हैरी पॉटर के एक्टर ने बताया- सीरीज की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग अगले साल, लेकिन नाराज हुए फैंस, जानें पूरा मामला

बता दें कि मैथ्यू लुईस ने ‘हैरी पॉटर’सीरीज में नेविल लॉन्गबॉटम का किरदार निभाया था।
मैथ्यू ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल के जरिये एक लिंक शेयर करते हुए लिखा- ‘पुरानी स्टारकास्ट के साथ हैरी पॉटर सीरीज की अगली फिल्म की शूटिंग 2020 में शुरू हो रही है।’
New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020... https://t.co/mAWQPGba0o— Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) November 25, 2019
आपको बता दें कि मैथ्यू ने जो लिंक शेयर की थी, वो अमेरिका में होने वाले जनरल इलेक्शन की लिंक थी। उन्होंने वोटर्स से चुनाव में रजिस्टर करने के लिए अपील की।
एक्टर का ट्वीट वायरल होते ही फैंस फिल्म के लिए एक्साइटेड नजर आए। हालांकि, बाद में सच्चाई जानने के बाद फैंस में निराशा छा गई। कई यूजर्स ने एक्टर को बुरा भला भी कहा।
एक यूजर ने लिखा कि हमारी उम्मीदों को तोड़ने की तुम्हारी हिम्मत कैसे हुई।
वहीं, एक यूजर ने कहा कि मैं ब्रिटिश नहीं हूं, तुमने मुझे बेवजह दुखी किया है।
How dare you get our hopes up like that!! However.... FANTASTIC way to get that information out. Nothing is more important for a citizen of a country to do than vote (and serve if able) for their future! Might not be a UK citizen, but I applaud your initiative!— Brian Gates (@BrianLMG) November 26, 2019
I'm not even British, you hurt me for nothing!— Leon "Ok, Boomer" MCP (@Le0nMCP) November 25, 2019
But it was crafty and the Slytherin inside me appreciates that. Imagine my clapping in a slow way that sounds sarcastic and therefore thinly veils that I am honestly impressed.
हालांकि, कुछ यूजर्स ने मैथ्यू के इस तरीके को सराहा भी है। एक यूजर ने लिखा कि बहुत बढ़िया! यह एक अच्छा काम है, इसलिए मैं भी इसका प्रसार करूंगा।
well played! but it is a good cause so i'll spread the word too— Raphaela Rocha (@Raphaela_R) November 25, 2019