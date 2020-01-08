बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020
JNU हिंसा: दीपिका पादुकोण के सपोर्ट में आया बॉलीवुड, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

Last Updated: बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020 (17:05 IST)
एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण का JNU के छात्रों के सपोर्ट में कैंपस जाना और उनके प्रोटेस्ट का हिस्सा बनना चर्चा में है। दीपिका के इस कदम ने सोशल मीडिया को दो ग्रुप्स में बांट दिया है। अब बॉलीवुड से भी दीपिका के जेएनयू जाने पर प्रतिक्रियाएं आई हैं। कई सेलेब्स ने दीपिका के इस कदम की तारीफ की है।
फिल्मकार अनुराग कश्यप, अनुभव सिन्हा, निखिल आडवाणी, हंसल मेहता, सुधीर मिश्रा, म्युजिक डायरेक्टर विशाल ददलानी, एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा, शोभिता धुलीपाला, स्वरा भास्कर, सिमी गरेवाल, लीजा रे ने JNU में छात्रों से मिलने के लिए दीपिका की सराहना की।

दीपिका की तारीफ करते हुए अनुराग कश्यप ने लिखा, ‘किसी भी प्रजाति में फीमेल हमेशा से ही ताकतवर थी, है और रहेगी। छपाक का पहला दिन सारे शो। वो सभी लोग जो हिंसा के खिलाफ खड़े हैं उन्हें बुक माई शो पर जाना चाहिए और इन लोगों को दिखा देना चाहिए। एक साइलेंट बयान देने का समय आ गया है जो सबसे ज्यादा मारक साबित होगा।’

आर्टिकल 15 के निर्देशक अनुभव सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मैं हमेशा से ये कहता रहा हूं कि महिलाएं सबसे ज्यादा स्ट्रॉन्ग होती हैं। दीपिका के लिए सम्मान।

फिल्ममेकर निखिल आडवाणी ने लिखा कि निर्माता के रूप में आज दीपिका मुंबई में प्रीव्यू थिएटर्स में होतीं और अपने प्रोडक्शन की पहली फिल्म पर प्रशंसा की प्रतीक्षा कर रही होतीं। इसके बजाय उन्होंने JNU के छात्रों के सपोर्ट में वहां खड़े होने का फैसला किया, जबकि वह जानती हैं कि इसके क्या परिणाम हो सकते हैं।


मेड इन हेवन की एक्ट्रेस शोभिता धुलीपाला भी दीपिका के सपोर्ट में आईं। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ‘यह देखना अविश्वसनीय है कि फिल्म इंटस्ट्री के लोग अपना स्टैंड लेते हैं। हर उस व्यक्ति के लिए सम्मान, जो ये कर रहा है।’


‘छपाक’ के एक्टर विक्रांत मैसी ने भी अपने को-स्टार का सपोर्ट करते हुए दिल के इमोजी के साथ लिखा- ‘गर्व से सीना फूल गया’।


एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा ने लिखा, ‘ब्रेवा दीपिका’।


फिल्ममेकर हंसल मेहता ने ट्विटर पर दीपिका पादुकोण, ऋचा चड्ढा और सोनम कपूर को हीरो बताया।



एक्ट्रेस सयानी गुप्ता ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘इस आंदोलन को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए, सही राह चुनने के लिए अपनी पॉजिशन का उपयोग करने के लिए, दीपिका को धन्यवाद।’


एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने ट्वीट कर दीपिका के इस कदम की प्रशंसा की है।


गुजरे जमाने की जानी-मानी एक्ट्रेस सिमी गरेवाल ने दीपिका को शीरोज बुलाया है।



विशाल ददलानी ने दीपिका के इस साहसिक कदम के लिए धन्यवाद देते हुए सपोर्ट जाहिर किया है।



लीजा रे और सुधीर मिश्रा ने भी दीपिका के सम्मान में ट्वीट किया है।




वहीं, ‘बुद्धा इन ट्रैफिक जैम’ और ‘द ताशकेंट फाइल्स’ जैसी फिल्में बनाने वाले विवेक अग्निहोत्री लगातार दीपिका पादुकोण और बॉलीवुड को निशाना बना रहे हैं।




