पाकिस्तान के Aamer Jamal ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में किया कमाल, Fans बोले All Rounder हो तो ऐसा

Six-wicket haul in Perth.
Five wickets in Melbourne.
Six-wicket haul in Sydney.
Aamer Jamal - Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/1ugZcJYITW
This Aamer Jamal... the leader of their pace attack in this series.
In his first Test series and that too in Australia.
I don't think Aamer Jamal will bat at no 9 too many more times in his career. Got to admire his pluck but also his skill. This determination is what the fans would have wanted to see from their team.
— Harsha Bhogle
Pakistani fans overhyped Babar Azam
Aamer Jamal is the best player in Pakistan at the moment
What a show at SCG against Australia
He is the one who keeps Pakistan in the game with his all around ability #AUSvsPAK #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GBrOyNBjJA
— Ash (@Ashsay_) January 5, 2024
Most wickets in this Test series between Australia vs Pakistan:
Most wickets in this Test series between Australia vs Pakistan:

Aamer Jamal - 18*