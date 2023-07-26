अक्षय कुमार से अनुपम खेर तक, कारगिल विजय दिवस पर सेलेब्स ने किया कारगिल युद्ध के वीरों को याद

With gratitude in heart and prayer on the lips, remembering our bravehearts who attained martyrdom in Kargil War We live because of you. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/9D4AVzGPjf— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2023
आप सभी को #KargilVijayDiwas की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।मेरा नमन उन सभी शूरवीरों को जिन्होंने इस विजय को प्राप्त करने में अपने प्राणो की आहुति दी! और मेरा हृदय से चरणस्पर्श उन माताओं एवं पिताओं को जो अपने लाड़लों को हमारी रक्षा के लिए सेना में भेजते है।जय हिन्द! … pic.twitter.com/fINc04TmkG— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 26, 2023
Saluting the bravery of our Kargil warriors on Vijay Diwas! #KargilVijayDiwas— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) July 26, 2023
Remembering the unparalleled sacrifices and valour of the Indian Armed Forces on #KargilVijayDiwas. Back home in Noida my Mama completed a 20km cycling marathon organised in their memory. Never shall we forget the supreme service of the heroes of the Kargil War.… pic.twitter.com/5hm1YOwXAs— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 26, 2023