King Bobsy की 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज, 1 भी अर्धशतक नहीं

Babar Azam against Australia on this tour:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2024
21, 14, 1, 41, 26, 23.
- 21 Average from 6 innings, his worst ever Test series in the last 6 years...!!! pic.twitter.com/VQo8R3bpUH
Bobsy the king babar again failed not even single 50 in 6 innings on 3rd tour of Australia. #PAKvAUS #CricketTwitter
pic.twitter.com/u6RxftSBMg
— kirat_13 (@kirat1313_) January 5, 2024
When will we understand that Babar Azam is not out of form but has lost the strength to compete with big bowlers. #PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/P3izGg8bC7
— Wasay Habib (@wwasay) January 5, 2024
should keep Virat Kohli out of debates pic.twitter.com/ciAm31YP9X
— ` (@musafir_tha_yr) January 5, 2024
Woahhh What a shot from Babar Azam #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i43qmvSZ12
— Arpit Verma (@AV18mth) January 5, 2024आज तो उनका विकेट पार्ट टाइम गेंदबाज ट्रैविस हेड ने लिया। बाबर आजम आज सिर्फ 14 रनों पर कीपर को कैच थमा बैठे। अब कप्तानी के बाद उनकी टीम में जगह र भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं, क्योंकि यह बाबर आजम की पिछले 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज थी।