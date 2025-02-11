मंगलवार, 11 फ़रवरी 2025
समय रैना की FIR दर्ज होने के बाद सामने आई पहली तस्वीर, जानें कहां हैं इस वक्त

Samay Raina First Photo after Controversy : रणवीर अलाहबादिया उर्फ़ BeerBiceps के माता पिता को लेकर भद्दे कमेंट के बाद समय रैना, अपूर्वा मखीजा और इंडियाज़ गॉट टैलेंट के ऑर्गनाइजर्स पर FIR दर्ज की गई है, जहां रणवीर के गंदे कमेंट की देश भर में कड़ी आलोचना होने के बाद उन्होंने वीडियो शेयर कर माफ़ी मांगी, वहीँ समय रैना की और से कोई बयान नहीं आया है, आया है तो एक फोटो जिसमें वे 'Unbothered' दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हालही ही में उनके दोस्त ने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर उनके साथ फोटो डाली है जिसमें वे 'Chill' नजर आ रहे हैं। 
 
समय, इस वक्त अपने अनफ़िल्टर्ड: नॉर्थ अमेरिका टूर 2025 (Unfiltered: North America Tour 2025) पर हैं और वायरल फोटो में वह शतरंज खेलते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं जो इंटरनेट पर सामने आई है। इस फोटो को समय के करीबी दोस्त बलराज सिंह घई (Balraj Singh Ghai) ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर शेयर किया था, जो इंडियाज़ गॉट लेटेंट के एक एपिसोड में जज भी थे। फोटो में रैना (Samay Raina) को मूर थिएटर (Moore Theatre) में मंच के पीछे Chess खेलते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं, जो जो कोय के 2017 कॉमेडी स्पेशल की मेजबानी के लिए जाना जाता है।

Instagram/Balraj Singh Ghai


Instagram/Balraj Singh Ghai


क्या है पूरा मामला? 
आपको बता दें हालही में रणवीर अलाहबादिया (Ranveer Allahbadia) 'इंडियाज गॉट लैटेंट' में आए थे, यह शो डार्क और कंट्रोवर्सिअल कॉमेडी के लिए जाना जाता है। इस शो में डार्क कॉमेडी (Dark Comedy) मैच करने की कोशिश में उन्होंने माता पिता को लेकर कुछ ऐसा सवाल किया जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर कई तरह के सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं और जिसकी कड़ी आलोचना की जा रही है। 

उन्होंने एक कंटेस्टेंट से सवाल किया "'क्या आप अपने माता-पिता को रोजाना सेक्स करते देखना चाहेंगे, या फिर एक दिन उनके साथ शामिल हो जाएंगे ताकि ये हमेशा के लिए बंद हो जाए?'
 
इस सवाल को सुनकर समय रैना भी शॉक्ड रह गए और कहा कि "क्या हो गया रणवीर भाई को? लगता है इनके पॉडकास्ट के रिजेक्टेड सवाल हैं ये"
जहाँ इस सवाल को सुनकर उनके साथ बैठे सभी जज और ऑडियंस अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पा रहे थे, वहीं, सोशल मीडिया के बड़े सेक्शन को रणवीर का यह सवाल बेहद 'घटिया' और 'अश्लील' लगा। किसी ने तो यह भी कहा कि इनके लिए 'Dark Comedy' का मतलब 'Vulgarity' होता है।


क्या है इस विवाद को लेकर लोगों का कंसर्न?
लोगों का कहना है कि जिस तरह आजकल बच्चे और युवा ख़बरों के लिए या एंटरटेनमेंट के मोबाइल का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करते हैं, अगर ऐसा कंटेंट गलती से इंटरनेट पर 'Algorithm' ने उनतक पहुंचा दिया तो उनके दिमाग पर क्या असर पड़ेगा? या जो लोग इन इन्फ्लुएंसर्स को देख इनसे प्रेरित होंगे, सोचेंगे कि यह सब 'कूल' चीजें हैं और ऐसी मानसिकता को अपनी जिंदगी में अपनाएंगे, सामान्य बनाने की कोशिश करेंगे तो देश के भविष्य में यह युवा किस तरह अपना योगदान दे पाएंगे? अगर ऐसी भद्दी चीजें सामान्य बन गई तो पारिवारिक मूल्यों और डिसेंसी का क्या होगा? 
 
कल से हर जगह इसी मुद्दे की चर्चा हो रही है, गुवाहाटी पुलिस ने भी रणवीर अलाहबादिया, आशीष चंचलानी, जसप्रीत सिंह और अपूर्व मखीजा सहित मेजबान और जज के खिलाफ भी FIR दर्ज की है। इसे खुद असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने शेयर किया है। 


 
X (पूर्व Twitter) पर यूजर का रिएक्शन 


समय रैना की FIR दर्ज होने के बाद सामने आई पहली तस्वीर, जानें कहां हैं इस वक्त

