैठे अपने साथी को हेलमेट के लिए बुलाया, फिर सब्स्टीट्यूट सही हेलमेट के साथ आया, लेकिन समय बीत रहा था, 3 मिनट से अधिक समय बीत चूका था और अंपायर नाखुश थे, फिर बांग्लादेश के कप्तान शाकिब ने टाइम आउट की अपील की और अंपायरों ने मैथ्यूज को आउट देकर बांग्लादेश के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया।
वीडियो में देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि पहले अंपायर को लगा कि शाकिब मजाक कर रहे हैं, फिर शाकिब ने कहा कि नहीं, वह असल में टाइम आउट की अपील कर रहे हैं।

क्या है यह टाइम आउट नियम (Timed-Out Rule Explained)
क्रिकेट के नियम बनाने वाले मिरिलिबोन क्रिकेट क्लब (Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rule book) के अनुसार विकेट गिरने या बल्लेबाज के रिटायर होने के बाद, आने वाले बल्लेबाज को तीन मिनट के अंदर गेंद खेलने के लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए। यदि ऐसा नहीं होता है तो आने वाला बल्लेबाज टाइम आउट हो जाएगा। वहीं, ODI World Cup 2023 के नियम के अनुसार विकेट गिरने के बाद नए बल्लेबाज को दो मिनट के अंदर गेंद खेलनी होती है।
 
क्या पहले भी कही देखा गया ऐसा आउट? (Timed Out in First Class Cricket)
मैथ्यूज के टाइम-आउट आउट पर सोशल मीडिया पर बात वायरल होने के बाद श्रीलंका के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर रसेल अर्नोल्ड ने ऑन-एयर कहा, "यह पहली बार है जब मैंने ऐसा कुछ देखा है।" अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में यह पहला टाइम-आउट आउट है। हालांकि, प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट (First Class Cricket) में बल्लेबाजों के टाइम-आउट होने की कई घटनाएं हुई हैं। 1987-88 में ईस्टर्न प्रोविंस और ट्रांसवाल के बीच मैच के दौरान एंड्रयू जॉर्डन (Andrew Jordaan) को आउट दे दिया गया क्योंकि सड़कों पर पानी भर जाने के कारण वह समय पर उपस्थित नहीं हो सके। टीम मैनेजर के साथ खुलकर बातचीत में शामिल हेमूलाल यादव (Hemulal Yadav ) को आउट दे दिया गया क्योंकि बल्लेबाज क्रीज पर समय पर नहीं पहुंच सका। यह घटना 1997-98 सीज़न में त्रिपुरा के ओडिशा के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान हुई थी।

“Dad, tell us about the time Shakib timed out Angelo Matthews” pic.twitter.com/s32EiWLyer

— Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) November 6, 2023
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

'302' रनों की हार से बौखलाई श्रीलंका सरकार, पूरे बोर्ड को किया बर्खास्त

'302' रनों की हार से बौखलाई श्रीलंका सरकार, पूरे बोर्ड को किया बर्खास्तमौजूदा विश्व कप में भारत से मिली करारी हार के बाद सोमवार को श्रीलंका क्रिकेट (Sri Lanka cricket board) प्रबंधन को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया।

कोहली को फैन्स ने बताया 'selfish', भड़का पूर्व खिलाड़ी

कोहली को फैन्स ने बताया 'selfish', भड़का पूर्व खिलाड़ीशानदार पारी खेलने के बाद भी कुछ Fans ने विराट कोहली को एक स्वार्थी खिलाड़ी बताया जो अपने जन्मदिन पर शतक पूरा करने में समय ले रहे थे और उन्हें सचिन तेंदुलकर के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करने के लिए डेस्पेरेट बताया।

फिर किया भारत की लड़कियों ने कमाल, दूसरी बार एशियाई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का खिताब जीता

फिर किया भारत की लड़कियों ने कमाल, दूसरी बार एशियाई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का खिताब जीताभारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने रविवार को एकतरफा फाइनल में जापान को 4-0 से हराकर एशियाई चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी (Asian Champions Trophy) का खिताब जीत लिया। भारत के लिए Sangita Kumari (17वें मिनट), Neha (46वें मिनट), Laremsiami (57वें मिनट) और Vandana Katariya (60वें मिनट) ने गोल दागे। संगीता और वंदना ने मैदानी गोल दागे जबकि नेहा और लालरेमसियामी ने पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पर गोल किए।

सचिन तेंदुलकर अब भी मुझसे महान ही हैं, विराट कोहली ने यह कह कर जीता दिल

सचिन तेंदुलकर अब भी मुझसे महान ही हैं, विराट कोहली ने यह कह कर जीता दिलक्रिकेट के मैदान में कई शानदार पारियां खेलने के बावजूद विराट कोहली सचिन तेंदुलकर के प्रशंसक बने हुए हैं।उन्होंने अपने आदर्श खिलाड़ी के 49 एकदिवसीय शतकों के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करने के बाद बिना किसी हिचकिचाहट के स्वीकार किया कि वह कभी भी मुंबई के इस दिग्गज की बराबरी नहीं कर पायेंगे।

सचिन तेंदुलकर को खुद जल्दी है विराट कोहली उनसे निकलें आगे, यह ट्वीट किया

सचिन तेंदुलकर को खुद जल्दी है विराट कोहली उनसे निकलें आगे, यह ट्वीट कियामास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर के सर्वाधिक 49 वनडे शतकों का रिकॉर्ड विराट कोहली कुछ ही दिनों में तोड़ सकते हैं क्योंकि आज विराट कोहली ने इडन गार्डन्स में उनके 49 वनडे शतकों की बराबरी कर ली है। अब सचिन तेंदुलकर का रिकॉर्ड कुछ दिन नहीं तो कुछ महीनों का रिकॉर्ड तो है ही।

प्रदूषण के खिलाफ दिल्ली की जंग, दिवाली बाद 1 हफ्ते के लिए ऑड ईवन

प्रदूषण के खिलाफ दिल्ली की जंग, दिवाली बाद 1 हफ्ते के लिए ऑड ईवनODD Even in Delhi : दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि खराब वायु गुणवत्ता के मद्देनजर दिल्ली में कड़े प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। दिल्ली में दिवाली बाद एक हफ्ते के लिए ऑड ईवन सिस्टम लागू हो जाएगा। राजधानी में BS3 और BS4 डीजल वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध जारी रहेगा। सभी तरह के निर्माण पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

पाकिस्तान से लौटे 1,70,000 अफगान नागरिक, सरकार उठा रही है खर्च

पाकिस्तान से लौटे 1,70,000 अफगान नागरिक, सरकार उठा रही है खर्चइस्लामाबाद। पाकिस्तान में अवैध रूप से रहे विदेशी नागरिकों को निकालने के अभियान के तहत रविवार को 6,500 से अधिक और अफगानिस्तानी नागरिकों ने तोरखम सीमा के रास्ते देश छोड़ दिया। इन्हें मिला कर पाकिस्तान छोड़ने वाले अफगान नागरिकों की कुल संख्या 1,70,000 से अधिक हो गई है।

दिल्ली CM केजरीवाल की पत्नी को बड़ी राहत, जानिए क्या है मामला?

दिल्ली CM केजरीवाल की पत्नी को बड़ी राहत, जानिए क्या है मामला?Kejriwal's wife banned from court summons: दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय (Delhi High Court) ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) की पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल (Sunita Kejriwal) को 2 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम दर्ज कराकर कानून का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में उनके खिलाफ निचली अदालत के समन पर सोमवार को रोक लगा दी।

क्या है मालवा-निमाड़ की 66 सीटों का हाल? जानिए राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों से

क्या है मालवा-निमाड़ की 66 सीटों का हाल? जानिए राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों सेAssembly seats of Malwa Nimar: कांग्रेस ने पिछले चुनाव में सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा को पछाड़कर विधानसभा पर परचम फहराया तो विश्लेषकों ने इसका श्रेय खाने में स्वाद और बोली में मिठास के लिए मशहूर मध्य प्रदेश के मालवा-निमाड़ क्षेत्र में पार्टी की विजय को दिया था। 15 जिलों में फैली 66 सीटों वाला पश्चिमी मध्य प्रदेश का मालवा-निमाड़ क्षेत्र 230 सदस्यीय विधानसभा तक पहुंचने की कुंजी रखता है।

माया मिली न राम! जानिए कौन हैं साध्वी अनादि सरस्वती?

माया मिली न राम! जानिए कौन हैं साध्वी अनादि सरस्वती?Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati Ajmer: राजस्थान की अजमेर उत्तर सीट से कांग्रेस द्वारा महेन्द्र सिंह रलावता को टिकट दिए जाने के बाद हाल ही में भाजपा से कांग्रेस में आईं साध्वी अनादि सरस्वती को तगड़ा झटका लगा है। दरअसल, साध्वी भाजपा से टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज होकर ही कांग्रेस में आई थीं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com