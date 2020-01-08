JNU हिंसा: दीपिका पादुकोण के सपोर्ट में आया बॉलीवुड, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest .— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020
I have been saying so. Women are stronger beings.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 7, 2020
RESPECT @deepikapadukone
As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 7, 2020
It is incredible to see people of the film fraternity give a damn and take a stand.— Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) January 7, 2020
Respect to every person who is making this choice.
swells with pride. #JNUViolence @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/yNnZC3ENse— Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) January 7, 2020
Brava @deepikapadukone !— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 7, 2020
HEROES. @deepikapadukone @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 @taapsee @deespeak @RichaChadha— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 7, 2020
एक्ट्रेस सयानी गुप्ता ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘इस आंदोलन को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए, सही राह चुनने के लिए अपनी पॉजिशन का उपयोग करने के लिए, दीपिका को धन्यवाद।’
Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism— Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) January 7, 2020
एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने ट्वीट कर दीपिका के इस कदम की प्रशंसा की है।
Good on you @deepikapadukone— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020
गुजरे जमाने की जानी-मानी एक्ट्रेस सिमी गरेवाल ने दीपिका को शीरोज बुलाया है।
a SHERO!!!!!! #RESPECT...MASSIVE!!!— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 7, 2020
विशाल ददलानी ने दीपिका के इस साहसिक कदम के लिए धन्यवाद देते हुए सपोर्ट जाहिर किया है।
Full support and thanks to @deepikapadukone for showing courage that a LOT of people from Bollywood don't.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 7, 2020
Those downtrending #Chhapaak, you have already lost! Your petty hatred CANNOT stop brave women! #ChhapaakIsABLOCKBUSTER ! Mark my words, and trend THAT!
Respect @deepikapadukone. Respect #StudentsofJNU— Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 7, 2020
As a protest sign said:
They will divide
We will multiply. https://t.co/Jsmt6thlaS
@deepikapadukone has displayed amazing grace and compassion . Respect !— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 7, 2020
वहीं, ‘बुद्धा इन ट्रैफिक जैम’ और ‘द ताशकेंट फाइल्स’ जैसी फिल्में बनाने वाले विवेक अग्निहोत्री लगातार दीपिका पादुकोण और बॉलीवुड को निशाना बना रहे हैं।
It’s not necessary that a good actor has to be a good person also.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 8, 2020
Pl observe the hypocrisy of Bollywood:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 8, 2020
Bollywood behind Deepika because she is a protege of SRK and FK. Married to a top star.
Same people in Bollywood run a campaign to destroy #KanganaRanaut because she refused to be mentored by anyone.
Puppets - 1
Self made people - 0