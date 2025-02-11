समय रैना की FIR दर्ज होने के बाद सामने आई पहली तस्वीर, जानें कहां हैं इस वक्त

— Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshu__63) February 9, 2025
If you want #RanveerAllahbadia to be arrested.....!!#Beerbiceps #samayraina pic.twitter.com/R7gIH0ssmh
Why no FIR against this filthy lady, #ApoorvaMakhija ?— Sudiksha (@Su_diksha) February 10, 2025
She is equally responsible as Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina !!
Don't stop the repost until she gets arrested@MumbaiPolice#RanveerAllahbadia #ashishchanchlani #indiasgotlatent #SamayRaina pic.twitter.com/g6z0Xcvqxp
Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2025
1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani
2. Shri Jaspreet Singh
3. Shri Apoorva Makhija
4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia
5. Shri Samay Raina and others
for promoting obscenity and engaging in…
#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia is an example for everyone: never jump into a field and try to portray yourself as a master just because of peer pressure. Ranveer did this under the pressure of being funny, which isn’t even his zone. Peer pressure is always harmful— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 11, 2025
They’re a thousand times more dangerous than cancer to the youth, society, and the country. #samayraina #RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/XQ34LYnWpG
— कर्वज्ञम् (@eternalroute) February 9, 2025
PM Modi taking away Ranveer Allahbadia's award pic.twitter.com/WxqZGqbTKU
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 10, 2025
You can't carry a false image for long. Finally, people saw what kind of disgusting person Ranveer Allahbadia is. These individuals are idolized by many content creators, but deep down, they're just a bunch of creeps who can promote anything from incest to pedophilia for views. pic.twitter.com/fPORC7IuEl
— Dave Augustus (@davetweetlive) February 9, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia built his entire career by posing as a dumb centrist and platforming fascists under the guise of balanced discourse. He even got an award for it from the supreme leader himself. But all it took was a few viral seconds on a comedy show for them to turn on him.
— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 9, 2025
After Justin Trudeau, only Ranveer Allahbadia has managed to unite the left, right, centrists and every other ideology—just to tear him apart.#Beerbiceps pic.twitter.com/LClOtl9Fc5
— Karthik Devendra (@Karthik0412) February 9, 2025