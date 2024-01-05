शुक्रवार, 5 जनवरी 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Babar Azam had a forgettable outing as the former skipper falters time and again in Australia
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 5 जनवरी 2024 (13:15 IST)

King Bobsy की 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज, 1 भी अर्धशतक नहीं

Babar Azam_Pakistan
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान Babar Azam बाबर आजम के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा किसी बुरे सपने जैसा गया। वह भले ही टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर 6 पर पदस्थ हो लेकिन पूरे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर उन्होंने सिर्फ 6 पारियों में 130 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें से एक भी बार वह 50 पार नहीं पहुंचे।

उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर बॉक्सिंग डे पर आया जो 41 रन रहा। इसके अलावा किसी भी पारी में वह रंग में नहीं दिखे। लगातार वह अंदर आने वाली गेंद पर या तो अपनी गिल्लियां गंवाते रहे या फिर पगबाधा होते रहे।
आज तो उनका विकेट पार्ट टाइम गेंदबाज ट्रैविस हेड ने लिया। बाबर आजम आज सिर्फ 14 रनों पर कीपर को कैच थमा बैठे। अब कप्तानी के बाद उनकी टीम में जगह र भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं, क्योंकि यह बाबर आजम की पिछले 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज थी।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

भारत में घूमती हुई पिचों को देख रोना मत, 1.5 दिन के टेस्ट बाद रोहित शर्मा गरजे

भारत में घूमती हुई पिचों को देख रोना मत, 1.5 दिन के टेस्ट बाद रोहित शर्मा गरजेINDvsSA भारत के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने न्यूलैंड्स की उछाल भरी पिच पर अब तक के सबसे छोटे टेस्ट मैच में अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाने के बाद आईसीसी मैच रैफरी से भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप के बाहर की पिचों की रेटिंग पर अधिक ‘तटस्थ’ रुख अपनाने का आग्रह किया।

2 दिन में खत्म हुए टेस्ट में 3 बार जीता भारत, जानिए सभी मैचों के बारे में

2 दिन में खत्म हुए टेस्ट में 3 बार जीता भारत, जानिए सभी मैचों के बारे मेंभारत की गुरुवार को केपटाउन में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में सात विकेट की जीत 1882 से 25वां मौका है जब कोई टेस्ट मैच दो दिन के भीतर खत्म हो गया।भारत दो दिन के भीतर खत्म हुए टेस्ट का तीसरी बार हिस्सा रहा। इससे पहले भारत ने 2018 में बेंगलुरू में अफगानिस्तान और 2021 में अहमदाबाद में इंग्लैंड को दो दिन के भीतर हराया था।

भारत की जूनियर टीम ने भी अफ्रीका में किया कमाल, अफगानिस्तान को 9 विकेटों से रौंदा

भारत की जूनियर टीम ने भी अफ्रीका में किया कमाल, अफगानिस्तान को 9 विकेटों से रौंदाINDvsAFG नमन तिवारी के चार विकेट और उसके बाद आदर्श सिंह की नाबाद 52 रनों की अर्धशतकीय पारी की बदौलत भारत ने आज अंडर-19 टूर्नामेंट के एकदिवसीय मुकाबले में अफगानिस्तान को नौ विकेट से हरा दिया है।

107 ओवर 1.5 दिन में खत्म हुआ केपटाउन टेस्ट जो है इतिहास का सबसे छोटा मैच

107 ओवर 1.5 दिन में खत्म हुआ केपटाउन टेस्ट जो है इतिहास का सबसे छोटा मैचINDvsSA भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह के जादुई स्पैल से भारत ने टेस्ट इतिहास के अब तक के सबसे छोटे मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर सात विकेट की जीत से दो मैच की श्रृंखला 1-1 से बराबर की।भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजी के अनमोल नगीनों में शुमार बुमराह ने गुरुवार को यहां दूसरे और आखिरी टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन की सुबह ऐसा खतरनाक स्पैल डाला कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका का मध्यक्रम चरमरा गया और ऐडन मार्कराम (103 गेंद में 106 रन) के जुझारू शतक के बावजूद टीम लंच से ठीक पहले दूसरी पारी में 36.5 ओवर 176 रन पर ढेर हो गयी जिससे भारत को जीत के लिए 79 रन का लक्ष्य मिला।

2024 और केपटाउन की पहली टेस्ट जीत, रोहित ने फेरा एल्गर के सपनों पर पानी

2024 और केपटाउन की पहली टेस्ट जीत, रोहित ने फेरा एल्गर के सपनों पर पानीINDvsSA भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के दूसरे मुकाबले को सात विकेट से जीतकर सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर कर ली है।पहली पारी में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम 55 रन पर सिमट गई थी। उसके बाद भारत पहली पारी में 153 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गया था। दक्षिण अफ्रीका को दूसरी पारी में 176 रन पर समेटने के बाद भारत ने 12 ओवर तीन विकेट पर 80 रन बनाकर मुकाबला जीत लिया|
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

राम मंदिर

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com