मंगलवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2020
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़

कंगना बोलीं- मुझ पर भी कर दो केस

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2020 (14:25 IST)
कंगना रनौट अपनी बयानबाजी के कारण पिछले कुछ महीनों से लगातार चर्चाओं में हैं और नामी-गिरामी लोगों से पंगा लेने में वे बिलकुल भी घबरा नहीं रही हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने उन लोगों को कटघरे में खड़ा कर दिया जिन्होंने दो टीवी चैनल और पत्रकारों के खिलाफ अदालत में मामला दर्ज कराया है।



12 अक्टोबर को शाहरुख खान, आमिर खान, सलमान खान, रितिक रोशन, अजय देवगन सहित 38 फिल्म प्रोडक्शन हाउस ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में रिपब्लिक टीवी, टाइम्स नाउ, अर्णव गोस्वामी, प्रदीप भंडारी, राहुल शिवशंकर और नविका कुमार के खिलाफ गैर जिम्मेदाराना रिपोर्टिंग और बॉलीवुड की छवि खराब करने को लेकर मुकदमा किया है।


इस पर कंगना की प्रतिक्रियाएं भी आ गई हैं। उन्होंने कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं। कंगना ने लिखा है कि बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स, शोषण, नेपोटिज्म का गटर है, इसे साफ नहीं किया जा रहा है। मैं तो कहती हूं कि मुझ पर भी केस कर दो। मैं तुम्हारी असलियत सामने लाती रहूंगी।


एक अन्य ट्वीट में कंगना ने लिखा कि बड़े स्टार्स महिलाओं को ऑब्जेक्टिफाई करते हैं। जवान लड़कियों का शोषण करते हैं। सुशांत जैसे युवाओं को उभरने नहीं देते। 50 की उम्र में भी स्कूल किड्स का किरदार निभाते हैं। कभी स्टैंड नहीं लेते चाहे कुछ भी गलत हो रहा हो।


कंगना खुल कर बोल रही हैं और उन्हें किसी तरह की कोई चिंता नहीं है। वे हर मुद्दे पर बेबाकी से राय रख रही है और कई बॉलीवुड सितारों की उन्होंने नींद उड़ा रखी है।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :