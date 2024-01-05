King Bobsy की 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज, 1 भी अर्धशतक नहीं

Babar Azam against Australia on this tour:



21, 14, 1, 41, 26, 23.



21, 14, 1, 41, 26, 23.

- 21 Average from 6 innings, his worst ever Test series in the last 6 years...!!!

Bobsy the king babar again failed not even single 50 in 6 innings on 3rd tour of Australia. #PAKvAUS #CricketTwitter

When will we understand that Babar Azam is not out of form but has lost the strength to compete with big bowlers. #PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam

should keep Virat Kohli out of debates

Woahhh What a shot from Babar Azam #PAKvsAUS

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान Babar Azam बाबर आजम के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा किसी बुरे सपने जैसा गया। वह भले ही टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर 6 पर पदस्थ हो लेकिन पूरे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर उन्होंने सिर्फ 6 पारियों में 130 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें से एक भी बार वह 50 पार नहीं पहुंचे।उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर बॉक्सिंग डे पर आया जो 41 रन रहा। इसके अलावा किसी भी पारी में वह रंग में नहीं दिखे। लगातार वह अंदर आने वाली गेंद पर या तो अपनी गिल्लियां गंवाते रहे या फिर पगबाधा होते रहे।आज तो उनका विकेट पार्ट टाइम गेंदबाज ट्रैविस हेड ने लिया। बाबर आजम आज सिर्फ 14 रनों पर कीपर को कैच थमा बैठे। अब कप्तानी के बाद उनकी टीम में जगह र भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं, क्योंकि यह बाबर आजम की पिछले 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज थी।