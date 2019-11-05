मंगलवार, 5 नवंबर 2019
कंगना की बहन रंगोली का करण जौहर पर बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बनाते हैं सॉफ्ट पोर्न फिल्में

पुनः संशोधित मंगलवार, 5 नवंबर 2019 (00:53 IST)
कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वे किसी भी मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखती हैं और अक्सर उनके निशाने पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स होते हैं, जिनमें निर्माता-निर्देशक करण जौहर तो टॉप पर हैं। एक बार फिर रंगोली ने करण पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने फिल्म ‘तख्त’ के बहाने करण जौहर की जमकर आलोचना की है।
दरअसल, रंगोली ट्विटर पर भगवान राम को काल्पनिक बताने और मुगलों का महिमामंडन करने वाले यूजर्स को जवाब दे रही थीं। इसी दौरान उन्होंने करण की ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट फिल्म ‘तख्त’ पर निशाना साधा। बता दें कि ‘तख्‍त’ शाहजहां के बेटे दारा शिकोह और औरंगजेब की कहानी को दिखाएगी।

रंगोली ने लिखा, “और अब हमारे प्यारे करण जौहर इन क्रूर मुगलों पर फिल्म बनाएंगे और औरंगजेब की क्रूरता को उसके ऐब्स और सेक्शुअल रिश्तों से दिखाएंगे। इन मूर्ख फिल्मकारों को ऐतिहासिक किरदारों को सेक्शुअल तरीके से दिखाने से पहले ही रोकना होगा। इससे पहले कि वे अपना नाटक शुरू करें और कहें कि लोकतंत्र मर चुका है। मैं संबंधित अधिकारियों से निवेदन करती हूं कि वे ऐसे फिल्मकारों से उनकी स्क्रिप्ट मांगें।”



उन्होंने कहा, “हमें ड्रामेबाज फिल्मकारों के लिए कड़े नियम की जरूरत है। किसी को राम को मिथक कहने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए। किसी को भी उन्हें बदनाम करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।”


रंगोली ने आगे करण जौहर को सॉफ्ट पोर्न बनाने वाला भी करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी इतिहास के नाम पर सॉफ्ट पोर्न परोसता है, उसे सजा मिलनी चाहिए।



बता दें कि ‘तख्त’ करण जौहर की अपकमिंग फिल्म है। यह पीरियड ड्रामा फिल्म है, जो मुगल काल पर आधारित है। इसमें रणवीर सिंह और विकी कौशल लीड रोल निभाएंगे। वहीं अनिल कपूर, करीना कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, जाह्नवी कपूर, भूमि पेडनेकर भी इसमें अहम किरदार निभाते दिखेंगे।

