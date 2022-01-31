रितिक रोशन ने अपने गुरु व जिम ट्रेनर को दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं

ऐसा ही एक पोस्ट रितिक ने अपने गुरु व जिम ट्रेनर के लिए साझा किया है जिनका बीते दिन जन्मदिन था। अभिनेता ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल पर जिम ट्रेनर स्वप्निल के साथ कुछ तस्वीरें साझा की है और उन्हें अपना 'सपोर्ट सिस्टम' बताते हुए उन्हें जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं दी है और धन्यवाद कहा है।



अभिनेता लिखते हैं, Dear Swapneel, You are a gem. You are a support system that never tires . A true sportsman. You have helped me keep going for the past 4 years through incredible obstacles and I want to thank you from my heart for always being there for me. Day or night. Your dedication to your work inspires me. Stay amazing my friend. Happy Birthday to the best trainer in the world.