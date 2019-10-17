गुरुवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2019
ट्विंकल खन्ना ने शेयर की ‘6 गायों’ की तस्वीर, क्या आप छठी गाय को पहचान सकते हैं?

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2019 (14:27 IST)
अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) अपने सेंस ऑफ ह्यूमर के लिए मशहूर हैं। फिल्मों से दूर रहने के बाद भी ट्विंकल सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती हैं, कारण है उनका मजाकिया अंदाज। ट्विंकल इन दिनों अपने एक ट्वीट के लिए फिर चर्चा में हैं। पांच गायों के साथ अपनी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए ट्विंकल ने लिखा- ‘छह गाय एक साथ बैठी हैं, कुछ दूसरों से ज्यादा पवित्र हैं’। ट्विंकल का यह ह्यूमरस ट्वीट Netizens को खूब भा रहा है।
इस तस्वीर में 5 गाय लाइन से सड़क पर बैठी नजर आ रही हैं और उनके ठीक पीछे ट्विंकल खन्ना भी बैठी दिखाई दे रही हैं। ट्विंकल ने व्हाइट शर्ट ब्लैक ट्राउजर पहना हुआ है।


बता दें कि फिल्में छोड़ने के बाद ट्विंकल खन्ना ने इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग में अपना हाथ आजमाया। अब वो लेखिका भी बन गई हैं। ट्विंकल खन्ना की किताब मिसेज फनी बोन्स काफी लोकप्रिय रहीं। ट्विंकल मिसेज फनीबोंस (Mrs Funny Bones ) नाम से एक अखबार में नियमित कॉलम भी लिखती हैं। ट्विंकल ने पिछले साल रिलीज हुई अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ‘पैडमैन ‘को प्रोड्यूस भी किया था, जिसे काफी सराहा गया था।
आइए देखें उनके कुछ मजेदार पोस्ट-













 

