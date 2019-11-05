कंगना की बहन रंगोली का करण जौहर पर बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बनाते हैं सॉफ्ट पोर्न फिल्में

की बहन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वे किसी भी मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखती हैं और अक्सर उनके निशाने पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स होते हैं, जिनमें निर्माता-निर्देशक तो टॉप पर हैं। एक बार फिर रंगोली ने करण पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने फिल्म ‘तख्त’ के बहाने करण जौहर की जमकर आलोचना की है। की बहन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वे किसी भी मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से अपनी राय रखती हैं और अक्सर उनके निशाने पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स होते हैं, जिनमें निर्माता-निर्देशक तो टॉप पर हैं। एक बार फिर रंगोली ने करण पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने फिल्म ‘तख्त’ के बहाने करण जौहर की जमकर आलोचना की है।

दरअसल, रंगोली ट्विटर पर भगवान राम को काल्पनिक बताने और मुगलों का महिमामंडन करने वाले यूजर्स को जवाब दे रही थीं। इसी दौरान उन्होंने करण की ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट फिल्म ‘तख्त’ पर निशाना साधा। बता दें कि ‘तख्‍त’ शाहजहां के बेटे दारा शिकोह और औरंगजेब की कहानी को दिखाएगी।





रंगोली ने लिखा, “और अब हमारे प्यारे करण जौहर इन क्रूर मुगलों पर फिल्म बनाएंगे और औरंगजेब की क्रूरता को उसके ऐब्स और सेक्शुअल रिश्तों से दिखाएंगे। इन मूर्ख फिल्मकारों को ऐतिहासिक किरदारों को सेक्शुअल तरीके से दिखाने से पहले ही रोकना होगा। इससे पहले कि वे अपना नाटक शुरू करें और कहें कि लोकतंत्र मर चुका है। मैं संबंधित अधिकारियों से निवेदन करती हूं कि वे ऐसे फिल्मकारों से उनकी स्क्रिप्ट मांगें।”





And now not surprisingly our dear is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships — (@Rangoli_A) November 4, 2019









These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 4, 2019

उन्होंने कहा, “हमें ड्रामेबाज फिल्मकारों के लिए कड़े नियम की जरूरत है। किसी को राम को मिथक कहने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए। किसी को भी उन्हें बदनाम करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।”









We need strict rules for dramebaaz filmmaker’s also no one should be allowed to call Rama a myth, there are enough evidence of the fact that he established the moral code of a great civilisation, no one should be allowed to discredit him — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 4, 2019

रंगोली ने आगे करण जौहर को सॉफ्ट पोर्न बनाने वाला भी करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी इतिहास के नाम पर सॉफ्ट पोर्न परोसता है, उसे सजा मिलनी चाहिए।









Whosoever makes soft porns in the name of invasion history should be punished as well, invaders killed men and raped women we don’t need musical celebrations of that, thanks but no thanks — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 4, 2019





बता दें कि ‘तख्त’ करण जौहर की अपकमिंग फिल्म है। यह पीरियड ड्रामा फिल्म है, जो मुगल काल पर आधारित है। इसमें रणवीर सिंह और विकी कौशल लीड रोल निभाएंगे। वहीं अनिल कपूर, करीना कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, जाह्नवी कपूर, भूमि पेडनेकर भी इसमें अहम किरदार निभाते दिखेंगे।