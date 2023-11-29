बुधवार, 29 नवंबर 2023
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 29 नवंबर 2023 (12:24 IST)

उत्तरकाशी सुरंग में फंसे 41 मजदूर सुरक्षित आए बाहर, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जाहिर की खुशी

उत्तरकाशी सुरंग में फंसे 41 मजदूर सुरक्षित आए बाहर, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जाहिर की खुशी | bollywood celebs reaction on uttarkashi tunnel rescue
uttarkashi tunnel rescue: उत्तरकाशी की सिल्क्यारा सुरंग में पिछले 17 दिन से फंसे 41 मजदूरों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। सभी मजदूर दिवाली के दिन 21 नवंबर से इस सुरंग में फंसे हुए थे। पिछले कई दिनों से इन मजदूरों को बचाने के लिए कई लोग दिन रात जुटे हुए थे।
 
आखिरकार 28 नवंबर को सभी मजदूरों को सफलतापूर्वक निकाल लिया गया। सोशल मीडिया पर सभी लोग रेस्क्यू टीम की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस मुश्किल रेस्क्यू मिशन के सफलतापूर्वक पूरा होने पर टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं। 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ये जानकर खुशी और चैन मिला कि फंस हुए 41 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। रेस्क्यू टीम के हर मेंबर को मेरा सलाम। ये एक नया भारत है और हम सभी बहुत गर्व महसूस करते हैं। जय हिंद।
 
अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा, उत्तरकाशी सुरंग में फंसे हमारे 41 श्रमिकों को बचाने के लिए हर संभव कोशिश करने वाले सभी बचाव कर्मियों और सभी एजेंसियों को बहुत-बहुत आभार और उससे भी बड़ा सलाम। जय हिन्द।
 
निमृत कौर ने लिखा, सभी फंसे हुए मजदूरों को बचाने के लिए एजेंसियों एनडीआरएफ, सेना, इंजीनियरों से लेकर हर किसी बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया। सभी को बधाई और सलाम। आख़िरकार भगवान की कृपा से इतनी राहत और खुशी मिली। 
 
जैकी श्रॉफ ने कहा, उत्तरकाशी सुरंग से सभी 41 श्रमिकों को बचाया गया। एनडीआरएफ, बीआरओ, भारतीय सेना, भारतीय वायु सेना, एनएचआईडीसीएल, एसजेवीएनएल, टीएचएफसीएल, आरवीएनएल, ओएनजीसी, कोल इंडिया और अन्य सहित बचाव अभियान के लिए दिन-रात काम करने वाली 22 एजेंसियों को धन्यवाद।


 
