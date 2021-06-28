अब केआरके ने साधा शाहरुख खान पर निशाना, बोले- बूढ़े शख्स का किरदार नहीं निभाना चाहते

I really can’t understand that why SRK is doing a film with south director #Atlee who doesn’t know anything about Hindi audience choice. This is the biggest problem of #SRK that he is trusting makers instead of story. People won’t accept him in masala films like #Pathan etc.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 27, 2021
Even #SRK is doing same mistake like other stars that he doesn’t want to become old man at the age of 56 years also. He wants to do only Bholu cute boy role, which ppl won’t digest. Bollywood actors are having phobia of doing young boy role to get young actress in the film.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 27, 2021
#SRK is brilliant actor and he still can give big hit film of 500Cr business if he does right film. But unfortunately he is doing wrong films. I really love him, so I feel really bad for his choice of bad films. And he will get angry like other actors when I will give bad review.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 27, 2021
If I will direct #SRK in my film, So that film will do 1000Cr lifetime business. But he has to speak against Pakistan and he won’t do that. I have narrated my story to all the actors but nobody wants to speak against Pakistan. Only @SrBachchan sir liked & promised to produce it.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 27, 2021