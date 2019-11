फैंस के लिए आई खुशखबरी, करण जौहर की इस फिल्म में नजर आएंगे शाहरुख खान

SRK (1) Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences - Swades and KANK - which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. And when I got very lucky, to be a stand in with him for blocking scenes (This photo is framed and put up in my house by my mother who considered it the height of my achievement obviously) The joys of those early years when I was an AD, fresh in the industry, interacting with everyone for the first time - sometimes I wish I could go back to the innocence of that time... #lookingback #connectingthedots #SRKlove