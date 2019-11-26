मंगलवार, 26 नवंबर 2019
हैरी पॉटर के एक्टर ने बताया- सीरीज की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग अगले साल, लेकिन नाराज हुए फैंस, जानें पूरा मामला

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 26 नवंबर 2019 (18:45 IST)
जेके रोलिंग की ‘हैरी पॉटर’ सीरीज का पूरी दुनिया में बहुत बड़ा फैनबेस है। सीरीज की पिछली फिल्म को रिलीज हुए 8 साल बीत चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी हैरी पॉटर सीरीज को लेकर फैंस में क्रेज कम नहीं हुआ है। इसका ताजा उदाहरण तब देखने को मिला जब हैरी पॉटर स्टार मैथ्यू लुईस ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि हैरी पॉटर सीरीज की अगली फिल्म की शूटिंग पुरानी स्टारकास्ट के साथ 2020 में फिर से शुरू हो रही है।
बता दें कि मैथ्यू लुईस ने ‘हैरी पॉटर’सीरीज में नेविल लॉन्गबॉटम का किरदार निभाया था।

मैथ्यू ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल के जरिये एक लिंक शेयर करते हुए लिखा- ‘पुरानी स्टारकास्ट के साथ हैरी पॉटर सीरीज की अगली फिल्म की शूटिंग 2020 में शुरू हो रही है।’


आपको बता दें कि मैथ्यू ने जो लिंक शेयर की थी, वो अमेरिका में होने वाले जनरल इलेक्शन की लिंक थी। उन्होंने वोटर्स से चुनाव में रजिस्टर करने के लिए अपील की।
एक्टर का ट्वीट वायरल होते ही फैंस फिल्म के लिए एक्साइटेड नजर आए। हालांकि, बाद में सच्चाई जानने के बाद फैंस में निराशा छा गई। कई यूजर्स ने एक्टर को बुरा भला भी कहा।

एक यूजर ने लिखा कि हमारी उम्मीदों को तोड़ने की तुम्हारी हिम्मत कैसे हुई।



वहीं, एक यूजर ने कहा कि मैं ब्रिटिश नहीं हूं, तुमने मुझे बेवजह दुखी किया है।


हालांकि, कुछ यूजर्स ने मैथ्यू के इस तरीके को सराहा भी है। एक यूजर ने लिखा कि बहुत बढ़िया! यह एक अच्छा काम है, इसलिए मैं भी इसका प्रसार करूंगा।


 

